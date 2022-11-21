Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Mexico Matters
Center for Strategic and International Studies
The Mexico Matters podcast series highlights key developments in Mexico and their impact on the United States. More
Government
  • Fentanyl: A Triangle of Sadness (U.S., Mexico, and China)
    In this episode, Mariana speaks with Vanda Felbab-Brown, a Brookings scholar of crime, conflict, and non-traditional security threats, and Guillermo Valdes, former head of Mexico’s Center for Investigation and National Security, CISEN. They discuss the evolution of Mexico’s cartels, the failure of the Mexican government to curtail their growth, and how they have diversified into other illegal and legal businesses. They also speak about how the lack of cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico—and the U.S. and China—is making it impossible to dismantle the Fentanyl supply chains and how Chinese and Mexican drug and wildlife trafficking activities are colliding, threatening various species and Mexico’s biodiversity.
    3/13/2023
    44:07
  • A Mexico Moment— if you Can Keep it!
    In this episode, Mariana speaks with Alejandra Palacios, former head of Mexico’s Economic Competition Commission, COFECE, and Luis Gutierrez, President for Latin America of Prologis, the world’s largest industrial real estate investment trust and the biggest owner of industrial parks in Mexico. They discuss why Mexico’s manufacturing sector is receiving record numbers of FDI, in what specific sectors could Mexico increase its share in U.S. manufacturing imports, and what is needed for industrial park supply to catch up with increased demand. They also speak about the main constraints that exist to allow Mexico to take full advantage of this moment and how despite the current unfriendly political environment, C-Suites from around the world are focusing on long term geopolitical trends and moving ahead with their plans to shift a piece of their manufacturing capacity down to Mexico.
    2/23/2023
    34:36
  • North America is Back
    In this episode, Mariana Campero speaks with Kellie Meiman, Managing Partner at McLarty Associates and former USTR for South America, and Juan Carlos Baker, Mexico’s USMCA negotiator and former Under Secretary of the Economy. They discuss the importance for the three North American countries to abide by USMCA rules and commitments to create the needed certainty to unfreeze nearshoring investments and succeed in creating a more competitive region. They also speak about the competitive advantages Mexico brings (or could bring) to the table, “Buy America” and the U.S.’s recent industrial policies, and how energy is the missing link that could unlock the region’s full potential.
    1/17/2023
    33:05
  • Catching the Nearshoring Wave—by Accident
    In this episode, Mariana speaks with Alonso Cervera, Managing Director in the Emerging Markets Economics Research team of Credit Suisse about Mexico’s record flows of foreign direct investments (FDI) in 2022, Mexico’s strengths and weaknesses to take a share of China’s exports to the U.S., and about how—despite current economic policies — Mexico will be able to catch the nearshoring wave. They also speak about the possible risks that could slow this trajectory and the economic outlook for 2023.
    12/16/2022
    27:17
  • Latinos in Florida Have Something to Say
    In this episode, Mariana Campero speaks with former congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lethinen (R-FL-27) about the unmaterialized red wave during the 2022 midterm elections. They also discuss the importance of the Latino electorate, Governor DeSantis’s role in making Florida an outlier, and how a Republican-controlled House could modify policies affecting Mexico and trade enforcement.
    11/21/2022
    35:06

The Mexico Matters podcast series highlights key developments in Mexico and their impact on the United States.
