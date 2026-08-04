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58 episodes
- In this episode, Mariana Campero sits down with Guillermo García Alcocer, former chairman of Mexico’s Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and one of the region’s premier energy policy experts. Together, they break down Mexico’s dramatic shift from a dominant energy exporter to a country relying on the U.S. for over 70% of its refined fuels and natural gas. They explore the strategic trade-offs and vulnerabilities of this dependence on cheap American gas, as well as the pragmatic policy shifts being implemented to power Mexico's booming manufacturing sector and data centers.
They also discuss the unrealistic outlook for Mexico’s new policy on fracking, Pemex’s mounting debt burden, and why public-private "mixed contracts" struggled to attract bidders.
Finally, they look at the broader regional landscape, examining how the rise of energy players in Guyana, Brazil, and Venezuela could permanently redirect vital capital away from Mexico, and why Mexico’s own energy policies mean fewer companies are moving to Mexico.
- In this episode, Mariana sits down with Andres Martinez, journalist, Co-Director of the Great Game Lab at Arizona State University, and author of the gripping new book, The Great Game: A Tale of Two Footballs and America’s Quest to Conquer Global Sport.
Together, they decode the massive forces driving soccer from the American fringes into the mainstream. From the explosive evolution of the tournament since 2024 to becoming a global blueprint for women’s soccer, they break down how American capital is aggressively buying into and controlling historic European clubs, among others.
They also look ahead to the expanded 48-team World Cup. What are the realistic odds for Mexico and the United States teams to survive the brutal new Round 32 and move beyond?
Finally, they dive into a fascinating, high stakes human story unfolding on the U.S.-Mexico border, where scouts from both federations fiercely battle to recruit the next generation of dual-national stars.
- In this episode, Mariana speaks with counter-terrorism and Middle East expert Dan Byman to dissect the current state of the US-Iran conflict and its potential impact on the upcoming North American World Cup 2026. They analyze Iran’s increased deterrence positioning with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, their use of asymmetric warfare, and lay potentials scenarios to explain Iran’s current terrorism restraint. Is it a sign of incapacity or strategic pause? They also discuss the importance for the Iran’s soccer players to participate in the sporting tournament,ent and the risks it implies from a security and diplomatic perspective. They discuss why Mexico can be a security “soft spot” as the country maintains diplomatic ties with Teheran, and the bigger challenges posed by a lone person attack.
- In this episode, Mariana speaks with Adolfo Babatz, Founder and CEO of Clip, the company that transformed the Mexican streetscape by not only putting a payment terminal into the hands of micro-merchants but also by offering them financial services to help them become more efficient to survive.
They discuss the structural issues blocking Mexico’s fintech revolution and digital currency adoption. They also explore what other countries like Brazil and India have done to reduce the attractiveness of cash, the impact of AI on Clip and Latin America, and which model will the region follow: the “Super App” model of China, or the fragmented, specialized approach of the U.S.
Lastly, they touch upon Adolfo’s personal qualities and his mission to bridge the socioeconomic gap between the banked and unbanked merchants.
- Note: This episode was recorded on February 17th, 2026, before the death of Mexican cartel leader “El Mencho.”
In this episode, Mariana speaks with Jorge Castaneda, a Mexican politician and academic who served as Secretary of State from 2000 to 2003.
They discuss President Trump’s high-pressure stance toward Mexico and how President Sheinbaum has thus far been able to navigate his demands while avoiding a face-to-face meeting. They also explore the on-the-ground realities behind President Trump’s claims that Mexican trafficking organizations are allied with the government, the recent shifts in Mexico's security strategy, and the risks of a unilateral U.S. incursion.
Finally, the conversation turns to the broader region, examining the likelihood of regime change in Cuba, the evolving situation in Venezuela, and the anticipated pushback to the new "Don-Roe Doctrine" in South America.
As these nations increasingly depend on China as a primary market for commodities and a major source of foreign direct investment, the tension between U.S. hemispheric policy and global economic realities has never been higher.
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About Mexico Matters
The Mexico Matters podcast series highlights key developments in Mexico and their impact on the United States. Produced by Marla Hiller.Podcast website
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