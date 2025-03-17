Maine's Green New Deal Champion

On this VERY special crossover episode of Generation Green New Deal & INHERITED, we're taking you on a trip up to Maine to meet an inspiring young leader, striving for change, who is leading the fight for a Green New Deal, and equitable climate solutions in her neck of the woods. Maine State Senator, Chloe Maxmin. GenGND & INHERITED spent Election Day 2020 with Chloe and her Campaign Manager, Canyon Woodward, on their final push to elect Chloe to the State Senate, after getting elected as a State Representative in 2018. This is the story of how they got there, from growing up in MidCoast Maine, to sparking the Divestment movement at Harvard, and then figuring out their place in the climate movement upon graduation. Listen to Chloe and Canyon's inspiring story! Listen to the full first season of INHERITED, wherever you get your podcasts: https://podlink.to/inherited For more from Chloe & Canyon, check out the short film RURAL RUNNER, Produced by Canyon's brother, Forest Woodward, about Chloe's 2018 campaign. And pre-order Chloe and Canyon's book, "DIRT ROAD REVIVAL..." coming out in Spring of 2022! WATCH RURAL RUNNER: https://vimeo.com/473942482 PRE-ORDER “DIRT ROAD REVIVAL…” https://www.amazon.com/Dirt-Road-Revival-Rebuild-Politics-ebook/dp/B0989FD5S4