"Dirt Road Revival" with Senator Chloe Maxmin & Canyon Woodward
You can find more information on Chloe and Canyon's book on their website: https://www.dirtroadrevival.com/Support GenGND & Get Extended Bonus Pods on our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/generationgndSubscribe to GenGND's newsletter: https://generationgnd.substack.com/subscribeEpisode transcript & more available at: www.generationgreennewdeal.com
--------
28:33
The GND in Congress
Check out the latest polling on the GND here: https://www.filesforprogress.org/datasets/2022/2/dfp-gnd-still-popular.pdfAnd here's a write up about the polling: https://www.dataforprogress.org/blog/2022/3/11/the-green-new-deal-is-incredibly-popularSlide into Saul's DMs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/saaaauuullOr, check out this site for Progressive job listings on Capitol Hill: https://progressivetalentpipeline.orgAsk your Congressperson to sign the GND pledge and use this button which sends an automatic email to your member of Congress (or another if they’ve already signed): https://gnd.sofiaongele.repl.co Support GenGND & Get Extended Bonus Pods on our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/generationgndSubscribe to GenGND's newsletter: https://generationgnd.substack.com/subscribeEpisode transcript & more available at: www.generationgreennewdeal.comANDCheck out INSIDE THE MOVEMENT for more ways you can get involved in the climate movement: https://itm.earth/
--------
34:14
The Life (And Death?) of 'Build Back Better'
In this episode we examine the life (and death?) of President Biden’s centerpiece legislation: the “Build Back Better” plan. We’ve been getting the inside scoop from Lauren Maunus, Sunrise Movement’s Advocacy Director over the last six months as she’s lobbied congress to help push for what would be the biggest climate investment ever made by the US government.You can help push Congress to pass Build Back Better by joining us in making calls here: https://act.greennewdealnetwork.org/call/climate_cant_wait_senatecalls/ or herehttps://www.mobilize.us/sierraclubaction/event/429994/Also take action with...Evergreen Action: https://www.evergreenaction.com/Build Back Fossil Free: https://buildbackfossilfree.org/Sunrise Movement: https://www.sunrisemovement.org/350: https://350.org/Third Act: https://thirdact.org/_______________________________________Support GenGND & Get Extended Bonus Pods on our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/generationgndSubscribe to GenGND's newsletter: https://generationgnd.substack.com/subscribeEpisode transcript & more available at: www.generationgreennewdeal.comTake our season-one listener survey: https://forms.gle/c99rJdUHUok3j4pd9
--------
21:07
"What Sunrise Movement Can Do Better"
Read Jacobin's "What Sunrise Movement Can Do Better" article: https://www.jacobinmag.com/2021/08/sunrise-movement-green-new-deal-left-politics-local-organizingSupport GenGND & Get Extended Bonus Pods on our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/generationgndSubscribe to GenGND's newsletter: https://generationgnd.substack.com/subscribeEpisode transcript & more available at: www.generationgreennewdeal.comTake our season-one listener survey: https://forms.gle/c99rJdUHUok3j4pd9
--------
24:20
Maine's Green New Deal Champion
On this VERY special crossover episode of Generation Green New Deal & INHERITED, we're taking you on a trip up to Maine to meet an inspiring young leader, striving for change, who is leading the fight for a Green New Deal, and equitable climate solutions in her neck of the woods. Maine State Senator, Chloe Maxmin. GenGND & INHERITED spent Election Day 2020 with Chloe and her Campaign Manager, Canyon Woodward, on their final push to elect Chloe to the State Senate, after getting elected as a State Representative in 2018. This is the story of how they got there, from growing up in MidCoast Maine, to sparking the Divestment movement at Harvard, and then figuring out their place in the climate movement upon graduation. Listen to Chloe and Canyon's inspiring story! Listen to the full first season of INHERITED, wherever you get your podcasts: https://podlink.to/inherited For more from Chloe & Canyon, check out the short film RURAL RUNNER, Produced by Canyon's brother, Forest Woodward, about Chloe's 2018 campaign. And pre-order Chloe and Canyon's book, "DIRT ROAD REVIVAL..." coming out in Spring of 2022! WATCH RURAL RUNNER: https://vimeo.com/473942482 PRE-ORDER “DIRT ROAD REVIVAL…” https://www.amazon.com/Dirt-Road-Revival-Rebuild-Politics-ebook/dp/B0989FD5S4
A new generation has pushed the climate crisis to the center of American politics. Generation Green New Deal tells the story of this youth movement: who they are, what they’ve accomplished so far, and where they go from here. Hosted by filmmaker Sam Eilertsen.