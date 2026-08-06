Can we expect any more wins from Congress before Summer recess? What are the tradeoffs we need to consider when building AI data centers? Plus, The Heritage Foundation has a new resource that can help you make sure the American history museum you are planning to visit is not a woke disaster. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor!

This podcast would not be possible without the generous donors of The Heritage Foundation. If you like our content, please consider supporting The Heritage Foundation by making a donation of any amount here: https://secured.heritage.org/?utm_medium=organic&utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=youtubedescription&utm_content=260310-robertsdescription

Larry O’Connor is the host of “O’Connor & Company” on WMAL-FM and “LARRY” on Townhall Media.

Dr. Kevin Roberts is the president of The Heritage Foundation

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.