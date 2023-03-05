The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor

About The Kevin Roberts Show

Each episode of The Kevin Roberts Show is a weekly rallying cry for lovers of freedom everywhere, packed with Dr. Roberts’ analysis on the issues of the day and deep conversations with the movers and shakers of American politics and culture. And all of it backed by the academic excellence of The Heritage Foundation.

As a former college professor and current president of The Heritage Foundation, America’s most influential policy organization, Dr. Roberts has spent his career learning, educating, and taking decisive action for a brighter America. He believes that conservatives have every reason to be hopeful, because conservative ideas are ideas that work. It’s time to go on offense.

