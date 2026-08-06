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The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor
The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor
Latest episode
218 episodes
How the SAVE America Act Exposes A Deep State Agenda | The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor08/05/2026 | 25 mins.The Senate is gearing up for another multi-week vacation before the midterms without passing the crucial and overwhelmingly popular SAVE America Act. Leader Thune and a handful of other senators say there is no path to passage, but in this week’s episode of The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor, Dr. Roberts explains why that is simply not true. In fact, he explains how the Senate’s obstructions to the will of the people expose a deeper agenda at play.
This video would not be possible without the generous donors of The Heritage Foundation. If you like our content, please consider supporting The Heritage Foundation by making a donation of any amount here: https://secured.heritage.org/?utm_medium=organic&utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=youtubedescription&utm_content=260310-robertsdescription
Larry O’Connor is the host of “O’Connor & Company” on WMAL-FM and “LARRY” on Townhall Media.
Dr. Kevin Roberts is the president of Heritage Action.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Striking the Right Balance With AI Data Centers | The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor07/22/2026 | 14 mins.Can we expect any more wins from Congress before Summer recess? What are the tradeoffs we need to consider when building AI data centers? Plus, The Heritage Foundation has a new resource that can help you make sure the American history museum you are planning to visit is not a woke disaster. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor!
This podcast would not be possible without the generous donors of The Heritage Foundation. If you like our content, please consider supporting The Heritage Foundation by making a donation of any amount here: https://secured.heritage.org/?utm_medium=organic&utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=youtubedescription&utm_content=260310-robertsdescription
Larry O’Connor is the host of “O’Connor & Company” on WMAL-FM and “LARRY” on Townhall Media.
Dr. Kevin Roberts is the president of The Heritage Foundation
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- This week’s episode of The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor features a speech delivered by Dr. Roberts in Colorado at the Rocky Mountain Voice Freedom Festival. In it, he shares a frank assessment of the domestic enemies we face and what it will take from conservatives—from Congress to the kitchen table—to cement victory for years to come.
This video would not be possible without the generous donors of The Heritage Foundation. If you like our content, please consider supporting The Heritage Foundation by making a donation of any amount here: https://secured.heritage.org/?utm_medium=organic&utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=youtubedescription&utm_content=260310-robertsdescription
Larry O’Connor is the host of “O’Connor & Company” on WMAL-FM and “LARRY” on Townhall Media.
Dr. Kevin Roberts is the president of The Heritage Foundation.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Left Can’t Steal America’s Inheritance of Liberty | The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor07/01/2026 | 20 mins.What is there to celebrate in such a tumultuous time as America approaches her 250th birthday? As it turns out, there is a lot, and you should be really excited about it! Dr. Roberts makes his case.
This video would not be possible without the generous donors of The Heritage Foundation. If you like our content, please consider supporting The Heritage Foundation by making a donation of any amount here: https://secured.heritage.org/?utm_medium=organic&utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=youtubedescription&utm_content=260310-robertsdescriptionLarry O’Connor is the host of “O’Connor & Company” on WMAL-FM and “LARRY” on Townhall Media.Dr. Kevin Roberts is the president of The Heritage Foundation.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Ending Government Waste, Fraud, and Abuse | The Kevin Roberts Show w/Larry O'Connor06/24/2026 | 32 mins.The amount of waste, fraud, and abuse plaguing our federal government is staggering. The Left counts success by how many people are receiving federal benefits, while conservatives measure it by how few need them. In this episode, Dr. Roberts explains how Congress can deliver real accountability in our federal programs, restore trust with the American public, help the vulnerable flourish, and put government back on the side of the people.
Larry O’Connor is the host of “O’Connor & Company” on WMAL-FM and “LARRY” on Townhall Media.Dr. Kevin Roberts is the president of The Heritage Foundation.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor
The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor is a weekly rallying cry for lovers of freedom everywhere. President of The Heritage Foundation, America’s most influential policy organization, Dr. Roberts believes that conservatives have every reason to be hopeful as we head toward the Golden Age of America. Larry O’Connor, WMAL-FM and “LARRY” on Townhall Media, has spent his career engaging with top conservative minds and challenging ideas with tough questions. You have questions—The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor is ready for the challenge. It’s time to go on OFFENSE.Podcast website
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