The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor

Episode 64 | Sen. Tuberville
From the football field to the U.S. Senate, Coach and Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville has never turned away from risk or confrontation.The former head coach of Auburn University’s football team joins the show to share the lessons and strategies he’s bringing from his time between the goalposts to Washington, breaks down why he left the world of sports for a political career, the issues he’s taking on — from keeping radical abortion policies out of the military to protecting women's sports — and how he keeps both motivated and optimistic about America’s future. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/3/2023
40:09
Episode 63 | Gov. Ron Desantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis is the left's worst nightmare — despite massive and coordinated attacks against his administration, the sunshine state continues to thrive under his leadership.He joins the show to lay out what he's doing to empower parents, fight woke corporate interests, defend life, tackle the climate cartel, and explain why the next conservative U.S. president must dismantle the administrative state.Enjoy the show! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/26/2023
16:22
Episode 62 | Ryan Bomberger
Though Ryan Bomberger was conceived in rape, he says he was raised in love. His adoption by a large, multi-racial Christian family changed his life and the life of his 12 siblings, most of whom were also adopted. His message? Live by love, regardless of how others perceive it. Ryan Bomberger’s birth mother chose life for him. Fast forward to today, Ryan leads the Radiance Foundation, a life-affirming non-profit that focuses on education, outreach, and fighting for the most vulnerable among us: the unborn. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/19/2023
41:35
Episode 61 | Enes Kanter Freedom
Enes Freedom dunked on professional basketball to fight for freedom. Join Kevin as the former NBA star shares his inspiring journey of sacrificing his career to advocate for human rights and democracy — a move that even caused his home country of Turkey to place a $500,000 bounty on his head. From TikTok to the Uyghur genocide, the Chinese Communist Party has shown itself as brutal and dangerous. Even still, the goods China produces drive massive revenues here in America. So how can everyday Americans support freedom in China? - How much does the CCP really influence everyday American life? Enes shares his perspective. - Enes loves America so much that he changed his last name to "Freedom" upon becoming a citizen. But what exactly makes America so great, and how can we make it even better? - Despite giving up basketball, family, and his safety, Enes continues defending human rights around the world. What keeps him motivated? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/12/2023
38:53
Episode 60 | Senator Tim Scott
“The truth is joy comes from the inside. For me, joy starts with my relationship with the Lord. Without that, I don't know how you have joy." This Holy Week, Senator Tim Scott shares an inspiring message about the significance of finding joy in our lives, particularly during difficult times.Mired in poverty and raised in a single-parent household, U.S. Senator Tim Scott says that he is living his mother’s American Dream. Since joining the Senate in 2013, he’s sounded the call for policies, like education freedom and limiting burdensome regulations on small businesses, that bring an abundance of opportunity to every American family. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
