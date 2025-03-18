Powered by RND
Optimist Economy

Kathryn Anne Edwards and Robin Rauzi
On this show, we believe the US economy can be better, and we talk about how to get there, one problem and solution at a time.Ask us questions, or send us your ...
  • All We've Tried is Nothing!
    Who are we and what in the world is an “optimist economy?” For our first show, we (Kathryn and Robin) introduce ourselves, explain how we met, and lay out our goals for our new podcast. We want Optimist Economy to empower listeners to understand the economy we have, but also the one we can have so they feel good about the future. The truth is, America’s best economic era is yet to come. It has to be, because there are so many good solutions out there that U.S. policymakers have never tried.
    18:29
  • Welcome to Optimist Economy
    Here at Optimist Economy, we recognize that today’s economy isn’t great for a lot of Americans. That is exactly why now’s the time to talk about how it could be so much better — whether you’re hunting for a first job or worried about the future of Social Security. Co-hosts Kathryn (a labor economist) and Robin (an editor) decided to make Optimist Economy because everyone deserves an economy worth looking forward to. Join us here every week as we work through what that is, one problem and solution at a time. New episodes every Tuesday wherever you listen to podcasts.You can also find us onTikTokYouTubeInstagramMusic from #UppbeatLicense code: JZHPJQCUS5BJ8LML
    1:05

About Optimist Economy

On this show, we believe the US economy can be better, and we talk about how to get there, one problem and solution at a time.Ask us questions, or send us your worries: [email protected].
