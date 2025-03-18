All We've Tried is Nothing!

Who are we and what in the world is an “optimist economy?” For our first show, we (Kathryn and Robin) introduce ourselves, explain how we met, and lay out our goals for our new podcast. We want Optimist Economy to empower listeners to understand the economy we have, but also the one we can have so they feel good about the future. The truth is, America’s best economic era is yet to come. It has to be, because there are so many good solutions out there that U.S. policymakers have never tried.