2025 will be a monumental year in Detroit politics as Mayor Mike Duggan seeks to run for governor, leaving an open seat for the highest office in the state’s largest city next year. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Stephen Henderson, host of American Black Journal, and Nancy Kaffer, editorial page editor of the Detroit Free Press to dig into Duggan’s legacy, Detroit’s political landscape and the ten-year anniversary of the city emergency from bankruptcy. Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter! Support our work.Support the show: http://michiganradio.org/donateSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
18:30
The real Lansing
On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark is joined by Democrat Felicia Brabec and Republican Graham Filler, two outgoing Michigan state Representatives, to talk about what their time in Lansing was really like: frustrations, surprises and what voters should know about the state Capitol. Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!Support the show: http://michiganradio.org/donateSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
22:22
Lame lame-duck
On this week’s It’s Just Politics, hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Bridge Michigan politics reporters Jordyn Hermani and Simon Schuster to discuss why state House Democrats are failing to deliver their lame-duck legislative agenda. Plus, a conversation with state Democratic Representative Rachel Hood on why she is calling Lansing “toxic.” Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!Support the show: http://michiganradio.org/donateSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
18:30
Lose by less
On this week’s It’s Just Politics, hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Democratic Congresswoman-elect Kristen McDonald Rivet, the only incoming Democratic freshman from Michigan. Plus, Chairman of the Oakland County Republican Party Vance Patrick joins the podcast to talk about his strategy of ‘losing less’ in a blue county. Support the show: http://michiganradio.org/donateSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
18:30
Incoming and outgoing
In a special Friday edition of It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by outgoing Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee and incoming Republican Congressman-elect Tom Barrett. Rep. Kildee is leaving Washington D.C. after a dozen years in Congress and Barrett just won his first Congressional race Tuesday night. Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletterSupport the show: http://michiganradio.org/donateSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Politics can be messy. Politics can be confusing. But, that certainly doesn't mean politics can't be a joy-ride. Join It's Just Politics hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta as they drill down on what’s happening in Michigan politics.