Detroit's decade

2025 will be a monumental year in Detroit politics as Mayor Mike Duggan seeks to run for governor, leaving an open seat for the highest office in the state’s largest city next year. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Stephen Henderson, host of American Black Journal, and Nancy Kaffer, editorial page editor of the Detroit Free Press to dig into Duggan’s legacy, Detroit’s political landscape and the ten-year anniversary of the city emergency from bankruptcy. Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter! Support our work.Support the show: http://michiganradio.org/donateSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.