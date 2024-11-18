Show Archives – Armed American Radio

11-17-24 HR 3 AAR Roundtable with Brad, Neil and Justin Moon

Today on Armed American Radio third hour Roundtable, the crew discuss Michael Moore's recent comments about Trump voters, America being a bad place and filled with bad people..his words. Conversation also included the things the crew think Trump can do on his first day in office to advance our gun rights and his 2a campaign promises to safeguard our second amendment rights and freedoms, including eliminating the ATF and or at least ridding it of its anti-gun leadership. Media figures were discussed who still don't understand their own arrogance including Michael Smerconish at CNN alluding to his belief that voters were too stupid as the media tried to tell us Trump was bad voters were too stupid to figure it out. If only we had listened to the media pundits, like him.