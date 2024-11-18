Show Archives – Armed American Radio

11-18-24 Andy Hooser The Voice of Reason. Politics, UFO hearings and MSDNC meeting with Trump
Today on Armed American Radio Mark and Andy Hooser discuss the recent UFO hearings on the Hill and tie the media lack of coverage to political coverage in general. How media creates narratives they want you see and how they omit what they don't want you to see. Trump meets with MSNBC hosts and appears to extend a friendly had to the media figures who treated him horribly for the past 8 years. What does Trump have up his sleeve and why overnight are two of MSNBC's most hateful hosts extending an olive branch to the President-Elect? What game are the Democrats playing?
11-17-24 HR 3 AAR Roundtable with Brad, Neil and Justin Moon
Today on Armed American Radio third hour Roundtable, the crew discuss Michael Moore's recent comments about Trump voters, America being a bad place and filled with bad people..his words. Conversation also included the things the crew think Trump can do on his first day in office to advance our gun rights and his 2a campaign promises to safeguard our second amendment rights and freedoms, including eliminating the ATF and or at least ridding it of its anti-gun leadership. Media figures were discussed who still don't understand their own arrogance including Michael Smerconish at CNN alluding to his belief that voters were too stupid as the media tried to tell us Trump was bad voters were too stupid to figure it out. If only we had listened to the media pundits, like him.
11-17-24 HR 2 Reporter Neil McCabe from Red State and political analyst from Breitbart News AWR Hawkins
Today on Armed American Radio hour 2, Mark talks with Reporter Neil McCabe from RedState.com about Donald Trumps immediate actions concerning the right to bear arms and second amendment issues from day one of his administration upon inauguration, including ATF and legislation including the Hearing Protection Act and CCW national reciprocity. Neil discusses the politics capital Trump might spend on Gaetz for AG and the Offic4 for Gun Violence Prevention.
AWR Hawkins from Breitbart News talks recent work at Breitbart News columns and continues the discussion on things Donald Trump can do immediately to advance his campaigns pro-second amendment campaign promises.
11-17-24 HR 1 Stephen Gutowski-The Reload and King Randal X for Boys
Today on Armed American Radio Mark talks with Stephen Gutowski from the Reload. Topics include recent Reload column about the things Donald Trump can do RIGHT NOW on day one to protect our second amendment rights and gun rights going forward. This includes eliminating Steven Dettlebach as head of ATF and moving on closing down the Biden era Office of Gun Violence Prevention which is nothing more than a cover for White House gun control.
King Randall, founder of www.XforBoys.org discusses his recent Instagram posts that went viral when Elon Musk retweeted his posts giving him over 40 MILLION views on the platform. Randall mentors young black kids in a crime ridden city, Albany GA to give them a head start on life. His messages include teaching the kids marksmanship and eliminating the curiosity of guns the kids have grown up with and teaching them safety and skills necessary as a productive adult in society.
11-15-24 Mark talks with Friday regular Paul Markel-Student of the Gun
Today on AAR Daily Defense, Mark speaks with Friday regular Paul Markel from Student of the Gun. Mark and Paul discuss the current uproar in DC from known swamp creatures such as John Bolton and others mocking Trumps pick for AG, Matt Gaetz. Seemingly unaware of their own irrelevance as DC Insiders and Swamp trolls, the establishment base just simply doesn't get it.