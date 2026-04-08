Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
43 episodes
- Forty years ago, spies were being exposed at an alarming rate, which led the press to dub 1985 the Year of the Spy. In this episode, you'll hear about two DIA analysts involved in espionage that year — one working for us and the other against us. Additionally, you'll hear from DIA's chief of counterintelligence, known as CI, who explains why his team’s mission is crucial to U.S. national security.
*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.
- As a specialist in a maintenance
company during the Iraq War in 2003, the last thing Shoshana Johnson expected to happen was
to be captured by the enemy and held in captivity for 22 days.
In this episode, you’ll hear about
her rescue and the attention that followed, which included appearances on Ellen and Oprah.
She also shares how she’s spent the last two decades coping with post-traumatic stress
disorder.
You’ll then learn how DIA’s Office of the Surgeon General provides guidance and
support for PTSD.
*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S.
government of any particular company, product or service.
- During the Iraq War in 2003, U.S. Special Operations Forces rescued Pfc. Jessica Lynch from a hospital in Baghdad. It was the first successful rescue of an American prisoner of war since World War II, and the first-ever rescue of a woman. In this episode, you’ll learn how a DIA team hid a camera in a gym bag to record video of the hospital’s interior, which was used for the rescue mission. You’ll also hear from former NBC News correspondent Kerry Sanders, whose camera crew was embedded with a Marine unit during the war and had exclusive access to stories, including knowledge of when the rescue attempt for Lynch would take place.
- Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. On this episode, you’ll hear a DIA counter narcotics officer discuss the agency’s efforts to combat the most devastating drug epidemic in U.S. history. We also spoke with Mariana Van Zeller, an investigative reporter who went deep inside the fentanyl pipeline to Mexico’s cartel country to see how it’s produced and trafficked into the United States.
*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.
- This episode of DIA Connections features highlights from Season Four. Catch up on this season's best moments with an American pilot who landed his plane safely after a mid-air collision with a Chinese fighter jet, a cosmochemistry professor who led NASA’s mission to an asteroid, a DIA analyst turned screenwriter, the speechwriter behind President Reagan’s challenge to “tear down this wall,” and the author of “The Monuments Men,” a book about the greatest treasure hunt in history.
*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.
More Government podcasts
- The Oath and The OfficeGovernment, News, Politics
- SekulowChristianity, Government, Religion & Spirituality
- Civics 101Government, History, Society & Culture
- Strict ScrutinyGovernment, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Lawfare PodcastGovernment, History, News, Politics
- Optimist EconomyGovernment, Society & Culture
- The DSR NetworkGovernment
- American PotentialEducation, Government, News, Personal Journals, Politics, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- 5-4Government, News, News Commentary
- The Chris Plante ShowGovernment, News, Politics
Trending Government podcasts
- The Signal SitdownGovernment, News, Politics
- LondongradDocumentary, Government, News, Society & Culture
- Advancing HealthGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and BackGovernment, Health & Wellness
- Public Works PodcastGovernment
- Pandora's Box: The Fall of L.A.'s SheriffGovernment, News, True Crime
- Directly Current: EVs for All AmericaBusiness News, Government, News, Technology
- Ranking U.S. PresidentsGovernment
- The Emergency Management Network PodcastBusiness, Government, Non-Profit
- The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’ConnorGovernment
- Medicaid Leadership ExchangeGovernment
- The Virginia Press RoomGovernment, News, Politics
- EU ScreamGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And DyingGovernment
- Cyber Focus: Cybersecurity, National Security, and Critical InfrastructureGovernment, News, Tech News, Technology
- Energy Policy NowGovernment, News, Science
- Stories of Special Forces OperatorsBusiness News, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, News
- The Permanent ProblemGovernment, History, Society & Culture
- Papyrus D پاپیروس توسعهGovernment
- Voices in Local GovernmentGovernment
- A Matter of DegreesDocumentary, Government, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth CircuitGovernment
About DIA Connections
DIA Connections is an exciting new podcast featuring overlooked or unfamiliar aspects of who we are, what we do, and the countless ways we've impacted the lives of people everywhere. Since its creation in 1961, the Defense Intelligence Agency has been the nation's premier all-source military intelligence organization. Our team at DIA deploys globally, alongside warfighters and interagency partners, to defend America's national security interests. However, we are so much more, as this podcast series will reveal.Podcast website
Listen to DIA Connections, The Oath and The Office and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
DIA Connections
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.