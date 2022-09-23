DIA Connections is an exciting new podcast featuring overlooked or unfamiliar aspects of who we are, what we do, and the countless ways we've impacted the lives... More
Available Episodes
5 of 30
DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 5: "Iraqi Most Wanted Deck of Cards"
Diamonds, hearts, clubs and spades. On this episode of DIA Connections, listen to how a team of analysts developed a special deck of playing cards used in Operation Iraqi Freedom. You’ll also hear how they became one of the most significant pieces of DIA history and heritage, not to mention a red-hot collector’s item.
*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the US Government of any particular company, product, or service.
4/27/2023
DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 4: "Sax & The Spy"
Merryl Goldberg was followed by the KGB...interrogated by the KGB...even arrested by the KGB. Just another spy that got caught, right? Well, not exactly. On this episode of DIA Connections, we follow the inspirational story of Merryl Goldberg, a saxophonist from Boston who in 1985 volunteered to go behind the iron curtain into the Soviet Union to help Jews seeking freedom. Hear how she hoodwinked the KGB by hiding coded information in her sheet music, and how she attracted worldwide attention for the plight of Soviet Jews.
*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the US Government of any particular company, product, or service.
3/13/2023
DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 3: "Ukraine: Truth Be Told"
Throughout his country's invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly denied his forces were targeting civilians. The world saw the truth for itself in a shocking image taken by photojournalist Lynsey Addario, which offered irrefutable proof of Russia’s tactics. On this episode of DIA Connections, our conversation with Addario includes her chilling account behind the historically important photograph she took at a bridge in Ukraine used as a civilian evacuation route, as well as her continued work in the world’s most dangerous places.
1/17/2023
DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 2: Ukraine - Children of War
In June 2022, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “Russia is stealing the childhood of our children.” Every victim of war suffers loss, but no one loses as much as children. On this episode of DIA Connections, you’ll hear from a psychologist who treats children suffering from war trauma. We spoke with the director of the War Childhood Museum, the world’s only museum focused exclusively on the impact of children and war. We also visited two brave 15-year-old young ladies who left their home in Ukraine for America after a walk home from a friend's house was interrupted by a Russian missile strike.
10/28/2022
DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 1: Operation Babylift - Tragedy & Triumph
In April 1975, South Vietnam was on the verge of collapse. As North Vietnamese forces advanced towards Saigon, orphaned babies adopted by American families needed a way out. President Gerald Ford initiated Operation Babylift, a mass evacuation humanitarian mission that ultimately saved thousands of lives. On this episode of DIA Connections, we examine the Defense Intelligence Agency’s successful rescue mission, despite its tragic start when the first plane leaving Saigon crashed, killing 138 of the 316 on board, including five DIA employees. We spoke with two survivors who shared their emotional stories of that fateful day, the pilot, Col. Dennis “Bud” Traynor and medical crew director Regina Aune. You’ll also hear from two of the babies who were airlifted to safety and as adults have honored their past in very different ways. One writes and sings about his life as an adoptee, the other works for the Agency that helped bring her to America, the DIA.
DIA Connections is an exciting new podcast featuring overlooked or unfamiliar aspects of who we are, what we do, and the countless ways we've impacted the lives of people everywhere. Since its creation in 1961, the Defense Intelligence Agency has been the nation's premier all-source military intelligence organization. Our team at DIA deploys globally, alongside warfighters and interagency partners, to defend America's national
security interests. However, we are so much more, as this podcast series will reveal.