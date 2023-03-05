Talking Headways: A Streetsblog Podcast

A review of the week's top stories at the intersection of sustainable transportation, urban planning, and economic development. Hosted by Jeff Wood of The Over... More
Episode 430: E-Bikes to Freedom!
This week we're joined by Mike Salisbury of Denver's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability & Resiliency to talk about the city's E-bike rebate program. We talk about funding, e-bikes vs electric cars, and how the rebates are distributed.
4/27/2023
41:36
Episode 130: Mondays at the Overhead Wire - Stolen Time
This week we're Han Solo but we have a lot to talk about! Donut shop murals spark free speech fights, we think more about the concept of time, and work from home's effects on the public sector. Of course there's much more and we hope you join us as we share the news. Below are links to all the news we chat about on the show this week. News Items Donuts and free speech - AP Time spent, wasted - The New Republic Services curtailed as workers are at home - Pro Public Remote work and costs of government - Governing Bike share when Lyft is gone - Curbed Ithaca electric city - Rolling Stone Paris kicked out cars - Slate Car Creditocracy - Public Books Buses alleviate unemployment, poverty - Abstract | Full Focus on transit service - Vox Bonus Items Mitt Romney's bike opinions - Bicycling Magazine Wild toileting - Guardian SUVs could collapse garages - The Drive Rich people stealing water - Guardian Barcelona blocks boost health - Politico EU Japan's 10m empty houses - New York Times Longest bike tunnel - CNN Travel
4/25/2023
45:03
Episode 429: Zero Emissions Delivery Zones
This week we're joined by Hamilton Steimer of the World Resources Institute to talk about their report: Zero-emission Delivery Zones: A New Way to Cut Traffic, Air Pollution and Greenhouse Gases. We chat about electrification of fleets, what cities have the best programs for ZEDZ, and the current moment in urban delivery.
4/20/2023
30:16
Episode 428: The Case Against Localism
This week we're joined by Trevor Latimer to talk about his book Small Isn't Beautiful: The Case Against Localism. We chat about what localism is and how its geographically defined, as well as why "leave if you don't like it" is disingenuous.
4/13/2023
49:17
Episode 427: Caretakers of the Public Realm
This week we're joined by Andrew Jones, Program director for the Uptown and Downtown Oakland Community Benefits District. We chat about urban place management, how urban spaces are taken care of, and what it takes to keep them vibrant and engaging. Today's podcast was produced in partnership with Mpact