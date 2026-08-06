Talking Headways: A Streetsblog Podcast

We're on vacation this week but we're flashing back to Episode 482 from two years ago featuring Megan Kimble discussing her book City Limits. Soon we'll have Patrick Kennedy on the show and some of this work goes very well with his so I thought it would be a good one to bring back. Hope folks enjoy it!

This week we're joined by Megan Kimble to talk about her book City Limits: Infrastructure, Inequality, and the Future of America's Highways. We chat about the folks fighting back against highways, the history behind building big roads, and what the future looks like for advocacy.



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