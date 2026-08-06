Talking Headways: A Streetsblog Podcast

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814 episodes
- This week on the Talking Headways podcast we're joined by Lisa Jerram of APTA and Philip Plotch of the Eno Center for Transportation to discuss Eno's report: Customization, Competition, and Costs: Findings and Recommendations for the U.S. Transit Bus Industry. We discuss what agencies want in a bus and why, the differences in European and US bus markets, and why customization standardization is hard to achieve.
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- We're on vacation this week but we're flashing back to Episode 482 from two years ago featuring Megan Kimble discussing her book City Limits. Soon we'll have Patrick Kennedy on the show and some of this work goes very well with his so I thought it would be a good one to bring back. Hope folks enjoy it!
This week we're joined by Megan Kimble to talk about her book City Limits: Infrastructure, Inequality, and the Future of America's Highways. We chat about the folks fighting back against highways, the history behind building big roads, and what the future looks like for advocacy.
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Find out about our newsletter and archive on YouTube!
Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, Instagram, YouTube, Flickr, Substack ... @theoverheadwire
Follow us on Mastadon theoverheadwire@sfba.social
Support the show on Patreon
http://patreon.com/theoverheadwire
Buy books on our Bookshop.org Affiliate site!
And get our Cars are Cholesterol shirt at Tee-Public!
And everything else at http://theoverheadwire.com
- We're on vacation this week but we're flashing back to episode 422 of Talking Headways from a couple of years ago featuring one of our favorites, Jennifer Kent. We'll be back in a few weeks but I hope folks enjoy this one.
This week we're joined by Dr. Jennifer Kent, Senior Research Fellow in Urbanism at the University of Sydney, to talk about her work on family transportation, the messiness of travel for parents, and loneliness and the built environment.
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Many thanks to Bob Nanna for our intro/outro music.
Get the show ad free on Patreon!
Find out about our newsletter and archive on YouTube!
Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, Instagram, YouTube, Flickr, Substack ... @theoverheadwire
Follow us on Mastadon theoverheadwire@sfba.social
Support the show on Patreon
http://patreon.com/theoverheadwire
Buy books on our Bookshop.org Affiliate site!
And get our Cars are Cholesterol shirt at Tee-Public!
And everything else at http://theoverheadwire.com
- This week on the Talking Headways podcast, Steve Davis of Smart Growth America joins the show to talk about their most recent edition of Dangerous by Design. We chat about where we stand on pedestrian traffic deaths in the United States, the data collected to tell the story, and creating consequences for not improving safety.
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Get the show ad free on Patreon!
Find out about our newsletter and archive on YouTube!
Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, Instagram, YouTube, Flickr, Substack ... @theoverheadwire
Follow us on Mastadon theoverheadwire@sfba.social
Support the show on Patreon
http://patreon.com/theoverheadwire
Buy books on our Bookshop.org Affiliate site!
And get our Cars are Cholesterol shirt at Tee-Public!
And everything else at http://theoverheadwire.com
- This week on the Talking Headways podcast we're joined by SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum. She discusses making system improvements, rising customer satisfaction, lessons from the pandemic on ridership and operations, as well as Muni's cultural connection to the city.
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Get the show ad free on Patreon!
Find out about our newsletter and archive on YouTube!
Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, Instagram, YouTube, Flickr, Substack ... @theoverheadwire
Follow us on Mastadon theoverheadwire@sfba.social
Support the show on Patreon
http://patreon.com/theoverheadwire
Buy books on our Bookshop.org Affiliate site!
And get our Cars are Cholesterol shirt at Tee-Public!
And everything else at http://theoverheadwire.com
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About Talking Headways: A Streetsblog Podcast
A weekly podcast about the intersection between sustainable transportation, urban planning, and economic development. Hosted by Jeff Wood of The Overhead Wire.Podcast website
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