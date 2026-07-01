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96 episodes
- A must listen for Marana residents who love the great outdoors! Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Barnett and Recreation Supervisor Jason Grodman to talk about the upcoming disc golf course, natural resources programming, and more.
- Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with Project Manager Alexandra Chavez and Public Works Director Fausto Burruel to discuss the next year of construction at the Tangerine Interchange.
Learn more about The Great Tangerine Squeeze at www.MaranaAZ.gov/squeeze
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About Real Talk with the Town of Marana
"A must-listen for all residents of Marana!" This award-winning Town of Marana podcast answers your burning questions about projects, development, and the latest news in the community. Features Town Manager Terry Rozema and staff. This is a free podcast. New episodes are published on Tuesdays. Frequency may vary depending on staff scheduling. To submit a question, visit https://www.maranaaz.gov/realtalk Music from Adobe Stock, Pixabay, and Motion Array.Podcast website
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Real Talk with the Town of Marana
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