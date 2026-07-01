Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentReal Talk with the Town of Marana
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Real Talk with the Town of Marana
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Real Talk with the Town of Marana

Town of Marana
Government
Real Talk with the Town of Marana
Latest episode

96 episodes

  • Real Talk with the Town of Marana

    95. Is the Town of Marana financially prepared for the future?

    07/01/2026 | 48 mins.
    Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with Finance Director Yiannis Kalaitzidis and Deputy Town Manager Erik Montague to talk about the Town budget and projections for the future.
  • Real Talk with the Town of Marana

    94. What do the Colorado River water cuts mean for Marana?

    06/16/2026 | 36 mins.
    Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with Water Deputy Director Mike Osborne and Water Resources Administrator Jerry Huerstel to talk about the recent Colorado River water cuts, and what that means for Marana.
  • Real Talk with the Town of Marana

    93. What's going UP in Marana? Part 5

    06/09/2026 | 36 mins.
    Town Manager Terry Rozema and Interim Development Services Director Brett Wittenberg sit down to answer the community's burning questions about growth in Marana.
  • Real Talk with the Town of Marana

    92. Where is the disc golf course?

    05/26/2026 | 31 mins.
    A must listen for Marana residents who love the great outdoors! Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Barnett and Recreation Supervisor Jason Grodman to talk about the upcoming disc golf course, natural resources programming, and more.
  • Real Talk with the Town of Marana

    91. What is the Great Tangerine Squeeze?

    04/07/2026 | 37 mins.
    Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with Project Manager Alexandra Chavez and Public Works Director Fausto Burruel to discuss the next year of construction at the Tangerine Interchange.
    Learn more about The Great Tangerine Squeeze at www.MaranaAZ.gov/squeeze
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Real Talk with the Town of Marana
"A must-listen for all residents of Marana!" This award-winning Town of Marana podcast answers your burning questions about projects, development, and the latest news in the community. Features Town Manager Terry Rozema and staff. This is a free podcast. New episodes are published on Tuesdays. Frequency may vary depending on staff scheduling. To submit a question, visit https://www.maranaaz.gov/realtalk Music from Adobe Stock, Pixabay, and Motion Array.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Real Talk with the Town of Marana, American Potential and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:47:05 AM
A company fromMADSACK