Real Talk with the Town of Marana

Real Talk with the Town of Marana

Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with Project Manager Alexandra Chavez and Public Works Director Fausto Burruel to discuss the next year of construction at the Tangerine Interchange. Learn more about The Great Tangerine Squeeze at www.MaranaAZ.gov/squeeze

91. What is the Great Tangerine Squeeze?

A must listen for Marana residents who love the great outdoors! Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Barnett and Recreation Supervisor Jason Grodman to talk about the upcoming disc golf course, natural resources programming, and more.

92. Where is the disc golf course?

Town Manager Terry Rozema and Interim Development Services Director Brett Wittenberg sit down to answer the community's burning questions about growth in Marana.

93. What's going UP in Marana? Part 5

Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with Water Deputy Director Mike Osborne and Water Resources Administrator Jerry Huerstel to talk about the recent Colorado River water cuts, and what that means for Marana.

94. What do the Colorado River water cuts mean for Marana?

Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with Finance Director Yiannis Kalaitzidis and Deputy Town Manager Erik Montague to talk about the Town budget and projections for the future.

95. Is the Town of Marana financially prepared for the future?

The Oath and The Office

Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

CASES OF THE FBI

Around the Roundhouse

The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And Dying

Running Into the Fire

The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’Connor

Directly Current: EVs for All America

Pandora's Box: The Fall of L.A.'s Sheriff

A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back

About Real Talk with the Town of Marana

About Real Talk with the Town of Marana

About Real Talk with the Town of Marana

"A must-listen for all residents of Marana!" This award-winning Town of Marana podcast answers your burning questions about projects, development, and the latest news in the community. Features Town Manager Terry Rozema and staff. This is a free podcast. New episodes are published on Tuesdays. Frequency may vary depending on staff scheduling. To submit a question, visit https://www.maranaaz.gov/realtalk Music from Adobe Stock, Pixabay, and Motion Array.