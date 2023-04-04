Real Talk with the Town of Marana

"A must-listen for all residents of Marana!" The Town of Marana answers your pressing questions about projects, development, and the latest news in the communit... More
21. What is the status of the upcoming Marana Community & Aquatic Center?
Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with Parks & Recreation Director Jim Conroy to talk about the upcoming Marana Community & Aquatic Center, scheduled for groundbreaking this year. Follow the project by visiting https://www.maranaaz.gov/community-center
5/16/2023
47:28
20. Why does the Town of Marana have an airport?
Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with Airport Superintendent Galen Beem to talk about the history of the Marana Regional Airport, its economic impacts, plans for the future, and what residents can do to address noise.
4/25/2023
24:30
19. What impact did the LIV Golf tournament have on Marana?
Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with Town Clerk/Assistant Town Attorney David Udall to talk about the special events permit process and the impact the LIV Golf tournament had on the community.
4/18/2023
26:38
18. [RECORDED LIVE] What is it like to own a business in Marana?
It's the first LIVE-recorded episode of Real Talk with the Town, held at the Marana Chamber of Commerce's "Marana Insights" event! Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with local business owners Kristi Barnett of HOTWORX-Tucson and Javier Avalos of Spectrum Ina Road Auto Collision to learn the truth about what it's like to own a business in Marana.
Appearances:
Marana Chamber of Commerce
HOTWORX- Tucson (Marana)
Spectrum Ina Road Auto Collision
4/11/2023
27:56
17. How will the Town improve traffic in Dove Mountain?
Town Manager Terry Rozema sits down with Public Works Director Fausto Burruel to discuss traffic improvements in Dove Mountain.
Additional Resources:
Fill out the Transportation Master Plan Survey (closes end of April 2023)
To submit a question, visit https://www.maranaaz.gov/realtalk
Music from Motion Array.