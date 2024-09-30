Powered by RND
SuperTalk 99.7 WTN | Cumulus Media Nashville
Listen to Nashville's Morning News with Dan Mandis weekdays from 5a-9a on SuperTalk 99.7 WTN.
  • The Gang of 4 on Nashville's Morning News w/ Dan Mandis
    Chris Hand returns...and so does the politically incorrect subject matter!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    14:08
  • Political Analyst Matthew Hurtt on Nashville's Morning News w/ Dan Mandis
    Matthew discusses the latest in political news with Dan Mandis.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    12:50
  • Political Analyst EJ Haust on Nashville's Morning News w/ Dan Mandis
    EJ discusses the Hunter Biden pardon & Donald Trump's choice of Cash Patel for FBI Director.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    14:53
  • The Truth With Trump's Tariffs on Nashville's Morning News w/ Dan Mandis
    EJ Antoni (Heritage Foundation) discusses President-elect Donald Trump's tariffs with Dan Mandis.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    13:21
  • Political/ Legal Analyst Jonthan Fahey on Nashville's Morning news w/ Dan Mandis
    Jonthan & Dan talk about Hunter Biden's Presidential pardon.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    14:32

