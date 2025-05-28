Powered by RND
NatSec Matters
  • The Long War: Glenn Corn
    Michael Allen talks with former CIA executive and US foreign policy expert Glenn Corn, a regular guest of NatSec Matters. Glenn shares insights from his recent trip to Ukraine and the outlook for US support in its fight against Russia. He also highlights smart moves by President Trump in countering the Kremlin and offers reasons for optimism for Ukrainian fighters.
    55:19
  • Palaces & Policy Shifts: Jeffrey Feltman
    Michael Allen talks with former senior State Department official Jeffrey Feltman about President Trump's "new approach" to the Middle East following his recent trip to the Gulf. Jeffrey analyzes the President's focus on major investment deals, the evolving US positioning on Iran's nuclear program, the surprising U-turn on Syria, and how Mr. Trump's transactional style is reshaping relationships in the volatile region.
    56:20
  • Beijing's Long Game: Mike Studeman
    Michael Allen talks with retired rear admiral and China expert Mike Studeman about the geopolitical implications of President Trump's trade negotiations with China and US policy to counter Chinese influence and threats. Mike, former Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence, discusses how China might exploit an "America First" orientation, the critical importance of Taiwan for US economic and national security, and the strategic calculations behind Xi Jinping's timeline for potential military action.
    46:57
  • The Biotech Frontline: Dawn Meyerriecks
    Jeremy Bash explores the biotech battleground with former CIA science and technology chief Dawn Meyerriecks. Dawn, a key voice on the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology, discusses the urgent need for US leadership to address critical vulnerabilities in the country's bio-industrial base. Dawn also makes a case for why powerful government-private sector alliances are essential to securing America's strategic edge in this vital domain.
    43:33
  • Statecraft 2.0: Dennis Ross
    Andrew Shapiro talks with former US Ambassador Dennis Ross, who argues that the country's foreign policy needs a reboot. Amb. Ross explains the principles of "Statecraft 2.0" – why the US must adapt its leadership for a challenging multipolar world, navigating the global influence and interests of China and Russia. 
    1:03:18

About NatSec Matters

Formerly known as Intelligence Matters, the NatSec Matters podcast features former senior national security officials Michael Allen, Jeremy Bash, and Andrew Shapiro as they interview top leaders in national security, including intelligence officers, military leaders, and policymakers, on the most critical security challenges of our time. Their interviews offer insights into the world’s most pressing problems and assess the effectiveness of U.S. policy responses. They also explore the biographies and careers of individuals who have devoted their lives to protecting our nation, offering listeners a rare glimpse into the inner workings of national security decision-making. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please email our team at [email protected].
