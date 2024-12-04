Episode 138: Tapping Into FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to Build Communities

We're diving into a monumental topic for August, which is National Resilience Month, and it is all things Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant programs, or HMA grants. These programs play a critical role in helping communities across the nation reduce the impacts of disaster. So, we're gonna be exploring how the grants work, the types of assistance available, the benefits they bring to the communities, and understand the application process to highlight successful projects. We'll cover everything you need to know about leveraging these grants for disaster mitigation and resilience. So, whether you're a community leader, emergency management professional, or simply interested in the disaster resilience project and what FEMA and the federal government have to offer, you're gonna have an opportunity to be informed and engaged throughout this episode.