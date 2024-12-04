Episode 142: One Health - Balancing Human, Animal, and Environmental Health After Disaster
On this episode, we're veering a little bit away from the traditional emergency management topics to highlight and integrate a new approach to some potentially very difficult response situations. Today, we're diving into the One Health approach, a holistic strategy that aims to sustainably balance human, animal, and environmental health. One Health recognizes that the wellbeing of humans, animals, plants, and ecosystems are interconnected and interdependent. Historically, public health emergencies like disease outbreaks have focused on human medical responses. However, integrating human, animal, and environmental health considerations can lead to a more effective solution. So today, we'll explore examples of how One Health principles have been applied to increase resilience and reduce disease threats. And also provide a new perspective on the intersection of public health and emergency management.
--------
42:42
Episode 141: Preserving Natural and Cultural Heritage to Meet Community Resilience Goals
FEMA's Environmental and Historic Preservation Program, EHP, is crucial to ensuring that our recovery and grant efforts respect and also protect environmental and historic sites, even in the wake of disasters. So, in this episode, we get down to the basics and explore the responsibilities of the EHP program - how it operates during and after disasters and why preserving our natural and cultural heritage is essential for resilient recovery. Whether you're a history buff or an environmental enthusiast, or simply curious about FEMA's multifaceted role, this episode is for you.
--------
40:37
Episode 140: A Fireside Chat about Cybersecurity and Emergency Management
On today's episode, we have a really exciting conversation that we'd like to highlight for you. FEMA was thrilled to recently host a joint FEMA virtual town Hall with our colleagues at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency - CISA. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joined CISA director Jen Easterly for a special fireside chat where they discuss the crossover in our two mission spaces and our shared commitment to resilience and unity. FEMA and CISA often work hand-in-hand to keep communities across our nation safe. An issue surrounding cybersecurity and infrastructure security continue to be increasingly important areas of focus for all emergency managers. So, to that end, we wanted to represent their conversation for you here on today's episode. I hope you enjoy this fantastic conversation.
--------
1:02:02
Episode 139: Building Resilience - The Power of Disaster Philanthropy
In the aftermath of disasters, when FEMA's assistance begins to phase out, the critical role of philanthropic organizations becomes increasingly apparent. In this episode, we explore how disaster philanthropy functions from the initial response phase to long-term recovery and resilience building. We'll delve into real examples of how philanthropic support has made a difference in communities across the country—from providing immediate aid to vulnerable populations to investing in long-term recovery initiatives. We'll discover how these organizations work hand in hand with local stakeholders to build resilience and create sustainable solutions and uplift communities on their journey towards recovery and resilience.
--------
28:32
Episode 138: Tapping Into FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to Build Communities
We're diving into a monumental topic for August, which is National Resilience Month, and it is all things Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant programs, or HMA grants. These programs play a critical role in helping communities across the nation reduce the impacts of disaster. So, we're gonna be exploring how the grants work, the types of assistance available, the benefits they bring to the communities, and understand the application process to highlight successful projects. We'll cover everything you need to know about leveraging these grants for disaster mitigation and resilience. So, whether you're a community leader, emergency management professional, or simply interested in the disaster resilience project and what FEMA and the federal government have to offer, you're gonna have an opportunity to be informed and engaged throughout this episode.