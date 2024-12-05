Kate Steel: On a Mission for Universal Energy Access
Kate Steel, co-founder and CEO of Nithio, a start-up focused on financing clean energy companies and informing climate investments in Africa. In this episode, Kate talks with Katie and Rose about how we can fund universal energy access, the off-grid sector and its trajectory, and what she learned from launching Nithio.
Visit our website for more information, including the full show notes and transcript. Follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter.
--------
35:56
Joel Nana: There Is No One-Size-Fits-All Energy Transition
Joel Nana, program manager at Sustainable Energy Africa and Hub fellow, joins the show to talk about climate action planning, the importance of energy planning at a subnational level, and Africa’s solar revolution.
--------
37:28
The High Energy Rewind: Season 3 Highlights with Katie and Rose
Welcome to the last episode of Season 3! Hosts Rose Mutiso and Katie Auth sit down together to revisit their favorite moments from the past season. They share standout clips from this season’s interviews, highlighting conversations with this season’s guests on everything from Nigeria’s net zero model to the importance of humility. Listen in to relive the laughter, lessons, and unforgettable conversations of this season of High Energy Planet.
--------
39:20
Benjamin Attia: Why We Want Climate Finance to Be Boring
Benjamin Attia, energy transition researcher, energy systems modeler, and long-time Hub fellow, joins the show to talk about his career as a professional researcher, explain why blended finance is more than a buzzword, and help us nerd out on climate finance.
--------
34:57
Sheila Herrling: Culture Is Everything
Sheila Herrling, the Energy for Growth Hub’s first Board Chair and expert in international development, US foreign policy, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy joins Rose and Katie for this episode of High Energy Planet. This episode explores challenges in development finance, why supporting diverse entrepreneurship is critical to creating change, and how Sheila approaches building organizational culture.
