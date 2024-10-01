CAL FIRE Presents: Five Points with the Chief

In this episode, Chief Joe Tyler and Deputy Director Monte Manson are joined by Human Resources Manager December Brinsfield to break down everything you need to know about Open Enrollment. With more than 12,000 CAL FIRE employees receiving benefits, there's a lot to consider when it comes to making the right choices for you and your family.
We’ll cover key dates, deadlines, and how to submit your paperwork to make changes. Plus, we'll walk you through the tools available to see how different benefit options could affect your paycheck. Whether you’re looking to make updates or just want to stay in the loop, this episode has got you covered with all the essentials for a smooth Open Enrollment process.
Full transcript available: https://calfire.box.com/s/q9iahragw141z0ubppyjmiyh23fwj674
38:35
Transforming Tomorrow
In this episode, CAL FIRE’s Director and Fire Chief, Joe Tyler, and Deputy Director Monte Manson discuss CAL FIRE’s soon-to-be-released 2024 Strategic Plan — a comprehensive guide that will shape the future of our department. But what does this plan mean for you as a CAL FIRE employee? Why should it matter to you, whether you’re a first-year Firefighter or the Director of the Department?
Join us as we explore how the Strategic Plan isn’t just a document; it’s a call to action. We’ll discuss the pivotal role each one of us plays in driving change and how you can get involved to make an impact on the future of CAL FIRE. Listen now to find out how your efforts today can transform CAL FIRE's tomorrow.
Full transcript available: https://calfire.box.com/s/x2ur215qrtiej3j0hp5s8lh70vkohyzp
37:24
A Conversation with the Chief: Stacy Stanish
While CAL FIRE is renowned as a world-class fire department, our mission extends far beyond firefighting.
In this episode, we dive into the work of CAL FIRE Senior Environmental Scientist Stacy Stanish. Join Chief Joe Tyler and Monte Manson as they chat with Stacy about her role in the Forest Practice Program, the unique challenges and opportunities faced by CAL FIRE's growing number of environmental scientists statewide, and her perspectives on enhancing diversity and inclusion within the Resource Management Program.
Join us for this insightful conclusion to our series of episodes celebrating the invaluable contributions of women across our organization.
Full transcript available: https://calfire.box.com/s/sz7ae2wnyarcqtz66ocz2co16cmz7n68
25:43
A Conversation with the Chief: Windy C. Bouldin
Women's History Month may be over, but our recognition of the countless contributions made by women throughout CAL FIRE continues.
In this episode, Windy C. Bouldin, Deputy Director of the CAL FIRE Office of Program Accountability, sits down with Chief Tyler and Monte Manson. With decades of service to CAL FIRE, Windy shares her wealth of experience and insights as a leader within the administrative side of the department, as well as offering her unique perspectives and observations on being a woman in a leadership role. Windy also shares her passion for her pioneering work on the R.V.E.T.S. (Returning Veterans: Enlisting Their Skills for CAL FIRE Service) program. Through her dedication and vision, R.V.E.T.S. has not only provided opportunities for returning Veterans, Service Members, and their families but has also enriched CAL FIRE with their diverse skills and experiences.
You won't want to miss this inspiring conversation as Windy shares her remarkable journey.
Full transcript available: https://calfire.box.com/s/78zy8gt417jguftiz3gml8xtir2lknwd
28:04
A Conversation with the Chief: Shavawn Johnson
Joining Chief Tyler and Deputy Director Monte Manson is Fire Captain Paramedic Shavawn Johnson from the CAL FIRE San Diego Unit. Captain Johnson offers a glimpse into her journey which began after a serendipitous encounter with a female firefighter set her on the path to a career of service and sacrifice. In this candid conversation, Captain Johnson not only highlights some of the challenges faced by women in firefighting but also offers valuable perspectives on ways to address and overcome them.
Don't miss this compelling discussion as Fire Captain Paramedic Shavawn Johnson provides insights into the realities, experiences, and triumphs as a member of CAL FIRE's dedicated firefighting team.
Full transcript available: https://calfire.box.com/s/i5gxtnks9kq3bksrjl13xf4bu85myov6
About CAL FIRE Presents: Five Points with the Chief
Hosted by Monte Manson (Deputy Director of the Professional Standards Program) this podcast offers a deep dive into the world of CAL FIRE. Join us as we sit down with CAL FIRE Director & Fire Chief Joe Tyler to explore the most pertinent issues facing our department today.
In each episode, we take on five questions that shed light on CAL FIRE's mission, challenges & vision for the future. Chief Tyler's candid insights & expertise provide a behind-the-scenes look at the critical work of our dedicated professionals. Join us as we tackle the issues that matter most, five questions at a time.