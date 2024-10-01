CAL FIRE Presents: Five Points with the Chief

A Conversation with the Chief: Windy C. Bouldin

Women's History Month may be over, but our recognition of the countless contributions made by women throughout CAL FIRE continues. In this episode, Windy C. Bouldin, Deputy Director of the CAL FIRE Office of Program Accountability, sits down with Chief Tyler and Monte Manson. With decades of service to CAL FIRE, Windy shares her wealth of experience and insights as a leader within the administrative side of the department, as well as offering her unique perspectives and observations on being a woman in a leadership role. Windy also shares her passion for her pioneering work on the R.V.E.T.S. (Returning Veterans: Enlisting Their Skills for CAL FIRE Service) program. Through her dedication and vision, R.V.E.T.S. has not only provided opportunities for returning Veterans, Service Members, and their families but has also enriched CAL FIRE with their diverse skills and experiences. You won't want to miss this inspiring conversation as Windy shares her remarkable journey. Full transcript available: https://calfire.box.com/s/78zy8gt417jguftiz3gml8xtir2lknwd