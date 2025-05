Episode Notes A candid conversation with Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner on leadership, public trust, and what it really means to serve. Don’t miss it! This podcast is powered by Pinecast.

About The Franklin Police Department's APB Podcast

Get an inside look at Franklin's Finest! The Franklin, Tennessee Police Department's APB Podcast aims to provide an inside look into the daily operations, community engagement efforts, and unique challenges faced by officers. Through interviews with department leaders, officers, and local residents, the podcast offers listeners a deeper understanding of law enforcement in Franklin.