Your Proposal Isn’t Expensive—Their Non-Compliance Is
1/12/2026 | 25 mins.
Most proposals fight on price instead of value. In this episode, we flip the script: anchor your price to the real cost of non-compliance (penalties, repeat findings, injury costs), prove ROI on a single screen, and give buyers a simple plan they can approve fast. We cover the one-screen justification, how to pick the right leading metric, and common traps like vanity metrics and tool sprawl. Walk away with a week-one checklist, a reusable template, and a mini-course to make “no-brainer” proposals your default.
Top 10 EHS Challenges 2025: My Review One Year Later
1/05/2026 | 28 mins.
Happy New Year 2026! In this episode, Sheldon Primus reviews his eBook Top 10 EHS Challenges for 2025 and gives himself a scorecard: Hit, Partial, Mixed, or Evergreen. He breaks down what “regulatory scrutiny” really looks like (enforcement, rulemaking, and data transparency), highlights why climate and heat planning became a major operational focus, and explains why remote work and mental health remained real EHS issues—not just HR topics.You’ll also hear practical examples tied to real-world signals (OSHA reporting/data transparency, training gaps reflected in common standards, public health guidance, and cyber/ICS attention). Sheldon closes with a forward-looking challenge: stop relying only on lagging metrics and start building leading indicators—like EAP utilization trends, hazard reporting rates, and near-miss learning—to predict risk before incidents happen.Plus: Sheldon shares how to access a free proposal mini-course + template and invites you to Safety Consultant 101 (free live workshop).
From Invisible to In-Demand: How New Safety Consultants Attract Clients in 2026
12/15/2025 | 29 mins.
In this end-of-year power episode, Sheldon talks directly to new and emerging safety consultants who are asking the big question: “I know what to charge… but how do I actually get clients?”He breaks down why so many EHS pros struggle to market themselves—coming out of an employee mindset, not wanting to “sell,” and hoping good work will magically create a full pipeline. Then he walks you through a simple, no-fluff 90-day marketing rhythm designed specifically for safety consultants who want more paying clients in 2026 without feeling sleazy or spammy.You’ll learn how to:Turn your existing network (old employers, vendors, and peers) into real leadsUse LinkedIn and simple content to be seen as the “go-to” safety person in your nicheCreate clear starter offers so people know exactly how to begin working with youFollow a weekly rhythm of outreach, posting, and real conversations that actually leads to contractsUse the end of the year to send check-in emails, offer Q1 packages, and jump-start your 2026 revenueIf your inbox has been too quiet and you’re ready to move from “invisible” to in-demand as a safety consultant, this episode gives you a practical game plan you can start using this week.
Sales Funnel Part 2: Packaging Your Expertise
11/25/2025 | 27 mins.
In this episode, Sheldon breaks down how to turn your safety expertise into clear, sellable consulting offers. Learn how to structure your 15-minute rule, what to give away for free, and how to turn your skills into real revenue. Want to go deeper? Download the free Package Your Expertise Worksheet at https://sheldonprimus.com/packages/
Free With a Funnel — How to Turn Free Value Into Paid Impact
11/17/2025 | 24 mins.
In this episode, Sheldon breaks down the smarter way to use “free” in your business. Instead of giving away time, expertise, and energy with no return, he explains how to turn free value into a strategic funnel that leads to real, paid impact. In this episode:Why “free” is powerful only when used intentionallyHow to create a clear path from free → paidThe difference between giving value and giving away your businessExamples of funnels that work for safety consultantsMindset shifts that help you charge confidentlyHow to align your free content with your long-term business goals
The Safety Consultant Podcast