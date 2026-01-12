In this end-of-year power episode, Sheldon talks directly to new and emerging safety consultants who are asking the big question: “I know what to charge… but how do I actually get clients?”He breaks down why so many EHS pros struggle to market themselves—coming out of an employee mindset, not wanting to “sell,” and hoping good work will magically create a full pipeline. Then he walks you through a simple, no-fluff 90-day marketing rhythm designed specifically for safety consultants who want more paying clients in 2026 without feeling sleazy or spammy.You’ll learn how to:Turn your existing network (old employers, vendors, and peers) into real leadsUse LinkedIn and simple content to be seen as the “go-to” safety person in your nicheCreate clear starter offers so people know exactly how to begin working with youFollow a weekly rhythm of outreach, posting, and real conversations that actually leads to contractsUse the end of the year to send check-in emails, offer Q1 packages, and jump-start your 2026 revenueIf your inbox has been too quiet and you’re ready to move from “invisible” to in-demand as a safety consultant, this episode gives you a practical game plan you can start using this week.