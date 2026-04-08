Nico Melendez was hired as the Transportation Security Administration's first national spokesperson just 45-days after the agency was created. Melendez talks about the growing pains of an agency that would be tasked with the security of all modes of passenger transportation. Soon after he was hired, Melendez was transferred to Los Angeles to assist with opening the TSA's first field office at LAX. Melendez also talks about how he and others in his position defended the constant criticism of the agency. This episode also features a portion of the very first press conference announcing the deployment of newly trained TSA screeners.



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