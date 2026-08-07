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Macroaggressions

Charlie Robinson
ComedyGovernment
Macroaggressions
Latest episode

910 episodes

  • Macroaggressions

    Flashback Friday | #539: Restructuring Your Life Tim James

    08/07/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Considering how much of our body is made up of water, we really should be making extremely clean water a much bigger priority than we do. Even the best purifiers don’t change the molecular bonds of the water molecules. And good luck with microplastics. Tim James from Chemical Free Body brought a Water H3RO to Anarchapulco to demonstrate how it works and what it does the restructure the water. Every morning, there was a large container of Green 85 using water from the H3RO at the Chemical Free Body booth, and it was a topic of great discussion.

    Tim James
    Chemical Free Body | Promo Code: MACRO

    ---

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  • Macroaggressions

    #670: Non-Player Characters

    08/05/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    The world is filled with half-asleep zombie people blocking the sidewalk, asking stupid questions, and voting for lying pedophiles. Hollywood has shown that not everyone can be the star of the show, and perhaps NPCs are the extras in this elaborate movie that we are living in.
    Subliminal, predictive, and demonic programming permeate modern life, shaping the world for a sizable portion of the population. Reality is whatever they are told that it is. Mainstream people living lives without consequence, meaning, or purpose, all while driving too slow in the fast lane.

    ---

    Macroaggressions
    www.Macroaggressions.io
    Merch Store
    Link Tree

    Video Channels
    Rumble | YouTube | Brighteon

    Activist Post
    Newsletter Sign Up

    Audiobooks
    Hypocrazy
    The Octopus of Global Control

    Support Our Sponsors
    Replace Your Mortgage: www.WipeOutYourMortgageNow.com
    Ground Luxe Grounding Mats
    C60 Power | Promo Code: MACRO
    Chemical Free Body | Promo Code: MACRO
    Wise Wolf Gold & Silver
    LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com
    Christian Yordanov's Health Program
    The Dollar Vigilante
    Nesa’s Hemp | Promo Code: MACRO
    Augason Farms
  • Macroaggressions

    #669: Peace, Love, & Anarchy | Jeff Berwick

    08/02/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    It is always a special treat to reconnect with the founder of The Dollar Vigilante and Anarchapulco, Jeff Berwick. In the six years since we released The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire, most of what we predicted has come to pass in some form or fashion, not that we take any pleasure in it.
    Living a healthy life has become essential in today’s polluted modern world, and new ideas are coming to light about how to improve our health in nontraditional ways. Can a TZLA machine really be the answer to some of the many medical issues faced by humanity? It already is, and many people are experiencing the healing benefits right now.

    Jeff Berwick:
    The Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.com/
    Liberpulco: www.Liberpulco.com

    ---

    Macroaggressions
    www.Macroaggressions.io
    Merch Store
    Link Tree

    Video Channels
    Rumble | YouTube | Brighteon

    Activist Post
    Newsletter Sign Up

    Audiobooks
    Hypocrazy
    The Octopus of Global Control

    Support Our Sponsors
    Replace Your Mortgage: www.WipeOutYourMortgageNow.com
    Ground Luxe Grounding Mats
    C60 Power | Promo Code: MACRO
    Chemical Free Body | Promo Code: MACRO
    Wise Wolf Gold & Silver
    LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com
    Christian Yordanov's Health Program
    The Dollar Vigilante
  • Macroaggressions

    Flashback Friday | #465: The International Satanic Network | Makia Freeman

    07/31/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    It is tempting to believe that the darkest form of evil only resides in Hollywood films, or maybe even Hollywood itself. Maybe Stanley Kubrick was using Hollywood to covertly explain through his films what is actually happening behind the scenes at the highest levels of society. Makia Freeman has been writing about the networks that run the world for many years, and his latest book shines a light on the powerful Satanic network ruling the planet from the shadows. We explore who is involved in this here on Earth, and speculate that it may also be at the direction of something non-human.

    Makia Freeman
    Website: https://thefreedomarticles.com/
    Book: https://t.ly/ye9iT

    ---

    Macroaggressions
    www.Macroaggressions.io
    Merch Store
    Link Tree

    Video Channels
    Rumble | YouTube | Brighteon

    Activist Post
    Newsletter Sign Up

    Audiobooks
    Hypocrazy
    The Octopus of Global Control

    Support Our Sponsors
    Replace Your Mortgage: www.WipeOutYourMortgageNow.com
    Ground Luxe Grounding Mats
    C60 Power | Promo Code: MACRO
    Chemical Free Body | Promo Code: MACRO
    Wise Wolf Gold & Silver
    LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com
    Christian Yordanov's Health Program
    The Dollar Vigilante
    Nesa’s Hemp | Promo Code: MACRO
    Augason Farms
  • Macroaggressions

    #668: The Turtle and the Ladybug

    07/29/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham both left Congress abruptly in the middle of July, probably for the same reason, though not confirmed as of the recording of this episode. Both were known foreign assets working against the interests of the voters of both parties.
    The senior citizens in Congress are starting to drop like flies. Causes range from heart attacks related to the vaccines, or maybe even a Russian missile. Calculating the immense damage caused by these two traitors over the decades, as they schemed from the shadows and colluded with foreign powers, is impossible to quantify. One thing is for certain: Glitch McConnell and Lady G will never be able to betray the American people again.

    ---

    Macroaggressions
    www.Macroaggressions.io
    Merch Store
    Link Tree

    Video Channels
    Rumble | YouTube | Brighteon

    Activist Post
    Newsletter Sign Up

    Audiobooks
    Hypocrazy
    The Octopus of Global Control

    Support Our Sponsors
    Replace Your Mortgage: www.WipeOutYourMortgageNow.com
    Ground Luxe Grounding Mats
    C60 Power | Promo Code: MACRO
    Chemical Free Body | Promo Code: MACRO
    Wise Wolf Gold & Silver
    LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com
    Christian Yordanov's Health Program
    The Dollar Vigilante
    Nesa’s Hemp | Promo Code: MACRO
    Augason Farms
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About Macroaggressions
Ever get the feeling that your government is out to get you? They are, and we set about to uncover the century's long plan for world domination by the psychopaths that are running the planet. We laugh at how insane it all is and interview prominent guests that might have ideas on how to foil their plans. Macroaggressions is hosted by Charlie Robinson.
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