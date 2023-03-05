Ever get the feeling that your government is out to get you? They are, and we set about to uncover the century's long plan for world domination by the psychopat... More
#329: The Secret World Of Psychic Spies | Ryder Lee
There has been a considerable amount of time and money poured into studying the phenomenon known as “remote viewing” by multiple American intelligence agencies in order to gain a competitive advantage over their counterparts in foreign countries. The science seems impossible to the average person, but the interest from the CIA, DIA, and DoD proves that there is clearly something to this unusual psychic ability.
These programs had been shielded from the general public for decades, but Ryder Lee has found that not only did these programs exist, but that they were heavily financed by multiple intelligence agencies, changed names often, and were considered to be vital to national security.
Stanford Research Institute got the ball rolling in the early 1970s, but when Pat Price turned up dead in 1975 things took an unusual turn. Did the CIA murder the best remote viewer in the world, or was he sheep-dipped and relocated elsewhere to continue his secret work?
Sponsors:
Emergency Preparedness Food: www.preparewithmacroaggressions.com
Chemical Free Body: https://www.chemicalfreebody.com and use promo code: MACRO
C60 Purple Power: https://c60purplepower.com/
Promo Code: MACRO
Wise Wolf Gold & Silver: www.Macroaggressions.gold
True Hemp Science: https://truehempscience.com/
Haelan: https://haelan951.com/pages/macro
Solar Power Lifestyle: https://solarpowerlifestyle.com/
Promo Code: MACRO
Coin Bit App: https://coinbitsapp.com/?ref=0SPP0gjuI68PjGU89wUv
Macroaggressions Merch Store:
https://www.teepublic.com/stores/macroaggressions?ref_id=22530
LinkTree: linktr.ee/macroaggressions
Books:
HYPOCRAZY: https://amzn.to/3VsPDp8
Controlled Demolition on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3ufZdzx
The Octopus Of Global Control:
Amazon: https://amzn.to/3VDWQ5c
Barnes & Noble: https://bit.ly/39vdKeQ
Online Connection:
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/Macroaggressions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/macroaggressions_podcast/
Discord Link: https://discord.gg/4mGzmcFexg
Website: www.theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/theoctopusofglobalcontrol
Twitter: www.twitter.com/macroaggressio3
Twitter Handle: @macroaggressio3
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCn3
The Grow Network: www.charliesbackyardfarm.com
Flashback Friday | #124: SPARS 2 Electric Boogaloo
Michael Halpern came on the show a few weeks back to explain the SPARS pandemic document that was released by Johns Hopkins Medical Center in conjunction with the Bloomberg School of Medicine in an episode that was so dangerous that Apple took it down. This episode digs even deeper into the document.
The entire 89-page document can be found below in this description for those interested in reading it for themselves, but we decided to break it down page by page in this episode so that people can see the similarities between what was role-played back in 2017, and how things have actually transpired since then.
Is this all just a giant coincidence or are we looking at the blueprint for a fake pandemic to be used as the pretext to remake society?
#328: The Unnatural Selection Of The Huxley Family
The family tree of the Huxley clan has its roots in the dark world of Royal Society Eugenics disguised as scientific advancement and study. With deep mental illness as a thread running through multiple generations, the Huxleys used their expertise in the areas of science to justify their racism and bolster the push for eugenics from the Royal Society.
Thomas Huxley, a self-taught biologist, and anthropologist was known as “Darwin’s Bulldog” for his enthusiastic defense of Charles Darwin’s book “On The Origin Of Species”. His desire for a scientific model to explain why the British were predisposed to be at the top of the social hierarchy was later adopted and furthered by his own grandson, Sir Julian Huxley.
Aldous Huxley’s legendary book “Brave New World” has the feeling of predictive programming almost 100 years in the making when compared to the plans of the World Economic Forum, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that his brother invented the term “transhumanism”.
#327: The Tentacles Of The British Empire | Matt Ehret
Author Matt Ehret has written extensively in his 4-book series “Clash of the Two Americas” about the undue influence of the British Empire on the forming and management of the United States of America over the past 250 years.
From the Crown to the Roundtable, to the Council on Foreign Relations and Rhodes Scholar program, America has been pushed and pulled by a hidden hand created by wealthy British industrialists to fold America back into the Empire.
Will the latest push for depopulation and world government through technocracy be the final chapter in the story of America, or will the plan of these groups fail as the sun finally sets on the British Empire?
Matt Ehret:
Website: https://canadianpatriot.org/
Unlimited Hangout: https://unlimitedhangout.com/author/matthew-ehret/
The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/
Flashback Friday | #168: Everything Is Stupid Right Now
If you are feeling like the entire world has gone mad and that common sense and logic have been in short supply, you’re right. Nothing is making sense anymore, but is that an accident or part of the plan?
The supply chains are breaking down all over the world, the United States government thinks it is a great idea to spend another $3.5 trillion that they don’t have, and really smart people can’t figure out how the double vaccinated keep coming down with the virus.
The strategy for this psychological operation has been laid out in the writings of Saul Alinsky and the psychotic playbook of Biderman’s Chart of Coercion, and given what has happened over the past 18 months it is clear that those in positions of power are following the plan step by step.
Ever get the feeling that your government is out to get you? They are, and we set about to uncover the century's long plan for world domination by the psychopaths that are running the planet. We laugh at how insane it all is and interview prominent guests that might have ideas on how to foil their plans on Macroaggressions with Charlie Robinson.