It is always a special treat to reconnect with the founder of The Dollar Vigilante and Anarchapulco, Jeff Berwick. In the six years since we released The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire, most of what we predicted has come to pass in some form or fashion, not that we take any pleasure in it.

Living a healthy life has become essential in today’s polluted modern world, and new ideas are coming to light about how to improve our health in nontraditional ways. Can a TZLA machine really be the answer to some of the many medical issues faced by humanity? It already is, and many people are experiencing the healing benefits right now.



Jeff Berwick:

The Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.com/

Liberpulco: www.Liberpulco.com



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