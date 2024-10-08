A Justice’s Legacy: A Conversation with Chief Justice Nathan Hecht
Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht is the longest serving member in the history of the Supreme Court of Texas and the longest tenured Texas judge in active service. As he nears his well-deserved retirement, Rocky Dhir welcomes Chief Justice Hecht to the podcast to learn about his many years in service to the Texas legal system. They discuss his career path, the behind-the-scenes work judges do within courts, his efforts to improve access to justice, his advice for lawyers, and much more.
Nathan L. Hecht is the 27th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas. He has been elected to the Court seven times, first in 1988 as a Justice and then in 2014 and 2020 as Chief Justice.
--------
31:29
Pharma Fallout: How Harrington v. Purdue Pharma Will Impact Bankruptcy Law
In the wake of the incredible harm caused by the opioid crisis, the outcome of the Purdue Pharma case argued in the United States Supreme Court garnered national attention. What impacts might this case have in bankruptcy court proceedings in the future? To unpack the details and gain understanding of the bankruptcy issues at play, Rocky Dhir talks with attorneys Elias Yazbeck and Michael Wombacher. They discuss the backstory of Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, the journey of the case through the courts, and insights into the reasoning behind the Supreme Court’s decision, with a particular focus on the conflict over nonconsensual third-party releases.
Learn more about the case here: 23-124 Harrington v. Purdue Pharma L.P. (06/27/24)
Elias M. Yazbeck is an associate attorney in the Houston office of McGinnis Lochridge, LLP.
Michael Wombacher is an associate attorney at McDermott Will & Emery in Dallas, Texas.
Michael represented the Committee of Unsecured Creditors in the Robertshaw case: Case number: 8:23-bk-80004 - Ebix, Inc. - Texas Northern Bankruptcy Court.
--------
39:32
How to Navigate Legal Mistakes with Integrity and Transparency
At the 2024 State Bar of Texas Annual Meeting, Scott C. Skelton’s session on the ethical handling of mistakes in legal practice was immensely helpful to attendees. Rocky Dhir welcomes Scott to the podcast to discuss his session and get more details on this important topic. If you think you’ve committed malpractice, what should you do? Scott shares experiences from his own career and explains how honesty, transparency, and graciousness in legal practice can help attorneys move forward from mistakes with integrity.
Scott C. Skelton is a founding member of Skelton Slusher Barnhill Watkins Wells.
--------
34:28
What Really Happens After a Trial: Taking A Closer Look at Post-Conviction Law with Professor Lee Kovarsky
There is no way to truly prepare a client for life following a criminal conviction, and the aftermath of a defendant’s guilty verdict can be incredibly complex. Rocky Dhir welcomes Professor Lee Kovarsky to learn from his wealth of expertise on post-conviction law, mitigation investigations, capital defense teams, and more. They discuss nuances in this area of the law to help attorneys understand processes and needs for clients navigating this segment of our justice system.
Lee Kovarsky is the Bryant Smith Chair in Law and the Co-Director of the Capital Punishment Center at the University of Texas School of Law.
--------
29:26
The Untold Stories of Attorney Clarence Darrow
Lawyers long considered the legendary Clarence Darrow to be an attorney to emulate, but closer examination of his career shows a condemnable pattern of unethical tactics and empty courtroom arguments. To debunk the popular culture myths surrounding Darrow, Rocky Dhir welcomes author and attorney Mike Farris to discuss the facts in his book, Blowhard: Windbaggery and the Wretched Ethics of Clarence Darrow. Mike shares details from his research that uncover evidence of jury bribing, intimidating witnesses, and other unprincipled conduct throughout Darrow’s career in a time where ethics rules failed to hold him accountable.
Mike Farris is a writer and retired entertainment attorney in Dallas, Texas.
The State Bar of Texas Podcast is a monthly show featuring news and discussions relevant to the legal profession, from the latest industry trends and caselaw to practice tips and State Bar programs. Host Rocky Dhir, attorney and CEO of Dallas-based Atlas Legal Research, invites thought leaders and innovators to share their insight and knowledge on what matters to practitioners.