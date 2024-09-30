Guest Bogdan Savych, a senior policy analyst at the Workers’ Compensation Research Institute (WCRI), discusses his new paper, written with David Neumark, entitled “Impact of Attorney Representation on Workers’ Compensation Payments.”
WCRI studied the impact of attorney representation when it comes to indemnity payments (income replacement benefits) for injured workers in what, on its face, is supposed to be a straightforward Workers’ Compensation system. What impact, statistically, does having an attorney represent an injured worker have on payments?
Not surprisingly, Savych’s research found that for workers, having an attorney represent them in their claims can result in higher payments, but there is still work to be done. And, as host Alan S. Pierce notes, it’s even possible involving an attorney can save the Workers’ Comp insurance company money by identifying other parties who are liable for the injury through negligence. But then, what about attorney fees? There are myriad factors to consider, and, as we know, every state is different.
