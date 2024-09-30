Powered by RND
Workers Comp Matters is hosted by Attorney Alan S. Pierce, the only Legal Talk Network program that focuses entirely on the people and the law in workers compen...
  AI May Be Big, But Nothing Replaces People In Workers' Comp Claims
    AI may be changing the Workers' Compensation insurance industry, but that doesn't diminish the importance of a personal touch. Guest Michael Kelley leads the HUB International claims adjustment team in New England and explains how bringing cases to a satisfying conclusion for all involved can be as much of an art as a science.  There's room for both automation and technology and face-to-face discussion, understanding the nuances of every situation, and negotiating.  Kelly shares his process and how he puts his 40+ years of experience to work, from soup to nuts. Hear what he considers and how he works with both employers and third-party insurers to reach a settlement that fairly compensates a worker while making sure a claims provider stays in business.  What role will today's emerging AI technology play? Kelley says it can be an excellent tool for efficiency, but nothing will replace an adjuster's wisdom and experience.  If you have thoughts on Workers' Comp law or an idea for a topic or guest you'd like to hear, contact us at [email protected].
  Brain Strain: Workplace Psychological Injury Compensation
    Guest Michael C. Duff, professor at the St. Louis University School of Law, explores the evolving field of mental health injuries in the Workers' Comp world.  Stress and workplace trauma is real, and recognition of these injuries is developing, but there are still complicating factors. Did workplace stress cause a heart attack, or was there underlying heart damage? What constitutes post-traumatic stress, and at what point did that stress occur on the job?  There's a lot to unpack. Daily on-the-job stress versus something truly unusual at the workplace; cumulative versus traumatic stress; faking versus real injury; causation; and privacy (HIPAA) all factor into a decision regarding compensation. We all know a broken arm when we see it. But understanding a damaged mind can be tricky. First responders, air traffic controllers, and factory workers all face stresses, but not all stress is the same. Hear how jurisdictions differ in their view of psychological injury Workers' Comp claims.  If you have thoughts on Workers' Comp law or an idea for a topic or guest you'd like to hear, contact us at [email protected].  Mentioned in This Episode: Agis v. Howard Johnson Co. Previous Appearance on Workers Comp Matters, "For Every Wrong, A Remedy? When A Workplace Event Harms A Family"  Previous Appearance on Workers Comp Matters, "Presumptions in the Age of Covid-19"
  New Study Asks if Having a Lawyer Boosts Workers Comp Payments
    Guest Bogdan Savych, a senior policy analyst at the Workers' Compensation Research Institute (WCRI), discusses his new paper, written with David Neumark, entitled "Impact of Attorney Representation on Workers' Compensation Payments." WCRI studied the impact of attorney representation when it comes to indemnity payments (income replacement benefits) for injured workers in what, on its face, is supposed to be a straightforward Workers' Compensation system. What impact, statistically, does having an attorney represent an injured worker have on payments?  Not surprisingly, Savych's research found that for workers, having an attorney represent them in their claims can result in higher payments, but there is still work to be done. And, as host Alan S. Pierce notes, it's even possible involving an attorney can save the Workers' Comp insurance company money by identifying other parties who are liable for the injury through negligence. But then, what about attorney fees? There are myriad factors to consider, and, as we know, every state is different.  If you're an attorney who represents injured workers in Workers' Compensation claims, or you're otherwise connected to the world of Workers' Comp, consider joining WCRI as a member.   If you have thoughts on Workers' Comp law or an idea for a topic or guest you'd like to hear, contact us at [email protected].  Mentioned in This Episode: ﻿"Impact of Attorney Representation on Workers' Compensation Payments," by Bogdan Savych and David Neumark Free Report: "WCRI Medical Price Index for Workers' Compensation, 16th Edition (MPI-WC)" by Workers' Compensation Research Institute Previously on Workers Comp Matters, "The Attorney's Role in Workers Compensation"
  VA Disability Claims: An Often Overlooked Benefit Source
    Our military and public service veterans deserve our best. Guest Alex Dell is a longtime Workers' Compensation and Veterans Affairs compensation attorney, often representing injured public servants or military veterans. He's also a former Division One hockey referee. In both roles, Dell explains how taking a broad view is crucial.  The key, he says, is to avoid "tunnel vision." Learn to see issues from multiple angles. Take in the whole picture. In hockey, keep an eye out for penalties behind the play, and when a worker is hurt, especially a military veteran, watch for multiple claims to pursue as you seek to best represent your client.  When we talk about veterans' claims, we're looking at three areas: pension benefits, compensation for injuries, and "DIC" benefits, the dependency and indemnity claims for families who lost a loved one or who have a loved who was disabled. It can get tricky, and there are unscrupulous "representatives" eager to trick potential clients into making payments that are already covered by the compensation programs.  Representing public servants and veterans is nuanced. Some disabilities aren't physical. Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may not be evident at first but can manifest itself later. That's still a real disability, and vets deserve compensation to help them recover. Some veterans may not even know help is available even a decade or more after service. And clients may also not understand a VA "denial" isn't the end of the road. There are alternatives and appeals.  Do you have thoughts on Workers' Comp law or an idea for a topic or guest you'd like to hear? Contact us at [email protected]  Mentioned in This Episode: Pro Hac Vice Article, "Presumptive Evidence Of Causation In Workers' Compensation Claims Related To World Trade Center Rescue, Recovery And Cleanup Operations" "Your Intent to File a VA Claim," U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs "The Michigan Goal," YouTube
  50 Years In Workers' Comp: Alan Pierce's Observations and Reflections
    In this special episode, co-host Alan Pierce shares his thoughts on an auspicious occasion, celebrating his 50th year practicing Workers' Compensation law. Alan's son and law partner, Judson Pierce, interviews his father.  Fifty years of anything is a long time. Alan passed the bar in 1974 and began practicing Workers' Comp law. He's seen a lot. Incremental changes seem to pass slowly, but over half a century, Alan has had a front row seat to what's become a revolution, from his start as a claims adjuster to attending law school at night to founding his own Workers' Compensation law firm.  Since its introduction more than a century ago, Workers' Comp evolved into a specialized, and highly complex system aimed at making injured workers whole and getting then back on the job while controlling costs, rehabilitating workers, and understanding and managing ever-changing workplace environmental challenges.  Today's "gig economy," artificial intelligence, the influence of business lobbying, and the decline of union political influence are ongoing issues that will shape Workers' Compensation rules as the system heads into its second century. Hear Alan's perspective on the changes he fears may ultimately harm workers if we don't continue to uphold our long-held moral obligation to protect each other.  Do you have thoughts on Workers' Comp law or an idea for a topic or guest you'd like to hear? Contact us at [email protected]  Mentioned in This Episode: Michael Duff, "How the U.S. Supreme Court Deemed the Workers' Compensation Grand Bargain 'Adequate' Without Defining 'Adequacy'"
About Workers Comp Matters

