Workers Comp Matters is hosted by Attorney Alan S. Pierce, the only Legal Talk Network program that focuses entirely on the people and the law in workers compen...

AI May Be Big, But Nothing Replaces People In Workers’ Comp Claims

About Workers Comp Matters

Workers Comp Matters is hosted by Attorney Alan S. Pierce, the only Legal Talk Network program that focuses entirely on the people and the law in workers compensation cases. Nationally recognized Trial Attorney, expert and author, Alan S. Pierce is a leader committed to making a difference when workers comp matters.