Patriot Truth Podcast
Patriot Truth Podcast

America Talk Network
Patriot Truth Podcast
  Patriot Truth Podcast

    Special News Letter and Announcements 2015

    2/08/2015 | 39 mins.

    New Movies Collection Now Available http://oldtimeradiodvd.com Song List, 1-A Sunday Kind Of Love, Four Seasons 1965, 2-I'llKiss Your Teardrops Away,Aladdins 1959, 3-It's So Hard to Say Goodbye To Yesterday, Kenny Vance, 4-Stay Just A Little Bit Longer, Zondiacs 1963, 5-You Send Me, Sam Cooke 1957, 6-In the Still Of The Night, The Drifters, 7-A Teenager In Love, Dion & Belmonts 1959, 8- Doo Wop Memories, The Chaperals, 9-So Much In Love, Thmes 1963, 10-Runaway, Del Shannon 1961, 11-This I Swear, Skylinders 1959, 12-Run To Him, Bobby Vee 1961, 13-A Wonderful Dream, Majors 1961, 14-Blue Velvet, Bobby Vinton 1963, 15-It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday, Kenny Vance

  Patriot Truth Podcast

    Democracy In America 14 of 14 Conclusion

    1/15/2013 | 28 mins.

    Democracy In America 14 of 14 Conclusion. April 18, 1962. "These Precious Premises". The final program of the series. "A study in politcal optimism." Alexis de Tocqueville (author), George Probst (Professor of History at NYU, director of preparation), Andrew Allen (CBC producer), Lister Sinclair (writer), Lucio Agostini (music), Ben Grauer (announcer).

  Patriot Truth Podcast

    Democracy In America 13 of 14

    1/08/2013 | 28 mins.

    Democracy In America 13 of 14 . April 11, 1962. "The Happy Republic".  "A study in American values." Alexis de Tocqueville (author), George Probst (Professor of History at NYU, director of preparation, writer), Andrew Allen (CBC producer), Lucio Agostini (music), Lister Sinclair (writer), Ben Grauer (announcer).

  Patriot Truth Podcast

    Democracy In America 12 of 14.

    1/01/2013 | 29 mins.

    Democracy In America 12 of 14. April 4, 1962. P "The Aristocrats Of Democracy". "A study in American law and lawyers." Alexis de Tocqueville (author), George Probst (Professor of History at NYU, director of preparation, writer), Andrew Allen (CBC producer), Lister Sinclair (writer), Lucio Agostini (music), Ben Grauer (announcer).

  Patriot Truth Podcast

    Democracy In America 11 of 14

    12/25/2012 | 28 mins.

    Democracy In America 11 of 14 . March 28, 1962. "The Chief Instrument Of Freedom".  "A study in th American press." Alexis de Tocqueville (author), George Probst (Professor of History at NYU, director of preparation), Andrew Allen (CBC producer), Lister Sinclair (writer), Lucio Agostini (music), Ben Grauer (announcer).

About Patriot Truth Podcast

"But if the watchman see the sword come, and blow not the trumpet, and the people be not warned; if the sword come, and take any person from among them, he is taken away in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at the watchman's hand." EZEKIEL 33:6
