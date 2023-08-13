Introducing Arsenal of Democracy

A weekly podcast hosted by Marshall Kosloff, and produced by Hudson Institute, that believes that the “Arsenal of Democracy” is not merely a state of military, industrial, and societal readiness, but a conception of America’s role as the world reckons with a shifting geopolitical order, revanchist Great Power rivals, and global debates about the prospects for liberal democracy.Join us each week by listening wherever you find podcasts or watching our video version of the show by subscribing to Hudson Institute on YouTube. See you soon.