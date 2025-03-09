Powered by RND
Lesser Known Operators

Nicholas Allen
Lesser Known Operators is my attempt to sit down and interview as many of the military's Special Operations Forces also known as "Operators" as I possibly can. ...
  • Episode 10 - LTC(R) Perry Blackburn - Green Beret Commander and Horse Soldier in Afghanistan
    https://afgfree.org/https://18seriescoffeecompany.org/https://lastoutplay.com/In this conversation, Perry Blackburn shares his experiences as a Green Beret, discussing the challenges of dive school, the allure of special forces, and the importance of brotherhood and leadership in combat. He reflects on the dynamics of team cohesion, the complexities of navigating war, and the lessons learned from past conflicts that shape current military strategies. The discussion emphasizes the significance of trust, accountability, and effective leadership in achieving mission success. In this conversation, Perry Blackburn reflects on his experiences in Special Forces, discussing the readiness for expansion post-9/11, the lessons learned from the Afghan Civil War, and the importance of autonomy in special operations. He shares insights on leadership, the emotional toll of military service, and the formation of AFG Free, a nonprofit aimed at helping those affected by the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Blackburn emphasizes the need for continued support for veterans and the importance of maintaining a sense of purpose after service.
    2:50:27
  • Episode 9 - Patrick Buckles - Green Beret Medic / Entrepreneur
     / patrick.buckles.3   In this conversation, Patrick Buckles, a former Green Beret, discusses his journey from military service to civilian life, focusing on his experiences in Special Forces, the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, and his current mission to help the financially oppressed. He shares insights on the importance of networking, the difficulties faced by veterans, and the purpose he found in his new career. In this conversation, Nicholas Allen and Patrick Buckles delve into their military experiences, the challenges faced during deployments, and the realities of military training. They reflect on the complexities of counterinsurgency, the importance of teaching and mentoring in special operations, and the difficulties of transitioning to civilian life. The discussion also touches on health and lifestyle choices, as well as the state of education and teacher pay in the U.S. In this conversation, Patrick Buckles and Nicholas Allen delve into various themes surrounding education, financial oppression, and the military experience. They discuss the shortcomings of public education, the importance of financial literacy, and the systemic issues that lead to financial struggles for many. The conversation also touches on the transition from military to civilian life, the sacrifices made for career goals, and the lessons learned from service. Patrick emphasizes the need for commitment and risk management in achieving success, while also reflecting on the fears and challenges faced both in the military and in personal life.
    2:43:24
  • Episode 8 - Jamie Tilke - 75th Ranger Regiment / Green Beret / Entrepreneur, Vision in Motion
    https://www.visioninmotion.co/ https://www.pinelandexpress.com/   @motionmatters-2024   This conversation explores the journey of Jamie Tilke, a former military member turned entrepreneur, as he reflects on his experiences in the military, the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, and the lessons learned through entrepreneurship. The discussion delves into the importance of mindset, community support, and the impact of confidence on personal and professional growth. In this conversation, Nicholas Allen and Jamie Tilke explore the complexities of military life, the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, and the importance of mental resilience and mentorship. They discuss the toxic environments that can exist within military communities, the competitive nature of the veteran community, and the significance of personal experiences in shaping professional paths. The dialogue emphasizes the need for support, the value of relationships, and the addictive nature of success in both military and entrepreneurial endeavors. In this conversation, Jamie Tilke and Nicholas Allen explore the journey from military service to entrepreneurship, discussing the unique mindset required in special forces, the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, and the importance of reputation and performance. They reflect on their military experiences, the impact of 9/11, and the lessons learned along the way, emphasizing the significance of mindset and the complexities of military operations. Jamie shares personal anecdotes about his career, retirement, and the fears he faces in his entrepreneurial endeavors, ultimately highlighting the value of perseverance and the support of fellow veterans.
    3:58:37
  • Episode 7 - Randy McElwee - Green Beret / Jiu Jitsu Black Belt
    @⁠graciejiujitsuathens⁠ https://athensjiujitsu.com/staff/rand... In this conversation, Randy McElwee shares his journey from a 23-year military career in Special Forces to becoming a civilian business owner. He discusses the challenges of transitioning from military life, the importance of mentorship, and the evolution of Jiu-Jitsu in military training. Randy reflects on his experiences during Desert Storm, the dynamics of leadership within Special Forces, and the significance of being brilliant at the basics in combat training. He also touches on the role of physical fitness and combatives in military training, and the lessons learned throughout his career. In this conversation, Randy McElwee shares his journey through the military, focusing on his experiences in the Special Forces and the Ranger Battalion. He discusses the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, the importance of mentorship, and the lessons learned from leadership roles. Randy reflects on the camaraderie of military life, the struggles veterans face after service, and the significance of community support. He emphasizes the need for veterans to embrace their experiences and seek the benefits they deserve, while also highlighting the importance of mastering the basics in any field.
    3:05:19
  • Episode 6 - Nick O'Kelly - Green Beret / 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment
    In this episode of Lesser Known Operators, host Nicholas Allen interviews Nick O'Kelly, a former Green Beret and Black Hawk pilot. They discuss O'Kelly's transition from military to civilian life, his journey to becoming a Green Beret, and the challenges faced during selection and the Q course. The conversation delves into the realities of airborne school, the importance of teamwork, and the coping mechanisms used by military personnel, particularly the role of alcohol in their lives. This conversation delves into the experiences of military personnel, focusing on the culture of alcohol, the transition from training to active duty, and the dynamics within teams. The speakers share personal stories about their time in the military, including the challenges of balancing family life, the realities of warrant officer candidate school, and the journey into flight school. They reflect on the camaraderie built within teams and the impact of personal choices on their military careers. In this segment, Nick O'Kelly shares his experiences from flight school to joining the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. He discusses the challenges of balancing military training with personal life, including mental health struggles and the pressures of being a new parent. The conversation delves into the rigorous assessment process for the 160th, highlighting the importance of character and resilience in high-stakes environments. The discussion concludes with an analysis of a recent helicopter incident, emphasizing the complexities and dangers of military aviation. In this conversation, Nick O'Kelly shares his journey from military service as a pilot in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment to navigating the challenges of mental health and transitioning to civilian life. He discusses the dangers inherent in aviation training, the rigorous process of becoming a fully mission qualified pilot, and the impact of his mental health struggles on his career. Nick emphasizes the importance of seeking help and finding purpose after service, as well as his new career in finance, where he aims to support fellow veterans.
    3:25:08

About Lesser Known Operators

Lesser Known Operators is my attempt to sit down and interview as many of the military's Special Operations Forces also known as "Operators" as I possibly can. There are a lot of really great "Operators" out there that no one has ever heard about. I want to go in to their experiences and learn some more about the best there are in our military.
