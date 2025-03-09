Episode 8 - Jamie Tilke - 75th Ranger Regiment / Green Beret / Entrepreneur, Vision in Motion
https://www.visioninmotion.co/ https://www.pinelandexpress.com/ @motionmatters-2024 This conversation explores the journey of Jamie Tilke, a former military member turned entrepreneur, as he reflects on his experiences in the military, the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, and the lessons learned through entrepreneurship. The discussion delves into the importance of mindset, community support, and the impact of confidence on personal and professional growth. In this conversation, Nicholas Allen and Jamie Tilke explore the complexities of military life, the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, and the importance of mental resilience and mentorship. They discuss the toxic environments that can exist within military communities, the competitive nature of the veteran community, and the significance of personal experiences in shaping professional paths. The dialogue emphasizes the need for support, the value of relationships, and the addictive nature of success in both military and entrepreneurial endeavors. In this conversation, Jamie Tilke and Nicholas Allen explore the journey from military service to entrepreneurship, discussing the unique mindset required in special forces, the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, and the importance of reputation and performance. They reflect on their military experiences, the impact of 9/11, and the lessons learned along the way, emphasizing the significance of mindset and the complexities of military operations. Jamie shares personal anecdotes about his career, retirement, and the fears he faces in his entrepreneurial endeavors, ultimately highlighting the value of perseverance and the support of fellow veterans.