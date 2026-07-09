Abundance liberals want a politics focused on delivering more homes, energy projects, infrastructure, and innovation, and will even countenance deregulation to achieve it. Cato’s Ryan Bourne talks to Ilya Somin and Jeremiah Johnson about whether libertarians should ally with this movement—or whether shared ground on housing, permitting, trade, and immigration masks irreconcilable disagreements over the role and size of government.



Ilya Somin, "Two Cheers for Abundance Liberalism," The Volokh Conspiracy, April 23, 2026.

Matt Yglesias, "What Libertarians Get Wrong About Freedom," The Argument, May 20, 2026.

Ilya Somin, "Matt Yglesias on Libertarianism, Abundance Liberalism, and a Possible Alliance Between the Two," The Volokh Conspiracy, May 20, 2026.

David Friedman, "Libertarians and Abundance Liberals," David Friedman’s Substack, May 28, 2026.

Ryan Bourne, "One and a Half Cheers for Supply-Side Progressivism," The War on Prices, September 16, 2022.

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