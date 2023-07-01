Are you interested in the foundations and principles of democracy? Want to gain a deeper understanding of the history and future of the United States? Look no f...
Episode 83 - Continuation of Preceding Episodes
1/7/2023
Episode 82 - European Nations of Our Time
1/7/2023
Episode 81 - Sentiments of Democratic Nations
1/7/2023
Episode 80 - Influence of Democratic Opinions
1/7/2023
Episode 79 - Ambitions in the United States
Are you interested in the foundations and principles of democracy? Want to gain a deeper understanding of the history and future of the United States? Look no further than Alexis de Tocqueville's Democracy in America Vol I & II! Widely considered a masterpiece of political science, this book offers a unique and unparalleled look at the inner workings of democracy and its impact on society. By listening to Democracy in America, you'll gain valuable insights and perspectives that will deepen your understanding of the world around you. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from one of the greatest political minds of all time – start listening to Democracy in America today!