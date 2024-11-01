Good Supper w/ B. Lynn and Navv Greene | The Lou Young Show Episode: 21 |

In this episode of TLYS, the biggest of 3 gets back together for 2 hours worth of hilarity celebrating the life of our very own host LOU! For his 33rd year of life, Lou has a new outlook and way of thinking as he speaks good words of wisdom to the crew. The crew goes on to reflect on life while speaking on confidence and how to attract and/or not attract confidence in others while also mentioning some of their past experiences in dealing with the confidence of the opposite sex. In addition, Navv and B. Lynn attest to their working relationship with Lou and when they first realized each of their respective chemistries. WARNING: There may or may not be slight intoxication during this episode. @thelouyoungshow