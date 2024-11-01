Eat The Cake Anna Mae (Halloween Pt. 1) w/ B. Lynn | The Lou Young Show Episode: 22 |
In this episode of TLYS, Lou and B. Lynn bring you a special edition Halloween episode as Ike and Tina Turner! Fall season is here and they are here to give you some rules and regulations on how to move during the Fall vs Summer. Lou speaks on one of his most memorable Halloween stories as an Oreo in the middle of two unnamed participants. With it being Scorpio season, the two touch on their mother's being Scorpios and their own respective experiences with what many say is the most toxic zodiac sign. Lou and B also reminisce on the importance of Nate Dogg, speak on the upcoming election, and do a classic round of 'What's the Reason!".@thelouyoungshow
1:55:17
Good Supper w/ B. Lynn and Navv Greene | The Lou Young Show Episode: 21 |
In this episode of TLYS, the biggest of 3 gets back together for 2 hours worth of hilarity celebrating the life of our very own host LOU! For his 33rd year of life, Lou has a new outlook and way of thinking as he speaks good words of wisdom to the crew. The crew goes on to reflect on life while speaking on confidence and how to attract and/or not attract confidence in others while also mentioning some of their past experiences in dealing with the confidence of the opposite sex. In addition, Navv and B. Lynn attest to their working relationship with Lou and when they first realized each of their respective chemistries. WARNING: There may or may not be slight intoxication during this episode. @thelouyoungshow
2:26:58
YEA GWOAT! w/ Claressa Shields | The Lou Young Show Ep: 20 |
In this episode of TLYS, the champ is here!! Arguably one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen: the 2x Olympic gold medalist, 5 Division title holder, 15x world champion, 3x undisputed champion, and 2023's ESPY Boxer of the year, none other than Ms. Claressa "the GWOAT" Shields. Claressa catches up with Lou during Canelo/Berlanga weekend in Vegas. We get exclusive information on her upcoming biopic, "The Fire Inside" starring Ryan Destiny and Brian Tyree Henry. Claressa keeps it real on her relationship with Alycia Baumgardner, boxing industry doubters, and keeping it real outside the ring.@thelouyoungshow
1:18:15
In the Kitchen w/ K'Hood | The Lou Young Show Ep: 19 |
In this episode of TLYS, Lou keeps it hood with rapper, culinary enthusiast, and social media influencer K'Hood! K keeps it all the way real on her come up in the culinary game and how her widespread influence is changing lives and businesses. Lou and K also get into the essence of their love for food with some throwback snacks that only a 90's baby could appreciate. K also speaks on her music career and shines a light on the talent finally getting recognized from her home state of Alabama. @thelouyoungshow
1:30:19
Viva Mexico Cabrones w/ Canelo Alvarez | The Lou Young Show Ep: 18 |
In this episode of TLYS, Lou returns to Las Vegas for Mexican Independence weekend to see the pride of Mexico, Canelo Alvarez, in an epic clash against Puerto Rico's future world champion Edgar Berlanga. Before the main event, Lou caught up with Canelo to learn some Spanish and get a backstory of how his name came to be Canelo. Lou also caught up with the undercard stars in Danny Garcia, Rolly Romero, and Caleb Plant. In what may have been the card of the year, PBC certainly did not disappoint. Tune in for an exclusive interview with boxing's elite and what many may consider one of the greatest fighters of all time. @thelouyoungshow