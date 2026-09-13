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69 episodes
- This episode focuses on the last of the harvest in the month of September, asking what spirit of this summer’s harvest you intend to host over the colder months.
Sign up for my Abundance Paganism workshops:
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Join the free Abundance Paganism mini-course: https://danicaboyce.myflodesk.com/q266txu4bb
Sign up for my Pagan Sacred Chant workshops:
https://www.danicaboyce.com/chant-workshops-2026
Join my mailing list: https://enthusiastica.substack.com/
Music in this episode:
Opening theme: Forest March by Sylvia Woods
Buy Sylvia Woods music: https://www.harpcenter.com/
The Wild Wild Berry by (Stephanie) Hladowski and C(hris) Joynes
Buy their music: https://cjoynes.bandcamp.com/album/the-wild-wild-berry-2012
Lengsel by Sun and Moon Dance
Buy their music: https://sunandmoondance.bandcamp.com/album/mitt-hjerte
- The story of how I began this podcast out of burnout and illness and began feeling into the path on a different level. Plus a dive into pagan conceptions of destiny and free will from Old Norse and Old English. (Take courage!)
Sign up for Well of Wyrd audio membership for £20/month starting April 20: https://www.danicaboyce.com/well-of-wyrd
Sign up for the Golden Thread coaching circle for folks with a spiritual calling starting April 20: https://www.danicaboyce.com/golden-thread
Learn more about Pagan Camp, July 27-30: https://www.danicaboyce.com/pagan-camp-2026
Visit my website: https://www.danicaboyce.com/
Join my mailing list: https://enthusiastica.substack.com/
Find me on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danica.boyce/
Old English poem the Wanderer: http://www.anglo-saxons.net/hwaet/?do=get&type=text&id=wdr
Music in this episode:
Weja Ura by Olivia Fern - buy the album: https://oliviafern.bandcamp.com/album/red-thread
Seven Daughters of the Sea by Pádraigín Ní Uallacháin - buy the album: https://www.irishsong.com/shop/seven-daughters-of-the-sea/
Waltz for the Cosmos by Lassi Logrén - buy the album: https://lassilogren.bandcamp.com/album/jouhikko
Theme music is Forest March by Sylvia Woods. Buy Sylvia Woods' music: https://www.harpcenter.com/category/harp-cds
The body keeps the lore: wells, springs, and healing with Veronica Rottman, somatic practitioner01/19/2026 | 1h 12 mins.In this episode, I speak with Veronica Rottman, a somatic practitioner specializing in the female nervous system, about holy well and spring folklore and the ways it resonates with trauma integration and healing. You can sign up for our upcoming collaborative workshop, Sacred Waters: Healing at the Well of Brigid here:
https://waking-womb.com/events/2026/1/24/sacred-waters-healing-at-the-well-of-brigid
Veronica Rottman's website: https://waking-womb.com/
Veronica Rottman's instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wakingwomb
Mentioned in the episode:
Frau or Mother Holle: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frau_Holle
Rosaleen Durkin’s Irish sacred wells walking tours: https://visitwicklow.ie/listing/irish-sacred-wells-walking-tours/
Brielle Elise: waking the well: https://www.instagram.com/wakingthewell
The well maidens account in the Elucidation: https://d.lib.rochester.edu/camelot/text/elucidation.html
(Lines 29-132)
A note: birds are associated with the fisher king’s court (and fish) more than other animals, somewhat counter to what I said in the episode.
A special thank you to Sylvia Woods, whose tune Forest March is the intro theme to Fair Folk!
Image: The goose maid at the well by Arthur Rackham
Join my mailing list: https://enthusiastica.substack.com/
Find me on instagram: instagram.com/danica.boyce
Irish folk song and the feeling of leaving home - interview with sean nós singer Chan Reid12/23/2025 | 1h 12 mins.In this episode I talk with Irish sean nós (old-style) singer Chan Reid about the experience of living as an immigrant far from one’s ancestors, and how experiences of migration and dislocation resonate in the heart of Irish traditional song and music. Chan sings some heart-cracking-open songs, and even obliges me by explaining how Irish traditional singers do the “diddly bits” that make sean nós songs sound so unbelievably cool.
Join my pagan ritual song course here: https://www.danicaboyce.com/pagan-ritual-song
Follow or contact Chan Reid here: https://www.instagram.com/seannossinger
Join my mailing list here: https://enthusiastica.substack.com/
References:
Joe Heaney for sean nós songs
Irish Traditional Music Archive: https://www.itma.ie/
Scottish sound archive Tobar an Dualchais (Kist o' Riches): https://www.tobarandualchais.co.uk/
Songs in the episode:
Dooley Gate by John Shiel (sung by Chan Reid)
Here's a Health to the Company, traditional (sung by Chan Reid and Danica)
The Shores of Loch Bran (sung by Chan Reid)
Thank you to Sylvia Woods whose tune, Forest March, is the theme music to Fair Folk podcast
- Join Abundance Paganism: https://www.danicaboyce.com/abundance-paganism
Join the Abundance Paganism mini-course: https://danicaboyce.myflodesk.com/q266txu4bb
Marika's summer course, Ancestral Embodiment: https://wildbody.ca/ancestral-body
Join my Substack mailing list: https://enthusiastica.substack.com/
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About Fair Folk Podcast
Fair Folk is a podcast rediscovering and sharing the sacred song and folk traditions of Europe.Podcast website
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