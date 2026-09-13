In this episode, I speak with Veronica Rottman, a somatic practitioner specializing in the female nervous system, about holy well and spring folklore and the ways it resonates with trauma integration and healing. You can sign up for our upcoming collaborative workshop, Sacred Waters: Healing at the Well of Brigid here:

https://waking-womb.com/events/2026/1/24/sacred-waters-healing-at-the-well-of-brigid

Veronica Rottman's website: https://waking-womb.com/

Veronica Rottman's instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wakingwomb

Mentioned in the episode:

Frau or Mother Holle: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frau_Holle

Rosaleen Durkin’s Irish sacred wells walking tours: https://visitwicklow.ie/listing/irish-sacred-wells-walking-tours/

Brielle Elise: waking the well: https://www.instagram.com/wakingthewell

The well maidens account in the Elucidation: https://d.lib.rochester.edu/camelot/text/elucidation.html

(Lines 29-132)

A note: birds are associated with the fisher king’s court (and fish) more than other animals, somewhat counter to what I said in the episode.

A special thank you to Sylvia Woods, whose tune Forest March is the intro theme to Fair Folk!

Image: The goose maid at the well by Arthur Rackham

Join my mailing list: https://enthusiastica.substack.com/

Find me on instagram: instagram.com/danica.boyce