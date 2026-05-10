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House radio – Listen to 1,265 House radio stations online

undefined IBIZA X RADIO

IBIZA X RADIO

Ibiza, Techno, Electro, House
undefined Vanilla Radio - Deep Flavors

Vanilla Radio - Deep Flavors

Athens, House
undefined BLAQHOL RADIO

BLAQHOL RADIO

Escondido, Techno, House
undefined Groove Chill Radio

Groove Chill Radio

Clearwater, House, Chillout, Lounge, Downtempo
undefined Fip : Electro

Fip : Electro

Paris, Techno, Electro, House
undefined CITY23 - Der neue Soundtrack für Wien

CITY23 - Der neue Soundtrack für Wien

Vienna, House, Chillout, Pop
undefined Beats Radio

Beats Radio

Augsburg, Deep House, Electro, House
undefined Deep Nu House Radio (Deep House)

Deep Nu House Radio (Deep House)

Málaga, House
undefined Evosonic Radio

Evosonic Radio

Berlin, Techno, Electro, House
undefined NYC House Radio

NYC House Radio

New York City, House
undefined 1.FM - Deep House

1.FM - Deep House

Zug, House
undefined House Junkies

House Junkies

Los Angeles, House
undefined Sound Of Berlin

Sound Of Berlin

Berlin, Techno, Electro, House
undefined I LOVE THE BEACH

I LOVE THE BEACH

Cologne, Electro, House, Chillout
undefined 90s90s House

90s90s House

Kiel, House, 90s
undefined Radio Record Megamix

Radio Record Megamix

St. Petersburg, Electro, House, Drum'n'Bass, Dub
undefined BAR | Soulside Radio

BAR | Soulside Radio

Paris, Electro, Soul, House
undefined FG Chic

FG Chic

Paris, Deep House, House, Chillout, Lounge
undefined Ibiza Global Radio

Ibiza Global Radio

Ibiza, Electro, House
undefined V1 Radio

V1 Radio

Melbourne, Deep House, House
undefined The Acid Station Of The Dogs

The Acid Station Of The Dogs

Techno, House, Trance, Electronica
undefined Deep House Radio

Deep House Radio

Bucarest, Electro, House
undefined SimplyRadio.com Live @ Scan's House 24/7 365

SimplyRadio.com Live @ Scan's House 24/7 365

Orlando FL, Dance, House
undefined 320 FM

320 FM

Hanover, Techno, Minimal, House
undefined HearMe.fm - Deep House

HearMe.fm - Deep House

Durham, Electro, House

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.

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