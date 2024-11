About 1.FM - Deep House

Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from house? 1.FM - Deep House, the station from 1.FM, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 521 on our top list. Here the listeners are offered a diverse bouquetwith sixty streams. Deep House focuses on the music selection and manages without many words. The contents of the English program are broadcasted in the national language.