Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Station
  • Playlist
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomeStations70s
1.FM - Absolute 70's Pop

1.FM - Absolute 70's Pop

1.FM - Absolute 70's Pop

1.FM - Absolute 70's Pop

add
</>
Embed
1.FM's non-stop variety programming filled with all sorts of 70's sweets, from Disco through Rock & Roll to Musicals.
Zug, Switzerland / 70s
1.FM's non-stop variety programming filled with all sorts of 70's sweets, from Disco through Rock & Roll to Musicals.
App Store
Google Play Store

Similar Stations

1.FM - Disco Ball 70's - 80's
1.FM - Back to the 80s
1.FM - 50s and 60s
1.FM - All Euro 80's Radio
1.FM - Absolute 90's
181.fm - Super 70's
Absolute Radio 70s
A .RADIO 70s JUICE
Flower Power Radio
181.fm - Classic Hits
just70s
50s 60s Hits - HitsRadio

About 1.FM - Absolute 70's Pop

Welcome to the House of Fun: 1.FM's non-stop variety programming filled with all sorts of 70's sweets, from Disco through Rock & Roll to Musicals. Barry Manilow? The carpenters? David Bowie? Barbara Streisand? 10cc? Elton John? Vegas-days Elvis? Engelbert Humperdinck? Kenny Rogers? Kiss? The Knack? Billy Joel? Kool and the gang? You name it – we got it! Let the party begin with 1.FMs Absolute 70s Pop good-time revival!

Station website

App

Listen to 1.FM - Absolute 70's Pop, 1.FM - Disco Ball 70's - 80's and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

1.FM - Absolute 70's PopZug70s
1.FM - Disco Ball 70's - 80'sZug70s, 80s, Disco
1.FM - Back to the 80sZug80s
1.FM - Absolute 70's PopZug70s
1.FM - Absolute 70's PopZug70s
1.FM - Disco Ball 70's - 80'sZug70s, 80s, Disco
1.FM - Back to the 80sZug80s
1.FM - Absolute 70's PopZug70s
1.FM - Absolute 70's PopZug70s
1.FM - Disco Ball 70's - 80'sZug70s, 80s, Disco
1.FM - Back to the 80sZug80s
1.FM - Absolute 70's PopZug70s

Radio your way - Download now for free

1.FM - Absolute 70's Pop: Stations in Family

1.FM - Amsterdam Trance
1.FM - Absolute Top 40
1.FM - Otto's Baroque Music
1.FM - Chillout Lounge
1.FM - Classic Country
1.FM - Classic Rock Replay
1.FM - Alternative Rock X Hits
1.FM - Absolutely Country Hits
1.FM - ReggaeTrade
1.FM - Adore Jazz
1.FM - America's Best Ballads
1.FM - High Voltage
1.FM - Country One
1.FM - Otto's Opera House
1.FM - Deep House
1.FM - BOM Psytrance Radio
1.FM - Blues
1.FM - Absolute 70's Pop
1.FM - Otto's Classical Music
1.FM - Absolute Trance (Euro) Radio
1.FM - Slow Jamz
1.FM - Back to the 80s
1.FM - Absolute 90s Party Zone
1.FM - All Euro 80's Radio