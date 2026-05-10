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1.FM - Absolute 70's Pop

70s
1.FM - Absolute 70's Pop
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About 1.FM - Absolute 70's Pop
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Welcome to the House of Fun: 1.FM's non-stop variety programming filled with all sorts of 70's sweets, from Disco through Rock & Roll to Musicals. Barry Manilow? The carpenters? David Bowie? Barbara Streisand? 10cc? Elton John? Vegas-days Elvis? Engelbert Humperdinck? Kenny Rogers? Kiss? The Knack? Billy Joel? Kool and the gang? You name it – we got it! Let the party begin with 1.FMs Absolute 70s Pop good-time revival!

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EnglishZugZugSwitzerland70s
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