This American Life is a weekly public radio show, heard by 2.2 million people on more than 500 stations. Another 2.5 million people download the weekly podcast.... More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
352: The Ghost of Bobby Dunbar
In 1912 a four-year-old boy named Bobby Dunbar went missing in a swamp in Louisiana. Eight months later, he was found in the hands of a wandering handyman in Mississippi. In 2004, Bobby Dunbar's granddaughter discovered a secret beneath the legend of her grandfather's kidnapping, a secret whose revelation would divide her own family, bring redemption to another, and become the answer to a third family's century-old prayer.
4/30/2023
1:00:06
797: What I Was Thinking As We Were Sinking
It's funny the things that go through your head during a disaster.
4/23/2023
1:02:59
796: What Lies Beneath
Summoning up stuff that’s usually hidden down deep.
4/16/2023
1:02:05
795: Nine Months Later
It’s been nine months since Roe v. Wade was overturned. We talk to people who wanted abortions right when the laws were changing in their states. They had to wait for appointments, for money to travel or abortion pills. And during that waiting, a lot of interesting things happened. We see how much life has changed, nine months later.
4/9/2023
1:03:07
794: So Close and Yet So Far
People so close to each other, in extremely intimate situations, who are also a million miles apart.
This American Life is a weekly public radio show, heard by 2.2 million people on more than 500 stations. Another 2.5 million people download the weekly podcast. It is hosted by Ira Glass, produced in collaboration with Chicago Public Media, delivered to stations by PRX The Public Radio Exchange, and has won all of the major broadcasting awards.