What's The Best First Date Food? ft. Emily Fleming

Today, Josh and Nicole are joined by Meals Of History co-host and GMM Writer Emily Fleming to discuss what is the ideal first date food? Is pizza an unoffending, great first choice or should you go for something more daring? Leave us a voicemail at (833) DOG-POD1 Check out the video version of this podcast: http://youtube.com/@ahotdogisasandwich To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices