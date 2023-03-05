Mythical Chefs Josh Scherer and Nicole Enayati discuss, debate, and dissect the web’s most hilariously controversial culinary quandaries. More
Available Episodes
5 of 152
What's the Most American Food? ft. Jamie Loftus
In today's episode, Josh and Nicole are joined by comedian, podcasts, and writer, Jamie Loftus to discuss what is arguably the most American food ever?
Check out Jamie Loftus' new book, Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs: https://read.macmillan.com/lp/raw-dog-by-jamie-loftus/
5/3/2023
Is Peanut Butter A Liquid?
Today, Josh and Nicole take on another absurd hot topic food debate --what is peanut butter's state of matter? Liquid? Solid? Gas?? Plasma???
4/26/2023
What's The Best First Date Food? ft. Emily Fleming
Today, Josh and Nicole are joined by Meals Of History co-host and GMM Writer Emily Fleming to discuss what is the ideal first date food? Is pizza an unoffending, great first choice or should you go for something more daring?
4/19/2023
Are All Noodles Pasta?
Today, Josh and Nicole explore the difference between pasta and noodles. Are all noodles pasta and if so, are all pasta noodles?
4/12/2023
What's The Best Girl Scouts Cookie?
Today, Josh and Nicole are tasting and rating the elusive yet delicious cookie brand, Girl Scouts Cookies and their 12 famous flavors. Will Thin Mint take top spot or will another cookie take #1?
