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A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich

Mythical
ArtsComedy
A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich
Latest episode

321 episodes

  • A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich

    You Won't Believe What We Discovered About Ice Cream

    08/05/2026 | 50 mins.
    Today, Josh and Nicole uncover the cold, hard truth about the ice cream filling our grocery store freezer aisles.
    Leave us a voicemail at (833) DOG-POD1
    Check out the video version of this podcast:
    https://www.youtube.com/@ahotdogisasandwich
  • A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich

    Burger King vs. Wendy's

    07/29/2026 | 49 mins.
    Today, Josh and Nicole put the King and the Queen head-to-head! (Burger King vs. Wendy's, of course.)
    Leave us a voicemail at (833) DOG-POD1
    Check out the video version of this podcast:
    https://www.youtube.com/@ahotdogisasandwich
  • A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich

    Testing Our Subscribers' Weirdest Food Hacks

    07/22/2026 | 44 mins.
    Today, Josh and Nicole try YOUR weird food hacks!
    Leave us a voicemail at (833) DOG-POD1
    Check out the video version of this podcast:
    https://www.youtube.com/@ahotdogisasandwich
  • A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich

    Pro Chefs Rank The Most Expensive Fast Food

    07/15/2026 | 51 mins.
    Today, Josh and Nicole taste and rank the most expensive fast food items on the market.
    Leave us a voicemail at (833) DOG-POD1
    Check out the video version of this podcast:
    https://www.youtube.com/@ahotdogisasandwich
  • A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich

    Kids Meals Should Be Banned

    07/08/2026 | 44 mins.
    Today, Josh and Nicole explain why they think kids meals should disappear from the face of the earth.

    Leave us a voicemail at (833) DOG-POD1

    Check out the video version of this podcast:

    https://www.youtube.com/@ahotdogisasandwich
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About A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich
Mythical Chefs Josh Scherer and Nicole Enayati discuss, debate, and dissect the web’s most hilariously controversial culinary quandaries.Check out more on https://www.youtube.com/@ahotdogisasandwich
Podcast website
ArtsComedyComedy InterviewsFood

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