Mythical Chefs Josh Scherer and Nicole Enayati discuss, debate, and dissect the web's most hilariously controversial culinary quandaries.
Mythical Chefs Josh Scherer and Nicole Enayati discuss, debate, and dissect the web’s most hilariously controversial culinary quandaries. More

  • What's the Most American Food? ft. Jamie Loftus
    In today's episode, Josh and Nicole are joined by comedian, podcasts, and writer, Jamie Loftus to discuss what is arguably the most American food ever? Check out Jamie Loftus' new book, Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs: https://read.macmillan.com/lp/raw-dog-by-jamie-loftus/ Leave us a voicemail at (833) DOG-POD1 Check out the video version of this podcast: http://youtube.com/@ahotdogisasandwich To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    50:38
  • Is Peanut Butter A Liquid?
    Today, Josh and Nicole take on another absurd hot topic food debate --what is peanut butter's state of matter? Liquid? Solid? Gas?? Plasma??? Leave us a voicemail at (833) DOG-POD1 Check out the video version of this podcast: http://youtube.com/@ahotdogisasandwich To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    44:46
  • What's The Best First Date Food? ft. Emily Fleming
    Today, Josh and Nicole are joined by Meals Of History co-host and GMM Writer Emily Fleming to discuss what is the ideal first date food? Is pizza an unoffending, great first choice or should you go for something more daring? Leave us a voicemail at (833) DOG-POD1 Check out the video version of this podcast: http://youtube.com/@ahotdogisasandwich To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    53:30
  • Are All Noodles Pasta?
    Today, Josh and Nicole explore the difference between pasta and noodles. Are all noodles pasta and if so, are all pasta noodles? Leave us a voicemail at (833) DOG-POD1 Check out the video version of this podcast: http://youtube.com/@ahotdogisasandwich To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/12/2023
    51:49
  • What's The Best Girl Scouts Cookie?
    Today, Josh and Nicole are tasting and rating the elusive yet delicious cookie brand, Girl Scouts Cookies and their 12 famous flavors. Will Thin Mint take top spot or will another cookie take #1? Leave us a voicemail at (833) DOG-POD1 Check out the video version of this podcast: http://youtube.com/@ahotdogisasandwich To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    51:08

About A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich

Mythical Chefs Josh Scherer and Nicole Enayati discuss, debate, and dissect the web’s most hilariously controversial culinary quandaries.
