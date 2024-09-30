The magical spirit of Christmas is the perfect cover for a murder mystery.
— "The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle" by Arthur Conan Doyle, collected in The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes
— "The Adventure of the Christmas Pudding" by Agatha Christie, collected in The Adventure of the Christmas Pudding and a Selection of Entrées
— "The Necklace of Pearls" by Dorothy L Sayers, collected in Silent Nights
— Hercule Poirot's Christmas by Agatha Christie
— Crime at Christmas by C.H.B. Kitchin
— Portrait of a Murderer by Anne Meredith
— An English Murder by Cyril Hare
— Groaning Spinney by Gladys Mitchell
— The Case of the Abominable Snowman by Nicholas Blake
— Mystery in White by J. Jefferson Farjeon
— “A Present from Santa Claus” by Julian Symons, collected in Murder on a Winter's Night
— L'Assassinat du Père Noël Pierre Véry [English trans. The Murder of Father Christmas]
— Murder After Christmas by Rupert Latimer
— Murder for Christmas by Francis Duncan
— “Who Killed Father Christmas?” by Patricia Moyes, collected in Who Killed Father Christmas?
— “The Santa Claus Club” by Julian Symons, collected in Crimson Snow
— The Santa Claus Murder by Mavis Doriel Hay
— "‘Twixt the Cup and the Lip” by Julian Symons, collected in The Christmas Card Crime and Other Stories
— "The Case of the Man with the Sack” by Margery Allingham, collected in Crimson Snow
— The White Priory Murders by John Dickson Carr
— "The Snapdragon and the C.I.D." by Margery Allingham, collected in Murder at Christmas
— “The Case is Altered” by Margery Allingham, collected in Silent Nights
— “Among Those Present was Santa Claus” by Vincent Cornier, collected in Who Killed Father Christmas?
— Crime at Christmas
— Let It Snow
— A Christie for Christmas
— The Murderless Christmas Mystery
Bonus: The Box of Delights
Caroline and Guy discuss The Box of Delights by John Masefield, a beloved children's book from 1935 that might actually be a golden age detective novel too.
They also consider the beloved 1984 TV adaptation, which is returning to the BBC on 7th December 2024 for a special 40th anniversary showing.
This episode was originally released in December 2023 as an exclusive bonus for the Shedunnit Book Club. If you'd like to hear more bonus episodes like this in the future, join the Shedunnit Book Club now at shedunnitbookclub.com/join.
Edmund Crispin's Inside Jokes
The creator of amateur sleuth Gervase Fen loved to make fun of detective fiction.
— The Crooked Hinge by John Dickson Carr
— Bruce Montgomery/Edmund Crispin: A Life in Music and Books by David Whittle
— The Case of the Gilded Fly by Edmund Crispin
— Love Lies Bleeding by Edmund Crispin
— The Glimpses of the Moon by Edmund Crispin
— The Moving Toyshop by Edmund Crispin
— Swan Song by Edmund Crispin
— Holy Disorders by Edmund Crispin
— Frequent Hearses by Edmund Crispin
— Buried for Pleasure by Edmund Crispin
— Hamlet, Revenge! by Michael Innes
— The Long Divorce by Edmund Crispin
— "We Know You're Busy Writing, But We Thought You Wouldn't Mind If We Just Dropped In For A Minute" by Edmund Crispin
The Mysterious Affair at Styles (Green Penguin Book Club 6)
Kathryn Harkup is Caroline’s guest for a reconsideration of Agatha Christie’s very first detective novel.
No major plot spoilers until you hear Caroline say we are "entering the spoiler zone", at 22:30. After that, expect full spoilers.
A full list of titles in the Penguin series can be found at penguinfirsteditions.com. The next book discussed in this series will be The Missing Moneylender by W. Stanley Sykes.
— The Mysterious Affair at Styles by Agatha Christie
— The Mystery of the Yellow Room by Gaston Leroux
— Agatha Christie's Complete Secret Notebooks by John Curran
— A is for Arsenic: The Poisons of Agatha Christie by Kathryn Harkup
— The Man in the Brown Suit by Agatha Christie
— The Secret of Chimneys by Agatha Christie
— The Mirror Crack'd From Side to Side by Agatha Christie
— The Poisoned Chocolates Case by Anthony Berkeley
— The Missing Moneylender by W Stanley Sykes
Kathryn Harkup's past appearances on Shedunnit:
— The Dispenser
— The Pale Horse
Past Shedunnit Green Penguin episodes:
— The Unpleasantness at the Bellona Club (Green Penguin Book Club 1)
— The Murder on the Links (Green Penguin Book Club 2)
— The Thin Man (Green Penguin Book Club 3)
— Mr Fortune, Please (Green Penguin Book Club 4)
— The Poisoned Chocolates Case (Green Penguin Book Club 5)
Vanishing Corpses
Where did that dead body go? It was right here!
—The Vanishing Corpse by Anthony Gilbert
—The Vanishing Corpse by Ellery Queen
—The Case of the Runaway Corpse by Erle Stanley Gardner
—The Corpse Steps Out by Craig Rice
—Case Without A Corpse by Leo Bruce
—The Disappearing Corpse by James Warren
—A Silent Witness by R. Austin Freeman
—The Cask by Freeman Wills Crofts
—Untimely Death by Cyril Hare
—Adders on the Heath by Gladys Mitchell
—Whose Body? by Dorothy L. Sayers
—The Body in the Library by Agatha Christie
—The Red House Mystery by AA Milne
—The 4.50 from Paddington by Agatha Christie
—The Case of the Blind Barber by John Dickson Carr
—The Burning Court by John Dickson Carr
