Father Christmas

The magical spirit of Christmas is the perfect cover for a murder mystery. Mentioned in this episode: — "The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle" by Arthur Conan Doyle, collected in The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes — "The Adventure of the Christmas Pudding" by Agatha Christie, collected in The Adventure of the Christmas Pudding and a Selection of Entrées — "The Necklace of Pearls" by Dorothy L Sayers, collected in Silent Nights — Hercule Poirot's Christmas by Agatha Christie — Crime at Christmas by C.H.B. Kitchin — Portrait of a Murderer by Anne Meredith — An English Murder by Cyril Hare — Groaning Spinney by Gladys Mitchell — The Case of the Abominable Snowman by Nicholas Blake — Mystery in White by J. Jefferson Farjeon — "A Present from Santa Claus" by Julian Symons, collected in Murder on a Winter's Night — L'Assassinat du Père Noël Pierre Véry [English trans. The Murder of Father Christmas] — Murder After Christmas by Rupert Latimer — Murder for Christmas by Francis Duncan — "Who Killed Father Christmas?" by Patricia Moyes, collected in Who Killed Father Christmas? — "The Santa Claus Club" by Julian Symons, collected in Crimson Snow — The Santa Claus Murder by Mavis Doriel Hay — "'Twixt the Cup and the Lip" by Julian Symons, collected in The Christmas Card Crime and Other Stories — "The Case of the Man with the Sack" by Margery Allingham, collected in Crimson Snow — The White Priory Murders by John Dickson Carr — "The Snapdragon and the C.I.D." by Margery Allingham, collected in Murder at Christmas — "The Case is Altered" by Margery Allingham, collected in Silent Nights — "Among Those Present was Santa Claus" by Vincent Cornier, collected in Who Killed Father Christmas? More Festive Shedunnit episodes: — Crime at Christmas — Let It Snow — A Christie for Christmas — The Murderless Christmas Mystery