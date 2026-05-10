About 105.3 The Fan - CBS Dallas

About 105.3 The Fan - CBS Dallas

About 105.3 The Fan - CBS Dallas

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Welcome to 105.3 The Fan, your go-to radio station in Dallas, Texas, USA, proudly part of the CBS Radio Group family. We're here to provide you with the latest updates, entertainment, and music that speaks to the heart of this vibrant region.



As a premier radio station in Dallas, we are dedicated to keeping you connected to the pulse of North Texas. Our main frequency, 105.3 FM, delivers a wide range of programming and music that caters to the diverse tastes of our audience.



Our music selection is as diverse as our city. From classic rock to the latest pop hits, we've got it all. Whether you're into country, hip-hop, or alternative, our playlists are carefully curated to keep you grooving throughout the day.



We take pride in our live broadcasts, bringing you the energy and spontaneity of a live radio experience. Our dedicated team of DJs and hosts are here to entertain and inform you, making your listening experience more enjoyable.



For those who crave variety, we offer different genre playlists. Some of our most popular ones include "Texas Country Jams," "Dallas Hip-Hop Vibes," and "Classic Rock Revival." Tune in to explore these musical journeys.



While we keep the tunes flowing, we also keep you informed. Our daily news updates, current traffic reports, and weather forecasts ensure you stay in the know about what's happening in and around Dallas.



Additionally, we produce engaging podcasts that have gained a loyal following. Our top three podcasts are "Dallas Sports Talk," "Dallas Eats & Treats," and "North Texas Stories." These podcasts provide in-depth insights and entertaining discussions on various topics.



Our audience ranges from professionals to hobbyists, and we cater to the diverse interests of our listeners. 105.3 The Fan is known for its commitment to quality content, engaging discussions, and connecting with the local community.



Our slogan, "Your Soundtrack to Dallas," captures our essence as a station that reflects the heart and soul of this city.



While we don't broadcast live from sporting events, we are passionate about sports and regularly report on the local teams and leagues, including the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, and Dallas Stars.



We do not broadcast church services or religious sermons.



Join us at 105.3 The Fan for an enriching radio experience that celebrates the spirit of Dallas. Whether you're tuning in for the latest news, your favorite music, or lively discussions, we're here to be your trusted companion in the world of radio. Listen to us online, on the radio, or via our internet radio platform.



Stay connected with 105.3 The Fan, your premier radio station in Dallas, Texas.

