About KRLD Newsradio 1080 AM

About KRLD Newsradio 1080 AM

About KRLD Newsradio 1080 AM

(94)

KRLD 1080 AM is a news/talk radio station based in Dallas, Texas. Its programming includes news, weather, traffic, and talk shows covering a wide range of topics such as politics, business, sports, and local events.



In terms of sports coverage, KRLD is the flagship station for the Dallas Cowboys NFL team, broadcasting all of their games as well as pre and post-game shows. The station also covers Texas Rangers baseball and Dallas Mavericks basketball games. Additionally, KRLD provides sports news and updates throughout the day, with a focus on local and regional teams and events.



KRLD's talk shows often feature discussions about sports, with hosts and guests analyzing and debating the latest news and events in the world of sports. Listeners can also call in to share their opinions and engage in conversations with the hosts.



Overall, KRLD 1080 AM is a go-to source for news and sports coverage in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, providing listeners with a mix of informative and entertaining programming.

