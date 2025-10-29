Open app
Shekhar Natarajan
NewsTechnology
  • The Future of AI — Setting the Stage for Tomorrow, Today
    In the premiere of Tomorrow, Today, host Shekhar Natarajan sits down with Nadja Atwal and Kate Hancock from the Global AI Council to explore the realities and possibilities of artificial intelligence. From how AI is already shaping our world to the profound questions it raises about humanity’s future, this conversation sets the foundation for the series. Together, they dive into the opportunities, risks, and choices that will define the next era—while introducing the provocative, unfiltered lens that Tomorrow, Today brings to breakthrough ideas before they hit the mainstream.
About Tomorrow, Today

What if humans lived 300 years? What if AI replaces friendships? What if consciousness could be uploaded?Tomorrow, Today is hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, founder and CEO of Orchestro.AI and former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target, and Disney, where he led global innovations in technology and supply chain. Having shaped how industries adapt to disruption, Shekhar now considers the questions that will define humanity’s next era.Blending cinematic storytelling, raw conversations, and unfiltered perspectives, Tomorrow, Today explores breakthrough ideas before they become mainstream. Each episode brings together world-class experts, cultural voices, and everyday people to unpack the opportunities and risks of a rapidly evolving future.The future is coming. Tomorrow, Today helps us decide what to do about it.
NewsTechnologyTech News

