Marc Caputo and Dan Goldman: Trump v. the United States
The incompetent and compromised nominees Trump has assembled at record pace show how little regard he has for the essential functions our government provides. He wants to harness its power for his own ends, in a way that could put Americans and our national security at risk—but he can only do this if Congress is complicit. Meanwhile, the roundly-hated Matt Gaetz is providing cover for the sex abuse allegations against the other nominees, and the House majority margin may be razor thin.
Rep. Dan Goldman and Marc Caputo join Tim Miller.
--------
53:45
Jen Psaki: Don't Speak to Me
The Democrats focus too much on reaching white college-educated voters, and the threat to democracy was not the right closing message. Plus, Nancy Mace needs to get a life beyond getting MAGA street cred, no one wants to be in the same bathroom with MTG, and Jared Polis may be on to something with the hippie-ish libertarians.
Jen Psaki joins Tim Miller.
show notes
Gov. Polis tweet about RFK, Jr.
The governor's follow-up tweet
--------
43:01
Bill Kristol: A Power Play for Autocracy
Trump is flooding the zone with unqualified nominees who would destroy government norms and standards and create the kind of chaos that would let him do what he wants—and Senate Republicans may be too afraid of him to put up much resistance. Meanwhile, allies are already seeing the third world-style political decay, beyond the orgies and sexual assaults. Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.
show notes
"Art of the Surge" doc on Apple TV; Ep 5 has debate reaction backstage
--------
54:35
Amanda Carpenter: Lessons from the Tea Party Era
Ted Cruz and Jim DeMint ground things to a halt in the Senate quite effectively during the Obama era, and Democrats should take a cue from them for Trump's appointments: Demand hearings or hold their own. More broadly, the opposition has to be loud and make a scene, while also staying unified and focused. We are a big country with big ideas, and there are more of us than there are of them.
Amanda Carpenter joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.
show notes
Part 1 of the "Behind the Bastards" podcast on RFK, Jr.
Tim's playlist
--------
47:58
Rick Wilson and David Brooks: MAGA to the Max
Trump's appointments—like degenerate Matt Gaetz and Putin stooge Tulsi Gabbard—are about his raw power and his stupid show, but are also a risk to our nation's security and institutions. Plus, America's diploma divide has trapped us in a caste society, where future leaders are being chosen based on how they performed on standardized tests at age 18.
David Brooks and Rick Wilson join Tim Miller.
show notes
Ed Whelan on Trump's recess appointment scheme (gifted)
David's cover story on the Ivy League (gifted)
