Marc Caputo and Dan Goldman: Trump v. the United States

The incompetent and compromised nominees Trump has assembled at record pace show how little regard he has for the essential functions our government provides. He wants to harness its power for his own ends, in a way that could put Americans and our national security at risk—but he can only do this if Congress is complicit. Meanwhile, the roundly-hated Matt Gaetz is providing cover for the sex abuse allegations against the other nominees, and the House majority margin may be razor thin. Rep. Dan Goldman and Marc Caputo join Tim Miller.