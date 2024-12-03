Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist

As a bonus for Sunday Sitdown fans, we’re sharing the trailer for Deadly Mirage, an all-new original podcast series from Dateline and Josh Mankiewicz. The story takes place in the Silver Lakes, a lush manmade oasis in California’s Mojave Desert, where Rob and Sabrina Limon seem to have the perfect life: two young children, a beautiful home, and a tight-knit group of friends. But when Rob is found murdered, investigators uncover deep secrets about sex, friendship and religion that shatter carefully crafted illusions... If you like what you hear, just search Deadly Mirage to listen to the first two episodes now, completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers get early access to new episodes and can listen to all Dateline podcasts ad-free.
--------
3:08
Billy Joel Reflects on His Record-Breaking Residency and His Biggest Hits (August 2024)
Willie sits down with Billy Joel in his Sag Harbor home as he wraps up his decade-long residency at New York's Madison Square Garden. He talks about a half-century of writing and playing some of the most famous songs in the history of music. (Original broadcast date August 18, 2024.)
--------
41:58
Kacey Musgraves on Latest Album, "Deeper Well" (March 2024)
Willie sat down with 7-time Grammy winner, Kacey Musgraves, ahead of the release of her latest album, "Deeper Well". They got together at Electric Lady Studios to talk about the inspiration behind the album, her process writing those beautiful songs, and finding success while bucking convention in Nashville. (Original broadcast date March 10, 2024.)
--------
54:22
Hugh Grant on His Chilling New Film, "Heretic"
Hugh Grant talks to Willie Geist about his new film, “Heretic” and about reprising the role of Daniel Cleaver in the upcoming fourth “Bridget Jones” film. They also discuss Grant's relationship with fame and how he’s creating better boundaries and protections in the industry.
--------
33:24
Cynthia Erivo on "Elphaba" Role in New "Wicked" Movie
Willie Geist talks to Cynthia Erivo about the release of the highly anticipated Hollywood adaptation of the Broadway classic, "Wicked". Erivo shares her experience playing "Elphaba" opposite Ariana Grande's "Glinda", and she gets her first look at the "Wicked" Billboards in Times Square.
