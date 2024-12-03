Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist

Dateline Presents: Deadly Mirage

As a bonus for Sunday Sitdown fans, we’re sharing the trailer for Deadly Mirage, an all-new original podcast series from Dateline and Josh Mankiewicz. The story takes place in the Silver Lakes, a lush manmade oasis in California’s Mojave Desert, where Rob and Sabrina Limon seem to have the perfect life: two young children, a beautiful home, and a tight-knit group of friends. But when Rob is found murdered, investigators uncover deep secrets about sex, friendship and religion that shatter carefully crafted illusions... If you like what you hear, just search Deadly Mirage to listen to the first two episodes now, completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers get early access to new episodes and can listen to all Dateline podcasts ad-free.