Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Daily Beans in the App
Listen to The Daily Beans in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
The Daily Beans

The Daily Beans

Podcast The Daily Beans
Podcast The Daily Beans

The Daily Beans

MSW Media
add
The Daily Beans is a women-owned and operated progressive news podcast for your morning commute brought to you by the Webby award-winning hosts of Mueller, She ... More
NewsDaily NewsNewsPolitics
The Daily Beans is a women-owned and operated progressive news podcast for your morning commute brought to you by the Webby award-winning hosts of Mueller, She ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 1066
  • "You Can't Beat Me Up..." (plus a preview of Long Shadow episode 4)
    Friday, April 28th, 2023Today, in the Hot Notes; Mike Pence spent 8 hours testifying before Jack Smith’s federal grand jury today after the DC Circuit denied Trump’s motion to block it; Trump lawyer Taco Pants began his cross examination of E. Jean Carroll; the Supreme Court gaslights America once again; Senate Republicans vote against the Equal Rights Amendment; Jamie Raskin’s cancer is in remission; plus AG delivers your Good News. Dana is out and about doing rad things! Listen to Long Shadow: Rise of the American Far Rightbuff.ly/3GTTSog Want some sweet Daily Beans Merchhttps://shop.dailybeanspod.com/ Check out other MSW Media podcastshttps://mswmedia.com/shows/Follow AG and Dana on Twitter:Dr. Allison Gill https://twitter.com/allisongillhttps://twitter.com/MuellerSheWrotehttps://twitter.com/dailybeanspodDana Goldberghttps://twitter.com/DGComedyPromo Codes:Get 20% off all mattress orders plus 2 free pillows at HelixSleep.com/dailybeans with code HELIXPARTNER.Thanks, Aura Frames. Get up to $30 off their best-selling Carver frames, go to auraframes.com, and use code DAILYBEANS for free shipping.Google Doc of current legislation threatening trans people and their families:https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1fTxHLjBa86GA7WCT-V6AbEMGRFPMJndnaVGoZZX4PMw/edit?usp=sharingHave some good news; a confession; or a correction?https://www.dailybeanspod.com/confessional/Link from the Good News:Vote for Data Divahttps://gainpower.awardsplatform.com/entry/vote/lvwagebA/zDVKWVknListener Survey:http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=shortFollow the Podcast on Apple:https://apple.co/3XNx7ckWant to support the show and get it ad-free and early?https://dailybeans.supercast.techOrhttps://patreon.com/thedailybeansOr subscribe on Apple Podcastshttps://apple.co/3UKzKt0
    4/28/2023
    47:45
  • The Empire Strikes Back (feat. Jesse Freidin)
    Thursday, April 27th, 2023Today, in the Hot Notes; E. Jean Carroll takes the stand in her rape and defamation suit against Donald Trump; Disney sues Ron DeSantis for First Amendment violations; transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr is barred from the Montana House Chamber; Fox News execs have an oppo file on Tucker Carlson; Steve Bannon’s co-conspirators in the We Build the Wall scheme are sentenced; founding member of the Fugees Pras Michele is convicted on all counts; Trump’s lawyers rail against the DOJ in a letter to Congress; plus AG delivers your Good News.Follow our Guest:Jesse Freidinhttps://twitter.com/jessefreidinAre You OK?https://www.areyouokportraits.com/about Want some sweet Daily Beans Merchhttps://shop.dailybeanspod.com/Check out other MSW Media podcastshttps://mswmedia.com/shows/Follow AG and Dana on Twitter:Dr. Allison Gill https://twitter.com/allisongillhttps://twitter.com/MuellerSheWrotehttps://twitter.com/dailybeanspodDana Goldberghttps://twitter.com/DGComedy Promo Codes:Get 20% off all mattress orders plus 2 free pillows at HelixSleep.com/dailybeans with code HELIXPARTNER.FACTORMEALS.com/dailybeans50 and use code dailybeans50 to get 50% off your first box. Google Doc of current legislation threatening trans people and their families:https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1fTxHLjBa86GA7WCT-V6AbEMGRFPMJndnaVGoZZX4PMw/edit?usp=sharingHave some good news; a confession; or a correction?https://www.dailybeanspod.com/confessional/Listener Survey:http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=short Follow the Podcast on Apple:https://apple.co/3XNx7ckWant to support the show and get it ad-free and early?https://dailybeans.supercast.techOrhttps://patreon.com/thedailybeansOr subscribe on Apple Podcastshttps://apple.co/3UKzKt0
    4/27/2023
    50:43
  • Biden/Harris 2024
    Wednesday, April 26th, 2023Today, in the Hot Notes; President Joe Biden announces he is officially running for re-election in 2024; Justice Gorsuch finds himself in the hot seat now for not reporting a real estate deal; the Florida Surgeon General falsified findings in a COVID vaccine study; Ted Cruz is caught on tape plotting the coup; the jury has the Proud Boys case; an Ohio man is charged with arson for burning down a church that was scheduled to host a drag show; plus AG and Dana deliver your Good News.Want some sweet Daily Beans Merchhttps://shop.dailybeanspod.com/Check out other MSW Media podcastshttps://mswmedia.com/shows/Follow AG and Dana on Twitter:Dr. Allison Gill https://twitter.com/allisongillhttps://twitter.com/MuellerSheWrotehttps://twitter.com/dailybeanspodDana Goldberghttps://twitter.com/DGComedyPromo Codes:Thanks, Aura Frames. Get up to $30 off their best-selling Carver frames, go to auraframes.com, and use code DAILYBEANS for free shipping.Google Doc of current legislation threatening trans people and their families:https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1fTxHLjBa86GA7WCT-V6AbEMGRFPMJndnaVGoZZX4PMw/edit?usp=sharingHave some good news; a confession; or a correction?https://www.dailybeanspod.com/confessional/Listener Survey:http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=short Follow the Podcast on Apple:https://apple.co/3XNx7ckWant to support the show and get it ad-free and early?https://dailybeans.supercast.techOrhttps://patreon.com/thedailybeansOr subscribe on Apple Podcastshttps://apple.co/3UKzKt0
    4/26/2023
    31:21
  • Fox Fires Tucker
    Tuesday, April 25th, 2023Today, in the Hot Notes; Tucker Carlson is fired from Fox News; Don Lemon is out at CNN; Fulton County DA Fani Willis says she will announce indictments this summer between July and September; closing arguments commence in the Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial; plus AG and Dana deliver your Good News.Want some sweet Daily Beans Merchhttps://shop.dailybeanspod.com/Check out other MSW Media podcastshttps://mswmedia.com/shows/Follow AG and Dana on Twitter:Dr. Allison Gill https://twitter.com/allisongillhttps://twitter.com/MuellerSheWrotehttps://twitter.com/dailybeanspodDana Goldberghttps://twitter.com/DGComedyPromo Codes:meetmaev.com/DAILYBEANS to get $40 off your first order Google Doc of current legislation threatening trans people and their families:https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1fTxHLjBa86GA7WCT-V6AbEMGRFPMJndnaVGoZZX4PMw/edit?usp=sharingHave some good news; a confession; or a correction?https://www.dailybeanspod.com/confessional/Listener Survey:http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=short Follow the Podcast on Apple:https://apple.co/3XNx7ckWant to support the show and get it ad-free and early?https://dailybeans.supercast.techOrhttps://patreon.com/thedailybeansOr subscribe on Apple Podcastshttps://apple.co/3UKzKt0
    4/25/2023
    31:23
  • The Myth of Sisyphus (plus Talking Feds)
    Today, in the Hot Notes; the Supreme Court blocks the banning of mifepristone pending the full appeal; Smartmatic says it wants more than Dominion’s payout plus a public retraction; the leaked classified documents were shared more widely than previously known; Republicans are looking to slash veterans’ benefits; text messages reveal that Trump operatives wanted to use stolen Georgia voting data to overturn Jon Ossoff’s win; plus AG and Dana deliver your Good News.Check out Talking FedsSubscribe: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/talking-feds/id1456045551Talking Feds YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/@TalkingFedsWebsite: talkingfeds.comWant some sweet Daily Beans Merchhttps://shop.dailybeanspod.com/Check out other MSW Media podcastshttps://mswmedia.com/shows/Follow AG and Dana on Twitter:Dr. Allison Gill https://twitter.com/allisongillhttps://twitter.com/MuellerSheWrotehttps://twitter.com/dailybeanspodDana Goldberghttps://twitter.com/DGComedyPromo Codes:meetmaev.com/DAILYBEANS to get $40 off your first order Google Doc of current legislation threatening trans people and their families:https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1fTxHLjBa86GA7WCT-V6AbEMGRFPMJndnaVGoZZX4PMw/edit?usp=sharingHave some good news; a confession; or a correction?https://www.dailybeanspod.com/confessional/Listener Survey:http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=shortFollow the Podcast on Apple:https://apple.co/3XNx7ckWant to support the show and get it ad-free and early?https://dailybeans.supercast.techOrhttps://patreon.com/thedailybeansOr subscribe on Apple Podcastshttps://apple.co/3UKzKt0
    4/24/2023
    53:14

More News podcasts

About The Daily Beans

The Daily Beans is a women-owned and operated progressive news podcast for your morning commute brought to you by the Webby award-winning hosts of Mueller, She Wrote, Allison Gill, and comedian/fund-raiser/activist Dana Goldberg. Get your social justice and political news with just the right amount of snark.
Podcast website

Listen to The Daily Beans, Daily Dose of Dana and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Daily Beans

The Daily Beans

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Daily Beans: Podcasts in Family