"You Can't Beat Me Up..." (plus a preview of Long Shadow episode 4)

Friday, April 28th, 2023Today, in the Hot Notes; Mike Pence spent 8 hours testifying before Jack Smith's federal grand jury today after the DC Circuit denied Trump's motion to block it; Trump lawyer Taco Pants began his cross examination of E. Jean Carroll; the Supreme Court gaslights America once again; Senate Republicans vote against the Equal Rights Amendment; Jamie Raskin's cancer is in remission; plus AG delivers your Good News. Dana is out and about doing rad things! Listen to Long Shadow: Rise of the American Far Right