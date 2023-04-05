The Daily Beans is a women-owned and operated progressive news podcast for your morning commute brought to you by the Webby award-winning hosts of Mueller, She ... More
"You Can't Beat Me Up..." (plus a preview of Long Shadow episode 4)
Friday, April 28th, 2023Today, in the Hot Notes; Mike Pence spent 8 hours testifying before Jack Smith's federal grand jury today after the DC Circuit denied Trump's motion to block it; Trump lawyer Taco Pants began his cross examination of E. Jean Carroll; the Supreme Court gaslights America once again; Senate Republicans vote against the Equal Rights Amendment; Jamie Raskin's cancer is in remission; plus AG delivers your Good News. Dana is out and about doing rad things! Listen to Long Shadow: Rise of the American Far Right
4/28/2023
47:45
The Empire Strikes Back (feat. Jesse Freidin)
Thursday, April 27th, 2023Today, in the Hot Notes; E. Jean Carroll takes the stand in her rape and defamation suit against Donald Trump; Disney sues Ron DeSantis for First Amendment violations; transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr is barred from the Montana House Chamber; Fox News execs have an oppo file on Tucker Carlson; Steve Bannon's co-conspirators in the We Build the Wall scheme are sentenced; founding member of the Fugees Pras Michele is convicted on all counts; Trump's lawyers rail against the DOJ in a letter to Congress; plus AG delivers your Good News.Follow our Guest:Jesse Freidinhttps://twitter.com/jessefreidinAre You OK?https://www.areyouokportraits.com/about
4/27/2023
50:43
Biden/Harris 2024
Wednesday, April 26th, 2023Today, in the Hot Notes; President Joe Biden announces he is officially running for re-election in 2024; Justice Gorsuch finds himself in the hot seat now for not reporting a real estate deal; the Florida Surgeon General falsified findings in a COVID vaccine study; Ted Cruz is caught on tape plotting the coup; the jury has the Proud Boys case; an Ohio man is charged with arson for burning down a church that was scheduled to host a drag show; plus AG and Dana deliver your Good News.
4/26/2023
31:21
Fox Fires Tucker
Tuesday, April 25th, 2023Today, in the Hot Notes; Tucker Carlson is fired from Fox News; Don Lemon is out at CNN; Fulton County DA Fani Willis says she will announce indictments this summer between July and September; closing arguments commence in the Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial; plus AG and Dana deliver your Good News.
4/25/2023
31:23
The Myth of Sisyphus (plus Talking Feds)
Today, in the Hot Notes; the Supreme Court blocks the banning of mifepristone pending the full appeal; Smartmatic says it wants more than Dominion's payout plus a public retraction; the leaked classified documents were shared more widely than previously known; Republicans are looking to slash veterans' benefits; text messages reveal that Trump operatives wanted to use stolen Georgia voting data to overturn Jon Ossoff's win; plus AG and Dana deliver your Good News.Check out Talking FedsSubscribe: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/talking-feds/id1456045551Talking Feds YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/@TalkingFedsWebsite: talkingfeds.com
