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2285 episodes
- Friday, August 7, 2026
Today, Trump and Hegseth got into a shouting match at Camp David over munitions inventory; Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Republicans voted to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt; a federal judge has held the Department of Homeland Security in contempt over Los Angeles immigration sweeps; ICE detained a University of Maryland teacher of the year at the Dallas Fort Worth airport; a federal judge has paused an order for Trump to send financials in the BBC lawsuit; the Pentagon policy chief can’t seem to get an invite to Beijing; plus Allison and Dana deliver your Good News.
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Diamond Dames - Subscribe here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdw5wpZniLeg&si=YB1KlvnjmA4CxxV3
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Guest: John Fugelsang
The John Fugelsan Show Sirius XM Progress 127 Weekdays at 12 AM ET
The John Fugelsang Podcast, John Fugelsang|Substack, @johnfugelsang|Bluesky, @JohnFugelsang|Twitter
Separation of Church and Hate by John Fugelsang
The Latest Breakdown→ Todd Blanche Admits Epstein Redaction Error
Stories
Senate Panel Votes to Hold Fauci in Contempt for Refusing to Answer Questions | WSJ
Judge pauses order sending Trump financial data to BBC | POLITICO
Trump, Hegseth clashed at Camp David over Iran missile depletion concerns | The Washington Post
Pentagon policy chief can’t get invited to Beijing | POLITICO
ICE detains University of Maryland "teacher of the year" at Dallas airport | CBS Baltimore
Federal judge holds DHS in contempt over Los Angeles immigration sweeps | The Hill
Good Trouble
NoHateInWaState.org
@nohateinwastate on Bluesky
@nohateinwastate - Instagram
Check your voter registration and deadlines → Voter Registration Deadlines - Vote.org
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→Urge Democrats to Oppose and Stop Trump's Crypto Corruption | Indivisible Guide
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Good News
Get Involved - Animal Shelter | seattle.gov
Women's Pro Baseball League
The National Military Monument
Twisted Bine Beer Co.
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- Allison and Charlotte discuss the first episode of the new season of Ted Lasso!
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- Thursday, August 6, 2026
Today, Abdul El-Sayed wins in Michigan and Amendments 4 and 5 go down hard in Missouri; new polling says voters prefer Democrats on the economy for the first time in a decade; Trump’s immigration crackdown has detained more than 50 military spouses and parents; ICE begins outfitting Haitian migrants with ankle monitors as temporary protected status is taken away; the New Mexico attorney general has sued the Department of Justice for access to the Epstein files; a pained Judge Mehta has dismissed the seditious conspiracy charges against the Oath Keepers; plus Allison delivers your Good News.
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Guest: Stephanie Mencimer
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2026/07/the-irs-is-imploding/
Stephanie Mencimer – Mother Jones
@smencimer - Bluesky, @smencimer - Twitter
The Latest Breakdown→ NEW: Todd Blanche Admits Epstein Redaction Error
Stories
Judge Pained as He Grants Dismissal of Jan. 6 Charges Against Oath Keepers | The New York Times
Everyone got a little bit of what they wanted in Tuesday's primary elections | NPR
Voters prefer Democrats over Republicans on economy for first time in a decade, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds | Reuters
AP Report: Trump's immigration crackdown has detained more than 50 military spouses and parents | PBS News
ICE begins outfitting Haitian immigrants with ankle monitors, attorneys say | The Washington Post
New Mexico Attorney General Sues DOJ for Access to Epstein Files | WSJ
Good Trouble
VoteRiders.org
Helpline Orientation- Spanish Speakers Needed! · VoteRiders
Check your voter registration and deadlines → Voter Registration Deadlines - Vote.org
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Good News
Kitten for adoption in Asheville, NC: Trixie Mattel - Adoptable Pet | Petfinder
https://www.facebook.com/share/1K6JvQD2Uc/?mibextid=wwXIfr
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Dr. Allison Gill - The Breakdown | Allison Gill, Mueller, She Wrote @muellershewrote.com - Bluesky, MSW & The Daily Beans Podcast @muellershewrote - Instagram, MSW Media - YouTube →Federal workers email AG - fedoath@pm.me
Dana Goldberg - Dana is on Patreon! At Dana’s Dugout, @dgcomedy - Bluesky, @dgcomedy - IG, Dana Goldberg - Facebook, DanaGoldberg.com
More from MSW Media - Shows, Cleanup On Aisle 45 pod, The Breakdown | Allison Gill
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- Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Today, the Senate confirmed pedophile protector and Trump’s personal attorney Todd Blanche to be the Attorney General of the United States; The House Ethics Committee recommended Monday that lawmakers censure Rep. Chuck Edwards for engaging in “persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers”; calls grow louder for Max Miller to resign from Congress as former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham files for a restraining order against him; the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld Florida’s anti-drag law; a new republican-led ballot measure in Washington State targets kindergarten girls for invasive physical exams; Jeanine Pirro brought a box of reflecting pool evidence to the White House to show Trump what really caused the damage; the Trump Justice Department is now zero for twenty in voter roll cases; plus Allison and Dana deliver your Good News.
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The Latest Breakdown→ NEW: Todd Blanche Admits Epstein Redaction Error
Stories
https://www.politico.com/newsletters/politico-pulse/2026/08/04/blanche-commits-to-abortion-access-rollback-01023482
Ohio Republican Max Miller faces growing calls to resign over domestic abuse allegations | The Guardian
Chuck Edwards recommended for censure by House Ethics Committee | POLITICO
Federal appeals court OKs Florida anti-drag show law | Tallahassee Democrat
Kindergarten girls targeted for invasive exams by new GOP-led ballot measure | Raw Story
Pirro brought box of evidence to show Trump what caused Reflecting Pool damage | CBS News
Trump DOJ now 0 for 20 after judge dismisses Colorado voter roll lawsuit ‘with prejudice’ | Democracy Docket
Good Trouble
YALL.vote
2026 midterms checklist
@amandasmildtakes - Instagram
Check your voter registration and deadlines → Voter Registration Deadlines - Vote.org
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Good News
Jamie Davis for U.S. Senate
instagram.com/jamieforlouisiana
RestoreVoteVa.org
IceAgeTrail.org
MesaValleyIndivisible.org
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Tickets for Dana Goldberg: Outrageous - Sep 23 - Den Theater - Chicago
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Dana and The Daily Beans support of Human Rights Campaign ONE CAUSE HRC
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National Security Counselors - Donate, WhistleblowerAid.org/beans
Dr. Allison Gill - The Breakdown | Allison Gill, Mueller, She Wrote @muellershewrote.com - Bluesky, MSW & The Daily Beans Podcast @muellershewrote - Instagram, MSW Media - YouTube →Federal workers email AG - fedoath@pm.me
Dana Goldberg - Dana is on Patreon! At Dana’s Dugout, @dgcomedy - Bluesky, @dgcomedy - IG, Dana Goldberg - Facebook, DanaGoldberg.com
More from MSW Media - Shows, Cleanup On Aisle 45 pod, The Breakdown | Allison Gill
Reminder - you can see the pod pics if you become a Patron. The good news pics are at the bottom of the show notes of each Patreon episode! That’s just one of the perks of subscribing! patreon.com/muellershewrote
Listener Survey:
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- Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Today, Cornyn and Tillis cave as Todd Blanche writes a legally dubious rescission of the Slush Fund but keeps Trump’s tax immunity in place; Donald Trump is considering firing Jeanine Pirro over the dismissing the Reflecting Pool charges and claiming it wasn’t vandals; ICE handed over letters and drawings it seized from children in detention pursuant to my freedom of information act request; the Senate has finalized a stop gap that would block Trump’s grant overhaul; the Pentagon is relying on closed-door hearings to kick out transgender troops; plus Allison delivers your Good News.
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The Trump Epstein Memorial Bookmobile
The Daily Beans is proud to partner with Miles Taylor and our friends at DEFIANCE.org
For a limited time, members of the Daily Beans community can receive a FREE 3-month full membership to DEFIANCE.org and gain access to one of the fastest-growing pro-democracy movements in America. Join here: https://www.defiance.org/beans
Join The Daily Beans and give a gift today to ensure The Trevor Project can continue its crucial work in the face of continued challenges. Donate to The Trevor Project - Daily Beans Podcast
The Latest Breakdown→ NEW: Todd Blanche Admits Epstein Redaction Error
Stories
BREAKING: EXCLUSIVE: ICE Seized Drawings from Children in Detention. I Sued, and Today I Got Them. | muelershewrote.com
Todd Blanche on track for confirmation after Cornyn strikes Trump settlement deal | POLITICO
Furious Trump considers removing Jeanine Pirro over Reflecting Pool filing, sources say | CNN Politics
Senate finalizes funding patch that would block Trump’s grant overhaul | POLITICO
Inside the Secretive Boards Deciding Trans Troops’ Fate | The New York Times
Good Trouble
Cards inserted: "The employees who made this product were laid off as a direct result of Donald Trump's war with Iran.”
Check your voter registration and deadlines → Voter Registration Deadlines - Vote.org
→Blue Wave California- secure.actblue.com/donate/msw-bwc
→Help save Texas from Ken Paxton!
→Urge Democrats to Oppose and Stop Trump's Crypto Corruption | Indivisible Guide
→Defiance.org/beans
→Stand With Minnesota
→iceout.org
Good News
Foundation for Working Families - Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO
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Tickets for Dana Goldberg: Outrageous - Sep 23 - Den Theater - Chicago
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Dana Goldberg - Dana is on Patreon! At Dana’s Dugout, @dgcomedy - Bluesky, @dgcomedy - IG, Dana Goldberg - Facebook, DanaGoldberg.com
More from MSW Media - Shows - MSW Media, Cleanup On Aisle 45 pod, The Breakdown | Allison Gill
Reminder - you can see the pod pics if you become a Patron. The good news pics are at the bottom of the show notes of each Patreon episode! That’s just one of the perks of subscribing! patreon.com/muellershewrote
Listener Survey:
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Follow the Podcast on Apple:
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About The Daily Beans
The Daily Beans is a women-owned and operated progressive news podcast for your morning commute brought to you by the Webby award-winning host of Mueller, She Wrote, Allison Gill, and comedian/fund-raiser/activist Dana Goldberg. Get your social justice and political news with just the right amount of snark.Podcast website
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