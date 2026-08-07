Tuesday, August 4, 2026



Today, Cornyn and Tillis cave as Todd Blanche writes a legally dubious rescission of the Slush Fund but keeps Trump’s tax immunity in place; Donald Trump is considering firing Jeanine Pirro over the dismissing the Reflecting Pool charges and claiming it wasn’t vandals; ICE handed over letters and drawings it seized from children in detention pursuant to my freedom of information act request; the Senate has finalized a stop gap that would block Trump’s grant overhaul; the Pentagon is relying on closed-door hearings to kick out transgender troops; plus Allison delivers your Good News.



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Stories

BREAKING: EXCLUSIVE: ICE Seized Drawings from Children in Detention. I Sued, and Today I Got Them. | muelershewrote.com



Todd Blanche on track for confirmation after Cornyn strikes Trump settlement deal | POLITICO



Furious Trump considers removing Jeanine Pirro over Reflecting Pool filing, sources say | CNN Politics



Senate finalizes funding patch that would block Trump’s grant overhaul | POLITICO



Inside the Secretive Boards Deciding Trans Troops’ Fate | The New York Times



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Good News

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