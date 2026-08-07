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The Daily Beans

MSW Media
ComedyDaily News
The Daily Beans
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2285 episodes

  • The Daily Beans

    Fauci Derangement Syndrome (feat. John Fugelsang)

    08/07/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Friday, August 7, 2026

    Today, Trump and Hegseth got into a shouting match at Camp David over munitions inventory; Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Republicans voted to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt; a federal judge has held the Department of Homeland Security in contempt over Los Angeles immigration sweeps; ICE detained a University of Maryland teacher of the year at the Dallas Fort Worth airport; a federal judge has paused an order for Trump to send financials in the BBC lawsuit; the Pentagon policy chief can’t seem to get an invite to Beijing; plus Allison and Dana deliver your Good News.

    Thank You, IQBAR

    Text DAILYBEANS to 64000 to get 20% off all IQBAR products, plus FREE shipping. Message and data rates may apply. 

    The Trump Epstein Memorial Bookmobile

    The Daily Beans is proud to partner with Miles Taylor and our friends at DEFIANCE.org

    For a limited time, members of the Daily Beans community can receive a FREE 3-month full membership to DEFIANCE.org and gain access to one of the fastest-growing pro-democracy movements in America. Join here: https://www.defiance.org/beans

    Diamond Dames - Subscribe here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdw5wpZniLeg&si=YB1KlvnjmA4CxxV3
    https://diamond-dames.simplecast.com/

    Guest: John Fugelsang
    The John Fugelsan Show Sirius XM Progress 127 Weekdays at 12 AM ET 
    The John Fugelsang Podcast, John Fugelsang|Substack, @johnfugelsang|Bluesky, @JohnFugelsang|Twitter
    Separation of Church and Hate by John Fugelsang

    The Latest Breakdown→ Todd Blanche Admits Epstein Redaction Error

    Stories
    Senate Panel Votes to Hold Fauci in Contempt for Refusing to Answer Questions | WSJ

    Judge pauses order sending Trump financial data to BBC | POLITICO

    Trump, Hegseth clashed at Camp David over Iran missile depletion concerns | The Washington Post

    Pentagon policy chief can’t get invited to Beijing | POLITICO

    ICE detains University of Maryland "teacher of the year" at Dallas airport | CBS Baltimore

    Federal judge holds DHS in contempt over Los Angeles immigration sweeps | The Hill

    Good Trouble
    NoHateInWaState.org

    @nohateinwastate on Bluesky
    @nohateinwastate - Instagram

    Check your voter registration and deadlines → Voter Registration Deadlines - Vote.org

    →Blue Wave California- secure.actblue.com/donate/msw-bwc

    →Helpline Orientation- Spanish Speakers Needed! · VoteRiders

    →Help save Texas from Ken Paxton!

    →Urge Democrats to Oppose and Stop Trump's Crypto Corruption | Indivisible Guide

    →Defiance.org/beans

    →Stand With Minnesota

    →iceout.org

    Good News
    Get Involved - Animal Shelter | seattle.gov

    Women's Pro Baseball League

    The National Military Monument

    Twisted Bine Beer Co.

    dana-goldbergs-southwest-funnyfest Oct 9 -Email Dana@DanaGoldberg.com for sponsorship information

    Tickets for Dana Goldberg: Outrageous - Sep 23 - Den Theater - Chicago 

    →Share your Good News & Good Trouble - The Daily Beans

    →Beans Talk audio -beans-talk.simplecast.com

    Subscribe to the MSW on YouTube - MSW Media - YouTube

    Our Donation Links

    The Trevor Project - trevorproject.org/beans

    Blue Wave California - ActBlue.com/donate/msw-bwc

    Donate to Public Citizen - https://citizen.org/beans/

    Donate to It Gets Better / The Daily Beans Fundraiser

    Pathways to Citizenship - boomerang - pathways 

    Dana and The Daily Beans support of Human Rights Campaign ONE CAUSE HRC

    The Daily Beans supports It Gets Better
    National Security Counselors - Donate, WhistleblowerAid.org/beans

    Dr. Allison Gill - The Breakdown | Allison Gill, Mueller, She Wrote @muellershewrote.com - Bluesky, MSW & The Daily Beans Podcast @muellershewrote - Instagram, MSW Media - YouTube →Federal workers email AG - fedoath@pm.me

    Dana Goldberg - Dana is on Patreon! At Dana’s Dugout, @dgcomedy - Bluesky, @dgcomedy - IG, Dana Goldberg - Facebook,  DanaGoldberg.com

    More from MSW Media - Shows, Cleanup On Aisle 45 pod, The Breakdown | Allison Gill

    Reminder - you can see the pod pics if you become a Patron. The good news pics are at the bottom of the show notes of each Patreon episode! That’s just one of the perks of subscribing! patreon.com/muellershewrote

    Listener Survey:
    http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=short

    Follow the Podcast on Apple:
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    Want to support the show and get it ad-free and early?
    https://patreon.com/thedailybeans
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    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Daily Beans

    Home | Episode 1

    08/07/2026 | 29 mins.
    Allison and Charlotte discuss the first episode of the new season of Ted Lasso!

    Reminder - you can see the pod pics if you become a Patron. The good news pics are at the bottom of the show notes of each Patreon episode! That’s just one of the perks of subscribing! patreon.com/muellershewrote

    Listener Survey:
    http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=short

    Follow the Podcast on Apple:
    https://apple.co/3XNx7ck

    Want to support the show and get it ad-free and early?
    https://patreon.com/thedailybeans
    https://dailybeans.supercast.com/
    https://apple.co/3UKzKt0

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Daily Beans

    ICE Snatches Military Families (feat. Stephanie Mencimer)

    08/06/2026 | 57 mins.
    Thursday, August 6, 2026

    Today, Abdul El-Sayed wins in Michigan and Amendments 4 and 5 go down hard in Missouri; new polling says voters prefer Democrats on the economy for the first time in a decade; Trump’s immigration crackdown has detained more than 50 military spouses and parents; ICE begins outfitting Haitian migrants with ankle monitors as temporary protected status is taken away; the New Mexico attorney general has sued the Department of Justice for access to the Epstein files; a pained Judge Mehta has dismissed the seditious conspiracy charges against the Oath Keepers; plus Allison delivers your Good News.

    Thank You, DailyLook

    For 50% off your first order, head to DailyLook.com and use code DAILYBEANS. 

    The Trump Epstein Memorial Bookmobile

    The Daily Beans is proud to partner with Miles Taylor and our friends at DEFIANCE.org

    For a limited time, members of the Daily Beans community can receive a FREE 3-month full membership to DEFIANCE.org and gain access to one of the fastest-growing pro-democracy movements in America. Join here: https://www.defiance.org/beans

    Guest: Stephanie Mencimer
    https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2026/07/the-irs-is-imploding/
    Stephanie Mencimer – Mother Jones
    @smencimer - Bluesky, @smencimer - Twitter

    The Latest Breakdown→ NEW: Todd Blanche Admits Epstein Redaction Error

    Stories
    Judge Pained as He Grants Dismissal of Jan. 6 Charges Against Oath Keepers | The New York Times

    Everyone got a little bit of what they wanted in Tuesday's primary elections | NPR

    Voters prefer Democrats over Republicans on economy for first time in a decade, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds | Reuters

    AP Report: Trump's immigration crackdown has detained more than 50 military spouses and parents | PBS News

    ICE begins outfitting Haitian immigrants with ankle monitors, attorneys say | The Washington Post

    New Mexico Attorney General Sues DOJ for Access to Epstein Files | WSJ

    Good Trouble
    VoteRiders.org
    Helpline Orientation- Spanish Speakers Needed! · VoteRiders

    Check your voter registration and deadlines → Voter Registration Deadlines - Vote.org

    →Blue Wave California- secure.actblue.com/donate/msw-bwc

    →Help save Texas from Ken Paxton!

    →Urge Democrats to Oppose and Stop Trump's Crypto Corruption | Indivisible Guide

    →Defiance.org/beans

    →Stand With Minnesota

    →iceout.org

    Good News

    Kitten for adoption in Asheville, NC: Trixie Mattel - Adoptable Pet | Petfinder
    https://www.facebook.com/share/1K6JvQD2Uc/?mibextid=wwXIfr

    dana-goldbergs-southwest-funnyfest Oct 9 -Email Dana@DanaGoldberg.com for sponsorship information

    Tickets for Dana Goldberg: Outrageous - Sep 23 - Den Theater - Chicago 

    →Share your Good News & Good Trouble - The Daily Beans

    →Beans Talk audio -beans-talk.simplecast.com

    Subscribe to the MSW on YouTube - MSW Media - YouTube

    Our Donation Links

    The Trevor Project - trevorproject.org/beans

    Blue Wave California - ActBlue.com/donate/msw-bwc

    Donate to Public Citizen - https://citizen.org/beans/

    Donate to It Gets Better / The Daily Beans Fundraiser

    Pathways to Citizenship - boomerang - pathways 

    Dana and The Daily Beans support of Human Rights Campaign ONE CAUSE HRC

    The Daily Beans supports It Gets Better
    National Security Counselors - Donate, WhistleblowerAid.org/beans

    Dr. Allison Gill - The Breakdown | Allison Gill, Mueller, She Wrote @muellershewrote.com - Bluesky, MSW & The Daily Beans Podcast @muellershewrote - Instagram, MSW Media - YouTube →Federal workers email AG - fedoath@pm.me

    Dana Goldberg - Dana is on Patreon! At Dana’s Dugout, @dgcomedy - Bluesky, @dgcomedy - IG, Dana Goldberg - Facebook,  DanaGoldberg.com

    More from MSW Media - Shows, Cleanup On Aisle 45 pod, The Breakdown | Allison Gill

    Reminder - you can see the pod pics if you become a Patron. The good news pics are at the bottom of the show notes of each Patreon episode! That’s just one of the perks of subscribing! patreon.com/muellershewrote

    Listener Survey:
    http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=short

    Follow the Podcast on Apple:
    https://apple.co/3XNx7ck

    Want to support the show and get it ad-free and early?
    https://patreon.com/thedailybeans
    https://dailybeans.supercast.com/
    https://apple.co/3UKzKt0

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Daily Beans

    The Worst AG In U.S. History

    08/05/2026 | 37 mins.
    Wednesday, August 5, 2026

    Today, the Senate confirmed pedophile protector and Trump’s personal attorney Todd Blanche to be the Attorney General of the United States; The House Ethics Committee recommended Monday that lawmakers censure Rep. Chuck Edwards for engaging in “persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers”; calls grow louder for Max Miller to resign from Congress as former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham files for a restraining order against him; the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld Florida’s anti-drag law; a new republican-led ballot measure in Washington State targets kindergarten girls for invasive physical exams; Jeanine Pirro brought a box of reflecting pool evidence to the White House to show Trump what really caused the damage; the Trump Justice Department is now zero for twenty in voter roll cases; plus Allison and Dana deliver your Good News.

    Thank You, HomeChef

    For a limited time, get  50% off and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life!  HomeChef.com/DAILYBEANS.  Must be an active subscriber to receive free dessert.

    The Trump Epstein Memorial Bookmobile

    The Daily Beans is proud to partner with Miles Taylor and our friends at DEFIANCE.org

    For a limited time, members of the Daily Beans community can receive a FREE 3-month full membership to DEFIANCE.org and gain access to one of the fastest-growing pro-democracy movements in America. Join here: https://www.defiance.org/beans

    The Latest Breakdown→ NEW: Todd Blanche Admits Epstein Redaction Error

    Stories
    https://www.politico.com/newsletters/politico-pulse/2026/08/04/blanche-commits-to-abortion-access-rollback-01023482

    Ohio Republican Max Miller faces growing calls to resign over domestic abuse allegations | The Guardian

    Chuck Edwards recommended for censure by House Ethics Committee | POLITICO

    Federal appeals court OKs Florida anti-drag show law | Tallahassee Democrat 

    Kindergarten girls targeted for invasive exams by new GOP-led ballot measure | Raw Story

    Pirro brought box of evidence to show Trump what caused Reflecting Pool damage | CBS News

    Trump DOJ now 0 for 20 after judge dismisses Colorado voter roll lawsuit ‘with prejudice’ | Democracy Docket

    Good Trouble
    YALL.vote
    2026 midterms checklist 
    @amandasmildtakes - Instagram

    Check your voter registration and deadlines → Voter Registration Deadlines - Vote.org

    →Blue Wave California- secure.actblue.com/donate/msw-bwc

    →Help save Texas from Ken Paxton!

    →Urge Democrats to Oppose and Stop Trump's Crypto Corruption | Indivisible Guide

    →Defiance.org/beans

    →Stand With Minnesota

    →iceout.org

    Good News
    Jamie Davis for U.S. Senate

    instagram.com/jamieforlouisiana

    RestoreVoteVa.org

    IceAgeTrail.org

    MesaValleyIndivisible.org

    dana-goldbergs-southwest-funnyfest Oct 9 -Email Dana@DanaGoldberg.com for sponsorship information

    Tickets for Dana Goldberg: Outrageous - Sep 23 - Den Theater - Chicago 

    →Share your Good News & Good Trouble - The Daily Beans

    →Beans Talk audio -beans-talk.simplecast.com

    Subscribe to the MSW on YouTube - MSW Media - YouTube

    Our Donation Links

    The Trevor Project - trevorproject.org/beans

    Blue Wave California - ActBlue.com/donate/msw-bwc

    Donate to Public Citizen - https://citizen.org/beans/

    Donate to It Gets Better / The Daily Beans Fundraiser

    Pathways to Citizenship - boomerang - pathways 

    Dana and The Daily Beans support of Human Rights Campaign ONE CAUSE HRC

    The Daily Beans supports It Gets Better
    National Security Counselors - Donate, WhistleblowerAid.org/beans

    Dr. Allison Gill - The Breakdown | Allison Gill, Mueller, She Wrote @muellershewrote.com - Bluesky, MSW & The Daily Beans Podcast @muellershewrote - Instagram, MSW Media - YouTube →Federal workers email AG - fedoath@pm.me

    Dana Goldberg - Dana is on Patreon! At Dana’s Dugout, @dgcomedy - Bluesky, @dgcomedy - IG, Dana Goldberg - Facebook,  DanaGoldberg.com

    More from MSW Media - Shows, Cleanup On Aisle 45 pod, The Breakdown | Allison Gill

    Reminder - you can see the pod pics if you become a Patron. The good news pics are at the bottom of the show notes of each Patreon episode! That’s just one of the perks of subscribing! patreon.com/muellershewrote

    Listener Survey:
    http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=short

    Follow the Podcast on Apple:
    https://apple.co/3XNx7ck

    Want to support the show and get it ad-free and early?
    https://patreon.com/thedailybeans
    https://dailybeans.supercast.com/
    https://apple.co/3UKzKt0

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Daily Beans

    ICE Stole Kids' Drawings

    08/04/2026 | 31 mins.
    Tuesday, August 4, 2026

    Today, Cornyn and Tillis cave as Todd Blanche writes a legally dubious rescission of the Slush Fund but keeps Trump’s tax immunity in place; Donald Trump is considering firing Jeanine Pirro over the dismissing the Reflecting Pool charges and claiming it wasn’t vandals; ICE handed over letters and drawings it seized from children in detention pursuant to my freedom of information act request; the Senate has finalized a stop gap that would block Trump’s grant overhaul; the Pentagon is relying on closed-door hearings to kick out transgender troops; plus Allison delivers your Good News.

    Thank You, IQBAR

    Text DAILYBEANS to 64000 to get 20% off all IQBAR products, plus FREE shipping. Message and data rates may apply. 

    Thank You, Helix

    20% off Sitewide when you go to HelixSleep.com/dailybeans

    The Trump Epstein Memorial Bookmobile

    The Daily Beans is proud to partner with Miles Taylor and our friends at DEFIANCE.org

    For a limited time, members of the Daily Beans community can receive a FREE 3-month full membership to DEFIANCE.org and gain access to one of the fastest-growing pro-democracy movements in America. Join here: https://www.defiance.org/beans

    Join The Daily Beans and give a gift today to ensure The Trevor Project can continue its crucial work in the face of continued challenges. Donate to The Trevor Project - Daily Beans Podcast

    The Latest Breakdown→ NEW: Todd Blanche Admits Epstein Redaction Error

    Stories
    BREAKING: EXCLUSIVE: ICE Seized Drawings from Children in Detention. I Sued, and Today I Got Them. | muelershewrote.com

    Todd Blanche on track for confirmation after Cornyn strikes Trump settlement deal | POLITICO

    Furious Trump considers removing Jeanine Pirro over Reflecting Pool filing, sources say | CNN Politics

    Senate finalizes funding patch that would block Trump’s grant overhaul | POLITICO

    Inside the Secretive Boards Deciding Trans Troops’ Fate | The New York Times

    Good Trouble

    Cards inserted: "The employees who made this product were laid off as a direct result of Donald Trump's war with Iran.”

    Check your voter registration and deadlines → Voter Registration Deadlines - Vote.org

    →Blue Wave California- secure.actblue.com/donate/msw-bwc

    →Help save Texas from Ken Paxton!

    →Urge Democrats to Oppose and Stop Trump's Crypto Corruption | Indivisible Guide

    →Defiance.org/beans

    →Stand With Minnesota

    →iceout.org

    Good News
    Foundation for Working Families - Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO

    dana-goldbergs-southwest-funnyfest Oct 9 -Email Dana@DanaGoldberg.com for sponsorship information

    Tickets for Dana Goldberg: Outrageous - Sep 23 - Den Theater - Chicago 

    →Share your Good News & Good Trouble - The Daily Beans

    →Beans Talk audio -beans-talk.simplecast.com

    →Email Dana LGBTQ Owned eating establishments in your area - hello@mswmedia.com Subject: “Dana’s Project”

    Subscribe to the MSW YouTube Channel - MSW Media - YouTube

    Our Donation Links

    The Trevor Project - trevorproject.org/beans

    Blue Wave California - https://secure.actblue.com/donate/msw-bwc

    Donate to Public Citizen - https://citizen.org/beans/

    Donate to It Gets Better / The Daily Beans Fundraiser

    Pathways to Citizenship - https://crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation

    Join Dana and The Daily Beans in support of Human Rights Campaign http://onecau.se/_ekes71
    National Security Counselors - Donate, ActBlue.com/donate/msw-bwc, WhistleblowerAid.org/beans

    Dr. Allison Gill - The Breakdown | Allison Gill, Mueller, She Wrote @muellershewrote.com - Bluesky, MSW & The Daily Beans Podcast @muellershewrote - Instagram, MSW Media - YouTube →Federal workers - email AG - fedoath@pm.me

    Dana Goldberg - Dana is on Patreon! At Dana’s Dugout, @dgcomedy - Bluesky, @dgcomedy - IG, Dana Goldberg - Facebook,  DanaGoldberg.com

    More from MSW Media - Shows - MSW Media, Cleanup On Aisle 45 pod, The Breakdown | Allison Gill

    Reminder - you can see the pod pics if you become a Patron. The good news pics are at the bottom of the show notes of each Patreon episode! That’s just one of the perks of subscribing! patreon.com/muellershewrote

    Listener Survey:
    http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=short

    Follow the Podcast on Apple:
    https://apple.co/3XNx7ck

    Want to support the show and get it ad-free and early?
    https://patreon.com/thedailybeans
    https://dailybeans.supercast.com/
    https://apple.co/3UKzKt0

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Daily Beans
The Daily Beans is a women-owned and operated progressive news podcast for your morning commute brought to you by the Webby award-winning host of Mueller, She Wrote, Allison Gill, and comedian/fund-raiser/activist Dana Goldberg. Get your social justice and political news with just the right amount of snark.
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