POLITICO Playbook Daily Briefing

Since his first election win in 2016, Matt Gaetz has been embroiled in controversy, including a House Ethics Committee investigation and report that hasn’t been released. Those close to Trump are hoping the president-elect will reconsider his nomination as Attorney General.
Plus, Trump confirmed his plans to potentially use military force for mass deportations and appointed another Fox News personality to his cabinet. All that, and the rest of the news you need to know today.
November 18, 2024: Sex, drugs and cabinet appointments
Two of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet appointments are facing accusations of sexual misconduct, and the ensuing mess is just getting started. The House Ethics Committee report on Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, who has been under investigation for allegations of having sex with a minor and illicit drug use at sex parties, may be released yet. This, despite the Florida representative’s resignation from Congress, and even some Republicans are calling for the release of that report. But Gaetz isn’t alone. Over the weekend, the Washington Post reported that Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for defense secretary, paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault as part of a nondisclosure agreement. He denies the assault. Playbook co-author Rachael Bade unpacks this situation. Plus, is Howard Lutnick too thirsty to be Treasury secretary? All that, plus the rest of the news you need to know today.
November 15, 2024: An anti-vax HHS secretary?
Donald Trump spent his first full week as president-elect making a flurry of announcements unveiling key officials in his coming administration. Yesterday, he unveiled among his most controversial picks yet: To lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — a leading proponent of false and disproven claims about the safety of vaccines. So, what does this move tell us about Trump’s approach and attitude toward his second term?National political correspondent Meridith McGraw — who scooped news of the announcement — walks Playbook deputy editor Zack Stanton through what we know.
November 14, 2024: Trump’s AG pick sends shockwaves through Washington
In a move that stunned much of Washington, President-elect Donald Trump yesterday unveiled his choice for attorney general: Rep. Matt Gaetz. The move would put Gaetz atop the Justice Department, which spent years investigating allegations that the Florida congressman had sex with underage girls and paid for their transportation — allegations which Gaetz has denied. Among those investigations is one by the House Ethics Committee, which was nearing completion — until, that is, yesterday, when Gaetz abruptly resigned from Congress. How is the news landing among the Senate Republicans whose support he needs to win confirmation? And where does the Ethics Committee’s investigation go from here? Congressional reporter Ursula Perano joins Playbook co-author Eugene Daniels to discuss. Plus, John Thune (R-S.D.) was elected to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader — and more about the other new Republican leaders on Capitol Hill.
November 13, 2024: What to expect from Biden and Trump’s grip-and-grin
President-elect Donald Trump will visit Washington this morning to meet with President Joe Biden. Although meetings between the outgoing and incoming presidents are a long-standing tradition, Trump has not always followed through. When their roles were reversed in 2020, Trump refused to meet with Joe Biden. There is no love lost between the two gentlemen who last met one-on-one on the debate stage, which ultimately ended Biden's reelection campaign. So, what could they possibly talk about? White House reporter Adam Cancryn talks with Playbook co-author Eugene Daniels. Plus, inside Trump’s latest barrage of cabinet selections, and who will emerge victorious in the vote for Sen. Mitch McConnell’s GOP leadership successor.