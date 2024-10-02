POLITICO Playbook Daily Briefing

November 18, 2024: Sex, drugs and cabinet appointments

Two of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet appointments are facing accusations of sexual misconduct, and the ensuing mess is just getting started. The House Ethics Committee report on Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, who has been under investigation for allegations of having sex with a minor and illicit drug use at sex parties, may be released yet. This, despite the Florida representative’s resignation from Congress, and even some Republicans are calling for the release of that report. But Gaetz isn’t alone. Over the weekend, the Washington Post reported that Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for defense secretary, paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault as part of a nondisclosure agreement. He denies the assault. Playbook co-author Rachael Bade unpacks this situation. Plus, is Howard Lutnick too thirsty to be Treasury secretary? All that, plus the rest of the news you need to know today.