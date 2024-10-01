How big business is making its relationship with Republicans great again
Donald Trump’s Washington is going to be packed with heavyweights from big business such as Elon Musk, Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick. But the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which represents traditional business interests in D.C., has recently found itself estranged from its longtime allies in the Republican Party. On this episode of Playbook Deep Dive, the Chamber’s top lobbyist, former Rep. Rodney Davis, joins Playbook co-author Rachael Bade to discuss how the Chamber is winning back its swagger with the GOP and how they plan to interface with President-elect Trump.
Rachael Bade is a Playbook co-author for POLITICO.
Rodney Davis is the Head of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Kara Tabor is a producer for POLITICO audio.
Alex Keeney is a senior producer for POLITICO audio.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
39:46
How to dethrone a Democratic ranking member
Generational change. It’s been a hot topic for Democrats ever since Joe Biden announced he’d run for a second term, and it's been picking up steam this past week as House Democrats pushed aside aging ranking members on key committees in order to make room for some younger leaders. In this episode, Playbook co-author Eugene Daniels speaks with Rep. Jared Huffman, who is challenging for the top Democratic slot on the House Natural Resources Committee, about what and who is behind this generational rebellion.
Eugene Daniels is a Playbook co-author for POLITICO.
Jared Huffman is the representative for California's 2nd district.
Kara Tabor is a producer for POLITICO audio.
Alex Keeney is a senior producer for POLITICO audio.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
35:58
How the Senate GOP is tempering Trump 2.0
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) weighs in on President-elect Trump’s cabinet picks, the news of former Rep. Matt Gaetz’s withdrawal from attorney general consideration and his takes on some of the incoming president's most controversial ideas.
Rachael Bade is a Playbook co-author for POLITICO.
Kevin Cramer is the junior senator from North Dakota.
Kara Tabor is a producer for POLITICO audio.
Alex Keeney is a senior producer for POLITICO audio.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
48:40
A vanquished Democratic senator’s warning
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) opens up for the first time about his recent defeat, and what he thinks his experiences holding a senate seat in reliably red Ohio since 2006 can teach fellow Democrats attempting to redefine the party’s brand.
Eugene Daniels is a Playbook co-author for POLITICO.
Sherrod Brown is the senior senator from Ohio.
Kara Tabor is a producer for POLITICO audio.
Alex Keeney is a senior producer for POLITICO audio.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
29:16
Why this Trump term will be different
Donald Trump is coming back to the White House. On this episode of Deep Dive, POLITICO’s top Trump-ologist, Meridith McGraw, and Playbook editor Mike DeBonis join host Rachael Bade to discuss how the next Trump presidency will defy our expectations.
Included in this discussion:
Who will be in Trump’s cabinet; who will lead the GOP on the Hill and can Trump really be sure that they’ll cooperate with him? On the Democratic side — how will they respond to their crushing defeat? And will they resist Trump’s every move as doggedly as they did during his first administration?
Rachael Bade is a Playbook co-author for POLITICO.
Meridith McGraw is a national political correspondent for POLITICO.
Mike DeBonis is the editor of Playbook for POLITICO.
Kara Tabor is a producer for POLITICO audio.
Alex Keeney is a senior producer for POLITICO audio.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Welcome to Playbook Deep Dive, the stories behind the power. From Congress and the White House to bar stools and back rooms, POLITICO Playbook’s Ryan Lizza brings you interviews with the most compelling and important figures who explain what’s really going on in Washington.