Why this Trump term will be different

Donald Trump is coming back to the White House. On this episode of Deep Dive, POLITICO's top Trump-ologist, Meridith McGraw, and Playbook editor Mike DeBonis join host Rachael Bade to discuss how the next Trump presidency will defy our expectations. Included in this discussion: Who will be in Trump's cabinet; who will lead the GOP on the Hill and can Trump really be sure that they'll cooperate with him? On the Democratic side — how will they respond to their crushing defeat? And will they resist Trump's every move as doggedly as they did during his first administration? Rachael Bade is a Playbook co-author for POLITICO. Meridith McGraw is a national political correspondent for POLITICO. Mike DeBonis is the editor of Playbook for POLITICO. Kara Tabor is a producer for POLITICO audio. Alex Keeney is a senior producer for POLITICO audio.