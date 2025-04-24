Open app
Next Up with Mark Halperin
MK Media
News
Politics
Daily News
Latest episode
Welcome to Next Up with Mark Halperin
Next Up with Mark Halperin launches on April 29 - delivering unique political insight and reporting, with timely conversations featuring prominent voices in politics, media, and policy.
0:52
About Next Up with Mark Halperin
Next Up with Mark Halperin delivers unique political insight and reporting, with timely conversations featuring prominent voices in politics, media, and policy.
News
Politics
Daily News
