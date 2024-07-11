Bongino Report Early Edition with Evita

In this episode of Bongino Report: Early Edition, Evita covers Antony Blinken admitting that America is funding the Taliban, the Pentagon's claims that the NJ drones aren’t foreign or domestic, and Netflix's plan to woke-ify Narnia. ProPublica’s botched Pete Hegseth smear proves the need to purge the military of partisanship Wray Resigns In Disgrace After Using FBI To Persecute Enemies And Protect Lawbreakers Check out our amazing Sponsor -Coat Defense: Coat Defense.com and use code EVITA Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In this episode of Bongino Report: Early Edition, Evita covers a report revealing FBI informants were present on J6, CNN airing Syrian terrorist propaganda, and the beheading of a demon shrine outside of a New Hampshire statehouse. BREAKING: 26 FBI sources were on the ground at J6—3 entered Capitol Building: IG report John Bolton’s Cheap Shots At Kash Patel Are A Sign Of Panic In Washington Check out our amazing Sponsor -Cozy Earth: cozyearth.com/EVITA Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In this episode of Bongino Report: Early Edition, Evita covers an OpenAI whistleblower commiting “suicide,” Alejandro Mayorkas spreading lies about the NJ drones, a study linking seed oils to an increased risk of colon cancer, and Biden shielding Pfizer and Moderna from lawsuits over Covid jab injuries. Former OpenAI researcher and whistleblower found dead at age 26 Cooking oil linked to colon cancer in early study, tied to inflammation Check out our amazing Sponsor -Coat Defense - CoatDefense.com and use code EVITA Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In this episode of Bongino Report: Early Edition, Evita covers the Madison, Wisconsin Christian school shooting, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson starring in a queer broadway play, and Trump killing Justin Trudeau’s political career. While KBJ Enjoys Broadway, Her Constitution-Loving Supreme Court Colleagues Can Barely Leave Their Homes Freed prisoner who said he was a victim of the Assad regime was an intelligence officer, locals say Check out our amazing Sponsor -American Financing - Call Now (888)-885-1332 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In this episode of Bongino Report: Early Edition, Evita covers accusations that Liz Cheney engaged in criminal witness tampering, revelations that George Floyd’s medical examiner changed the autopsy report after meeting with the FBI, and San Francisco appointing a "weight stigma czar." House report recommends FBI investigation into Liz Cheney over alleged witness tampering while on J6 committee Hegseth Nomination Battle Shows Republicans An Easy Way To Stop Losing And Start Defeating The Swamp Check out our amazing Sponsor -American Financing - Call Now (888)-885-1332 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Bongino Report Early Edition with Evita

Welcome to the Bongino Report Early Edition with Evita, the podcast where truth has no boundaries and fearless journalism takes center stage! Evita Duffy-Alfonso is a journalist who's been on the front lines of today's most pressing stories. From confronting left-wing insanity and thought policing on college campuses, to exposing the harsh realities of blue city crime in places like Chicago, she brings you the news the corporate media won't touch. Evita reported on the ground during the BLM riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and faced down the authoritarian measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. She won't back down. She won't cower to speech police. And she speaks the truth, no matter the cost. Evita defends traditionalism and the values our country was founded on. Get ready for hard-hitting news, uncensored opinions, and stories that need to be told. Join Evita on the Bongino Report Early Edition, Monday thru Friday, where bravery meets journalism. Follow now on your favorite podcast platform or watch on Rumble and never miss an episode. Let's take this journey together, unfiltered and unafraid. Follow Bongino Report Early Edition with Evita: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bongino-report-early-edition-with-evita/id1756571551 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3UFnAT4wWcu7soWUF8deuS