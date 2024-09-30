Powered by RND
A daily discussion of news from the perspective that government is the negation of liberty, and the individual is greater than the state. Judge Andrew P. Napoli...
  • Scott Ritter: Ukraine Nearing Its End.
    Scott Ritter: Ukraine Nearing Its End.
    --------  
    32:34
  • Larry Johnson: Who’s Fighting in Syria?
    Larry Johnson: Who's Fighting in Syria?
    --------  
    26:59
  • Ray McGovern: Taking Russia Seriously.
    Ray McGovern: Taking Russia Seriously.
    --------  
    24:45
  • Patrick Lancaster: LIVE from war-torn eastern Ukraine/Russia
    Patrick Lancaster: LIVE from war-torn eastern Ukraine/Russia
    --------  
    23:49
  • Alastair Crooke: Neocons Deluding Themselves.
    Alastair Crooke: Neocons Deluding Themselves.
    --------  
    30:17

About Judging Freedom

A daily discussion of news from the perspective that government is the negation of liberty, and the individual is greater than the state. Judge Andrew P. Napolitano is a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Notre Dame Law School. He is the youngest life-tenured Superior Court judge in the history of the State of New Jersey. He sat on the bench from 1987 to 1995, when he presided over more than 150 jury trials and thousands of motions, sentencings, and hearings.As Fox News’ Senior Judicial Analyst from 1997 to 2021, Judge Napolitano gave 14,500 broadcasts nationwide on the Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. He is nationally known for watching and reporting on the government as it takes liberty and property.The Judge is the author of nine books on the U.S. Constitution, two of which have been New York Times Best Sellers. His most recent book, SUICIDE PACT: The Radical Expansion of Presidential Powers and the Assault on Civil Liberties. 
