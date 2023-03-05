Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Comedians Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster create honest conversations with fascinating people. New episodes every Monday and Thursday.
Comedians Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster create honest conversations with fascinating people. New episodes every Monday and Thursday. More

  • An Honest Conversation with Ben Shapiro
    Ben Shapiro is an American columnist, author, conservative political commentator, media personality, attorney and businessman. He is editor emeritus for The Daily Wire, a media company he co-founded, and the host of The Ben Shapiro Show, a daily political podcast and live radio show. He is also the author of 11 books.
    5/3/2023
    1:03:54
  • Dr James Orr: The Barbarians Aren't at the Gates... They're Inside!
    Dr James Orr is Associate Professor of Philosophy of Religion at the Faculty of Divinity, a position he took up after four years as McDonald Postdoctoral Fellow in Theology, Ethics, and Public Life at Christ Church, Oxford. He holds a PhD and MPhil in Philosophy of Religion from the University of Cambridge and a BA in Classics from Balliol College, Oxford. He is the UK Chairman of The Edmund Burke Foundation, a public affairs institute that aims to strengthen the principles of national conservatism in Western and other democratic countries. Dr Orr is also heading up the National Conservatism conference in Westminster, London, which is taking place 15-17 May 2023.
    4/30/2023
    1:18:51
  • I Was a Woke Activist… Not Anymore! - Amala Ekpunobi
    Amala Ekpunobi is a social media personality and commentator. Once a leftist activist, she experienced a dramatic political reversal. Now she is the presenter of 'Unapologetic with Amala' on PragerU.
    4/26/2023
    58:32
  • "DeSantis Will LOSE to Trump" - Dr Sebastian Gorka
    Dr Sebastian Gorka is a British-born Hungarian-American media personality, military and intelligence analyst, and former government official who served in the Trump administration as a Deputy Assistant to the President in 2017. In 2020, President Trump named Gorka to the National Security Education Board which provides strategic consultation. He has his own TV show and is the author of two books; national best-seller, 'Defeating Jihad', and 'Why We Fight…Defeating America's Enemies with No Apologies.'
    4/23/2023
    1:22:50
  • Why is Gen Z so Depressed and Anxious? - Freya India
    Freya India is a 23 year-old freelance writer who has written for publications such as the Spectator, the New Statesman and UnHerd. In her Substack, 'Girls', Freya writes about the lives of young women today, commentating on such things as atomisation, neoliberalism, sexual liberalism, technological dynamism and a deepening mental health crisis.
    4/19/2023
    57:36

About TRIGGERnometry

Comedians Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster create honest conversations with fascinating people. New episodes every Monday and Thursday.
