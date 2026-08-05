Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsNewsTRIGGERnometry
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
TRIGGERnometry
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

TRIGGERnometry

TRIGGERnometry
NewsPolitics
TRIGGERnometry
Latest episode

851 episodes

  • TRIGGERnometry

    Britain Isn't Ready For A Real War - Col. Hamish de Bretton-Gordon OBE

    08/05/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    Triggernometry is proudly independent. Thanks to the sponsors below for making that possible:

    - Wild Alaskan Company: premium, wild-caught seafood. Go to https://wildalaskan.com/TRIG for $35 off your first box

    - QUO: Business Phone System for Startups. Try QUO for free, PLUS get 20% off your first 6 months when you go to https://quo.com/TRIG

    - MassZymes by BIOptimizers: digestive enzyme formula. CLICK https://bioptimizers.com/trigger. Use code TRIGGERNOMTERY to get 15% off your order and a free $20 bottle of MassZymes

    https://tankmuseumshop.org/products/tank-command-how-the-tank-changed-the-face-of-battle

    Join our exclusive TRIGGERnometry community on Substack! https://triggernometry.substack.com/

    OR Support TRIGGERnometry Here:
    Bitcoin: bc1qm6vvhduc6s3rvy8u76sllmrfpynfv94qw8p8d5

    Shop Merch here - https://shop.triggerpod.co.uk/

    Advertise on Triggernometry: https://trigger-brands.com | or enquire at marketing@triggerpod.co.uk

    Find TRIGGERnometry on Social Media:

    https://twitter.com/triggerpod
    https://www.facebook.com/triggerpod/
    https://www.instagram.com/triggerpod/

    About TRIGGERnometry:

    Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@francisjfoster) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • TRIGGERnometry

    Special Message from the Office of Approved Opinions Regarding the Ceuta Incident - Konstantin Kisin

    08/03/2026 | 5 mins.
    Special Message from the Office of Approved Opinions Regarding the Ceuta Incident - Konstantin Kisin

    Triggernometry is proudly independent. Thanks to the sponsors below for making that possible:

    - We use Ground News to escape the echo chamber and stay fully informed. Go to https://ground.news/triggernometry to save 40% on the Ground News unlimited access Vantage plan.

    Konstantin X / Twitter - https://x.com/KonstantinKisin
    Konstantin Substack - https://substack.com/@konstantinkisin

    Join our exclusive TRIGGERnometry community on Substack! https://triggernometry.substack.com/

    OR Support TRIGGERnometry Here:
    Bitcoin: bc1qm6vvhduc6s3rvy8u76sllmrfpynfv94qw8p8d5

    Shop Merch here - https://shop.triggerpod.co.uk/

    Advertise on Triggernometry: https://trigger-brands.com | or enquire at marketing@triggerpod.co.uk

    Find TRIGGERnometry on Social Media:

    https://twitter.com/triggerpod
    https://www.facebook.com/triggerpod/
    https://www.instagram.com/triggerpod/

    About TRIGGERnometry:

    Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@francisjfoster) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • TRIGGERnometry

    Critical Drinker: The Real Problem with the Odyssey

    08/01/2026 | 54 mins.
    Triggernometry is proudly independent. Thanks to the sponsors below for making that possible:

    - Take Hillsdale College’s online courses for free at https://hillsdale.edu/trigger

    - CyberGhost VPN: Our VPN of choice. Grab the offer at https://cyberghost.com/triggernometry

    Join our exclusive TRIGGERnometry community on Substack! https://triggernometry.substack.com/

    OR Support TRIGGERnometry Here:
    Bitcoin: bc1qm6vvhduc6s3rvy8u76sllmrfpynfv94qw8p8d5

    Shop Merch here - https://shop.triggerpod.co.uk/

    Advertise on Triggernometry: https://trigger-brands.com | or enquire at marketing@triggerpod.co.uk

    Find TRIGGERnometry on Social Media:

    https://twitter.com/triggerpod
    https://www.facebook.com/triggerpod/
    https://www.instagram.com/triggerpod/

    About TRIGGERnometry:

    Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@francisjfoster) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • TRIGGERnometry

    Climate Change: What the Data Actually Shows with Geologist Scott Tinker

    07/29/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Triggernometry is proudly independent. Thanks to the sponsors below for making that possible:

    - QUO: Business Phone System for Startups. Try QUO for free, PLUS get 20% off your first 6 months when you go to https://quo.com/TRIG

    - Expat Money: download the report to understand offshore banking, second passports, asset protection and international business
    https://expatmoney.com/trigger

    - MassZymes by BIOptimizers: digestive enzyme formula.
    CLICK https://bioptimizers.com/trigger. Use code TRIGGERNOMTERY to get 15% off your order and a free $20 bottle of MassZymes

    Join our exclusive TRIGGERnometry community on Substack! https://triggernometry.substack.com/

    OR Support TRIGGERnometry Here:
    Bitcoin: bc1qm6vvhduc6s3rvy8u76sllmrfpynfv94qw8p8d5

    Shop Merch here - https://shop.triggerpod.co.uk/

    Advertise on Triggernometry: https://trigger-brands.com | or enquire at marketing@triggerpod.co.uk

    Find TRIGGERnometry on Social Media:

    https://twitter.com/triggerpod
    https://www.facebook.com/triggerpod/
    https://www.instagram.com/triggerpod/

    About TRIGGERnometry:

    Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@francisjfoster) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • TRIGGERnometry

    "We Live in the Age of Delusions" - Peter Hitchens

    07/25/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Triggernometry is proudly independent. Thanks to the sponsors below for making that possible:

    - Take Hillsdale College’s online courses for free at https://hillsdale.edu/trigger

    - Find your forever cookware @hexclad and get 10% off at https://hexclad.com/TRIG#hexcladpartner
    - BUBS Naturals Collagen Peptides. Go to https://bubsnaturals.com and use code: TRIG for 20% off

    Join our exclusive TRIGGERnometry community on Substack! https://triggernometry.substack.com/

    OR Support TRIGGERnometry Here:
    Bitcoin: bc1qm6vvhduc6s3rvy8u76sllmrfpynfv94qw8p8d5

    Shop Merch here - https://shop.triggerpod.co.uk/

    Advertise on Triggernometry: https://trigger-brands.com | or enquire at marketing@triggerpod.co.uk

    Find TRIGGERnometry on Social Media:

    https://twitter.com/triggerpod
    https://www.facebook.com/triggerpod/
    https://www.instagram.com/triggerpod/

    About TRIGGERnometry:

    Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@francisjfoster) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More News podcasts
Trending News podcasts
About TRIGGERnometry
Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster create honest conversations with fascinating people. New episodes every Sunday and Wednesday. Become a Premium Member to receive exclusive benefits https://www.triggerpod.co.uk/ bumper-verify-97e4ee86
Podcast website
NewsPoliticsSociety & Culture

Listen to TRIGGERnometry, The Bulwark Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
TRIGGERnometry: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 1:44:07 PM
A company fromMADSACK