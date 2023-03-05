Dr James Orr: The Barbarians Aren't at the Gates... They're Inside!
Dr James Orr is Associate Professor of Philosophy of Religion at the Faculty of Divinity, a position he took up after four years as McDonald Postdoctoral Fellow in Theology, Ethics, and Public Life at Christ Church, Oxford. He holds a PhD and MPhil in Philosophy of Religion from the University of Cambridge and a BA in Classics from Balliol College, Oxford. He is the UK Chairman of The Edmund Burke Foundation, a public affairs institute that aims to strengthen the principles of national conservatism in Western and other democratic countries.
Dr Orr is also heading up the National Conservatism conference in Westminster, London, which is taking place 15-17 May 2023. Tickets are available here:
https://nationalconservatism.org/natcon-uk-2023/
Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@francisjfoster) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.