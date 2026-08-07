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391 episodes
8.7.26 The Christian case for helping the poor, two family-friendly films, and one slang term’s surprising history08/07/2026 | 34 mins.Culture Friday on the Christian case for helping the poor, the loneliness crisis facing young men, and journalism's blind spots. Plus, family-friendly reality-based programming, on Word Play George Grant shares how "boujee" lost its bad rap, and the Friday morning news.
Support The World and Everything in It today at wng.org/donate.
Additional support comes from Dordt University, host of At Work in the Garden: The Faith and Work Conference, September 17-19. Dordt.edu/garden
From World Watch, a 10-minute daily news program that explores current events for students 5-12th grade. This high-energy show connects learners to the present, history and communities around the world. Join 40,000 Christian families that utilize World Watch as a tool to foster curiosity and have conversations about today’s news as a discipleship rhythm within their families. “Whatever the news, the purpose of the Lord will stand!” First time? Take advantage of a 30-days free trial at worldwatch.news/podcast
Not ready to sign up? Check out a free episode at https://get.worldwatch.news/free-episode
And from Ambassadors Impact Network which provides education on investing in private companies from a biblical perspective, plus access to thoroughly vetted deal flow. Members participate in shared diligence and choose individual investments aligned with their convictions. Download AIN's free Spiritual Impact Report to see how portfolio companies integrate faith into operations at ambassadorsimpact.com/reports
8.6.26 Ebola outbreak, Spain’s migrant surge, abortion pill reversal, and 15 years of World Radio08/06/2026 | 35 mins.Ebola's fastest-ever outbreak in Congo, a migrant surge overwhelming Spain, and a California trial over abortion pill reversal claims. Plus, celebrating 15 years of The World and Everything in It, a nurse who impaled himself on his own trekking pole, and the Thursday morning news.
Support The World and Everything in It today at wng.org/donate.
Additional support comes from Ambassadors Impact Network, which provides education on investing in private companies from a biblical perspective, plus access to thoroughly vetted deal flow. Members participate in shared diligence and choose individual investments aligned with their convictions. Download AIN's free Spiritual Impact Report to see how portfolio companies integrate faith into operations at ambassadorsimpact.com/reports
From Dordt University, host of At Work in the Garden: The Faith and Work Conference, September 17-19. Dordt.edu/garden
And from World Watch, a 10-minute daily news program that explores current events for students 5-12th grade. This high-energy show connects learners to the present, history and communities around the world. Join 40,000 Christian families that utilize World Watch as a tool to foster curiosity and have conversations about today’s news as a discipleship rhythm within their families. “Whatever the news, the purpose of the Lord will stand!” First time? Take advantage of a 30-days free trial at worldwatch.news/podcast
Not ready to sign up? Check out a free episode at https://get.worldwatch.news/free-episode
8.5.26 A divided Democratic party, leftover bombs and mines, Mike Peters’ final album08/05/2026 | 36 mins.Washington Wednesday on a Democratic Party divided over its own future, and World Tour on war relics that keep killing decades after the conflicts end. Plus, the legacy Mike Peters left in his final album, a Cincinnati kitten's custom Hot Wheels wheelchair, Cal Thomas on lessons from socialism, and the Wednesday morning news.
Support The World and Everything in It today at wng.org/donate.
Additional support comes from World Watch, a 10-minute daily news program that explores current events for students 5-12th grade. This high-energy show connects learners to the present, history and communities around the world. Join 40,000 Christian families that utilize World Watch as a tool to foster curiosity and have conversations about today’s news as a discipleship rhythm within their families. “Whatever the news, the purpose of the Lord will stand!” First time? Take advantage of a 30-days free trial at worldwatch.news/podcast Not ready to sign up? Check out a free episode at https://get.worldwatch.news/free-episode
From Ambassadors Impact Network, providing education on investing in private companies from a biblical perspective, plus access to thoroughly vetted deal flow. Members participate in shared diligence and choose individual investments aligned with their convictions. Download AIN's free Spiritual Impact Report to see how portfolio companies integrate faith into operations at ambassadorsimpact.com/reports
And from Dordt University, host of At Work in the Garden: The Faith and Work Conference, September 17-19. Dordt.edu/garden
8.4.26 Houthi rebels, new rules for teen sex education, and leaving the Democratic party08/04/2026 | 37 mins.Houthi rebels in Yemen pull Saudi Arabia into the war with Iran, advocates sue over new rules for teen sex education, and the Pentagon moves to screen troops for low testosterone. Plus, a former Democratic fundraiser explains why she walked away, Daniel Suhr makes the case for Israel, a Newfoundland town grapples with the smell of aging fish sauce, and the Tuesday morning news.
Support The World and Everything in It today at wng.org/donate.
Additional support comes from Dordt University, host of At Work in the Garden: The Faith and Work Conference, September 17-19. Dordt.edu/garden
From World Watch, a 10-minute daily news program that explores current events for students 5-12th grade. This high-energy show connects learners to the present, history and communities around the world. Join 40,000 Christian families that utilize World Watch as a tool to foster curiosity and have conversations about today’s news as a discipleship rhythm within their families. “Whatever the news, the purpose of the Lord will stand!” First time? Take advantage of a 30-days free trial at worldwatch.news/podcast Not ready to sign up? Check out a free episode at https://get.worldwatch.news/free-episode
And from Ambassadors Impact Network, providing education on investing in private companies from a biblical perspective, plus access to thoroughly vetted deal flow. Members participate in shared diligence and choose individual investments aligned with their convictions. Download AIN's free Spiritual Impact Report to see how portfolio companies integrate faith into operations at ambassadorsimpact.com/reports
8.3.26 A request for religious accommodation, Warsh’s resolve on inflation, and Louis Armstrong08/03/2026 | 35 mins.Legal Docket follows a lifeguard captain’s case testing the Supreme Court’s stronger standard for religious accommodation; on Moneybeat, David Bahnsen explains the case for less Fed and more market; and the WORLD History Book returns to Louis Armstrong’s New Orleans—plus the Monday morning news.
Support The World and Everything in It today at wng.org/donate.
Additional support comes from Ambassadors Impact Network, which provides education on investing in private companies from a biblical perspective, plus access to thoroughly vetted deal flow. Members participate in shared diligence and choose individual investments aligned with their convictions. Download AIN's free Spiritual Impact Report to see how portfolio companies integrate faith into operations at ambassadorsimpact.com/reports
From Dordt University, host of At Work in the Garden: The Faith and Work Conference, September 17-19. Dordt.edu/garden
And from World Watch, a 10-minute daily news program that explores current events for students 5-12th grade. This high-energy show connects learners to the present, history and communities around the world. Join 40,000 Christian families that utilize World Watch as a tool to foster curiosity and have conversations about today’s news as a discipleship rhythm within their families. “Whatever the news, the purpose of the Lord will stand!” First time? Take advantage of a 30-days free trial at worldwatch.news/podcast Not ready to sign up? Check out a free episode at https://get.worldwatch.news/free-episode
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About The World and Everything In It
The World and Everything in It is an Apple Podcasts top 100 News program delivering essential headlines, field reporting, interviews, and expert analysis. Find original coverage you can't get elsewhere, such as a weekly overview of every Supreme Court case, biblical cultural analysis, and key international stories. This podcast is a product of listener-supported WORLD Radio, which provides sound journalism grounded in God's Word.Podcast website
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