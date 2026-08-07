Houthi rebels in Yemen pull Saudi Arabia into the war with Iran, advocates sue over new rules for teen sex education, and the Pentagon moves to screen troops for low testosterone. Plus, a former Democratic fundraiser explains why she walked away, Daniel Suhr makes the case for Israel, a Newfoundland town grapples with the smell of aging fish sauce, and the Tuesday morning news.

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From World Watch, a 10-minute daily news program that explores current events for students 5-12th grade. This high-energy show connects learners to the present, history and communities around the world. Join 40,000 Christian families that utilize World Watch as a tool to foster curiosity and have conversations about today’s news as a discipleship rhythm within their families. “Whatever the news, the purpose of the Lord will stand!” First time? Take advantage of a 30-days free trial at worldwatch.news/podcast Not ready to sign up? Check out a free episode at https://get.worldwatch.news/free-episode

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