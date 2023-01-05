Effective Compassion: Rending and repair - S4.E2

More than a third of Americans say they've thought about adopting. But just 2 percent actually have. Adoption is complicated and expensive. It can be confusing and overwhelming. Christians are the most likely to adopt…twice as likely as the general population. That's because adoption holds a special place in the Kingdom. It's a common figure of speech in the Bible, describing how we are made part of God's family. But for all its beauty, adoption is never simple. It involves a lot of broken hearts…on all sides of the equation.