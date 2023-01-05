The World and Everything in It is an Apple Podcasts top 100 News program delivering essential headlines, field reporting, interviews, and expert analysis. Find ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 50
5.4.23 Trans refuge laws, Disney v. DeSantis, and ministry at the racetrack
Blue states identify as refuge for trans kids in challenge to parental rights; Disney and DeSantis government are locked in a battle for control in Orlando; and Justice Alito speaks up about the Dobbs leaker. Plus: bringing the gospel to Churchill Downs ahead of the Kentucky Derby, commentary from Cal Thomas, and the Thursday morning news.Support The World and Everything in It today at wng.org/donate.Additional support comes from Ambassadors Impact Network, an investing network that finances Christ-following entrepreneurs who demonstrate the gospel through their businesses. More at ambassadorsimpact.comFrom Ridge Haven Camp and Retreat Centers announcing their Cono Christian Day School, 23-24 academic year in Walker, Iowa. More at ridgehaven.orgAnd from Children’s Hunger Fund.--Over 700 million meals distributed since 1991.-Just 25¢ can provide a meal for a hungry child.-Serving in 30 countries, including the US.Since 1991, Children’s Hunger Fund (CHF) has come alongside the local church in 30 countries, including the US, to deliver food, aid, and the hope of the gospel. To date, 96% of total contributions—over 1 billion dollars in food and other aid—have been distributed through programs serving more than 20 million children across America and around the world. CHF has consistently received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator. CHF has distribution centers in San Antonio, Frisco, and their Los Angeles headquarters. To learn more, visit ChidrensHungerFund.org/world.
5/4/2023
35:25
5.3.23 Washington Wednesday, World Tour, and special needs adoptions
On Washington Wednesday, how Republican candidates like Larry Elder and Asa Hutchinson stack up against Donald Trump; on World Tour, a report on the countries hostile to religious liberty in 2023; and a profile of a family that opened their home to adopting kids with disabilities. Plus: a hungry art vandal in South Korea, commentary from Ryan Bomberger, and the Wednesday morning news.Support The World and Everything in It today at wng.org/donate.Additional support comes from Ridge Haven Camp and Retreat Centers announcing their Cono Christian Day School, 23-24 academic year in Walker, Iowa. More at ridgehaven.orgfrom Ambassadors Impact Network, a nationwide group of angel investors committed to funding entrepreneurs whose Christian convictions have hindered secular financing sources. More at ambassadorsimpact.comAnd from Children’s Hunger Fund--Over 700 million meals distributed since 1991.-Just 25¢ can provide a meal for a hungry child.-Serving in 30 countries, including the US.Since 1991, Children’s Hunger Fund (CHF) has come alongside the local church in 30 countries, including the US, to deliver food, aid, and the hope of the gospel. To date, 96% of total contributions—over 1 billion dollars in food and other aid—have been distributed through programs serving more than 20 million children across America and around the world. CHF has consistently received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator. CHF has distribution centers in San Antonio, Frisco, and their Los Angeles headquarters. To learn more, visit ChidrensHungerFund.org/world.
5/3/2023
37:38
5.2.23 Re-criminalizing drugs, reversing mifepristone abortions, and Moby Dick
States consider reversing course on lowering drug possession penalties; A Catholic clinic in Colorado defends its right to offer abortion pill reversal treatments; and the Classic Book of the Month for May highlights a spiritual approach to reading Moby Dick. Plus: a heroic 7th grader saves the bus, commentary from Steve West, and the Tuesday morning news.Support The World and Everything in It today at wng.org/donate.Additional support comes from Ridge Haven Camp and Retreat Centers announcing their Cono Christian Day School, 23-24 academic year in Walker, Iowa. More at ridgehaven.orgAnd from Ambassadors Impact Network, an investing network that finances Christ-following entrepreneurs who demonstrate the gospel through their businesses. More at ambassadorsimpact.com--Over 700 million meals distributed since 1991.-Just 25¢ can provide a meal for a hungry child.-Serving in 30 countries, including the US.Since 1991, Children’s Hunger Fund (CHF) has come alongside the local church in 30 countries, including the US, to deliver food, aid, and the hope of the gospel. To date, 96% of total contributions—over 1 billion dollars in food and other aid—have been distributed through programs serving more than 20 million children across America and around the world. CHF has consistently received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator. CHF has distribution centers in San Antonio, Frisco, and their Los Angeles headquarters. To learn more, visit ChidrensHungerFund.org/world.
5/2/2023
32:39
5.1.23 Legal Docket, Moneybeat, and 50 years since Secretariat’s win
On Legal Docket, the right to confront a witness; on Moneybeat, what low GDP numbers for Q1 say about the economy; and on the World History Book, 25 years since the Unabomber was sentenced to four life sentences. Plus: the Monday morning news.Support The World and Everything in It today at wng.org/donate.Additional support comes from Ambassadors Impact Network, a nationwide group of angel investors committed to funding entrepreneurs whose Christian convictions have hindered secular financing sources. More at ambassadorsimpact.comAnd from Ridge Haven Camp and Retreat Centers announcing their Cono Christian Day School, 23-24 academic year in Walker, Iowa. More at ridgehaven.org--Over 700 million meals distributed since 1991.-Just 25¢ can provide a meal for a hungry child.-Serving in 30 countries, including the US.Since 1991, Children’s Hunger Fund (CHF) has come alongside the local church in 30 countries, including the US, to deliver food, aid, and the hope of the gospel. To date, 96% of total contributions—over 1 billion dollars in food and other aid—have been distributed through programs serving more than 20 million children across America and around the world. CHF has consistently received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator. CHF has distribution centers in San Antonio, Frisco, and their Los Angeles headquarters. To learn more, visit ChidrensHungerFund.org/world.
5/1/2023
33:49
Effective Compassion: Rending and repair - S4.E2
More than a third of Americans say they’ve thought about adopting. But just 2 percent actually have. Adoption is complicated and expensive. It can be confusing and overwhelming. Christians are the most likely to adopt…twice as likely as the general population. That’s because adoption holds a special place in the Kingdom. It’s a common figure of speech in the Bible, describing how we are made part of God’s family. But for all its beauty, adoption is never simple. It involves a lot of broken hearts…on all sides of the equation.You can hear each of the season 4 episodes earlier each week by subscribing to the Effective Compassion feed anywhere you get your podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/effective-compassion/id1492139540North Korea is one of the most secretive, closed-off countries in the world, but World Help has a network of trusted partners there with 20+ years of experience smuggling Bibles and other aid to believers. These partners use donations to print, ship, and secretly distribute Bibles as well as food to people who have been desperately praying for help. And since North Koreans share their Bibles with trusted family and friends, each copy impacts around five people. Click here to learn more and donate.
The World and Everything in It is an Apple Podcasts top 100 News program delivering essential headlines, field reporting, interviews, and expert analysis. Find original coverage you can't get elsewhere, such as a weekly overview of every Supreme Court case, biblical cultural analysis, and key international stories. This podcast is a product of listener-supported WORLD Radio, which provides sound journalism grounded in God's Word.