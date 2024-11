Explosive Claims About Gaetz, and Dozens Jailed in Hong Kong Mass Trial

On Today's Episode:Lawyer Says His Client Testified That She Saw Gaetz Having Sex With Underage Girl, by Maggie HabermanTrump Confirms Plans to Use the Military to Assist in Mass Deportations, by Charlie Savage and Michael GoldBiden Asks Congress for Nearly $100 Billion in Disaster Aid, by Erica L. Green and Catie EdmondsonDozens of Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Leaders Sentenced in Mass Trial, by Tiffany MayCoffee, Juice, Shawarma: Tiny Traces of Normal Life in a Ruined Gaza, by Vivian Yee and Bilal ShbairLooters Strip Aid From About 100 Trucks in Gaza, U.N. Agency Says, by Hiba Yazbek and Erika SolomonArthur Frommer, 95, Dies; His Guidebooks Opened Travel to the Masses, by Paul Vitello