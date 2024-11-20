Former W.W.E. Boss Tapped to Run Education, and Trans Rights on Capitol Hill
On Today's Episode:Trump Chooses Longtime Ally Linda McMahon to Run Education Dept., by Zach Montague and Ana SwansonTracking Trump's Cabinet and Staff Nominations, by June Kim, Karen Yourish and Jasmine C. LeeHouse Republicans Target McBride With Capitol Bathroom Bill, by Annie KarniNetanyahu Offers $5 Million for Each Hostage Freed in Gaza, by Ephrat LivniDelhi Trudges Through Another Air Pollution Nightmare With No Answers, by Alex Travelli and Hari Kumar'Les Misérables' Returns Home, by Laura Cappelle
--------
9:42
Explosive Claims About Gaetz, and Dozens Jailed in Hong Kong Mass Trial
On Today's Episode:Lawyer Says His Client Testified That She Saw Gaetz Having Sex With Underage Girl, by Maggie HabermanTrump Confirms Plans to Use the Military to Assist in Mass Deportations, by Charlie Savage and Michael GoldBiden Asks Congress for Nearly $100 Billion in Disaster Aid, by Erica L. Green and Catie EdmondsonDozens of Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Leaders Sentenced in Mass Trial, by Tiffany MayCoffee, Juice, Shawarma: Tiny Traces of Normal Life in a Ruined Gaza, by Vivian Yee and Bilal ShbairLooters Strip Aid From About 100 Trucks in Gaza, U.N. Agency Says, by Hiba Yazbek and Erika SolomonArthur Frommer, 95, Dies; His Guidebooks Opened Travel to the Masses, by Paul Vitello
--------
9:40
Biden’s Big Shift on Ukraine, and Neo-Nazi Marchers Shock Ohio
On Today's Episode:Biden Allows Ukraine to Strike Russia With Long-Range U.S. Missiles, by Adam Entous, Eric Schmitt and Julian E. BarnesTrump Stands by Defense Pick Who Says Encounter With Woman Was Not Sexual Assault, by Maggie HabermanShouting Racial Slurs, Neo-Nazi Marchers Shock Ohio's Capital, by Michael CorkeryU.S. Opens Investigation Into Killing of Sonya Massey, by Amanda HolpuchParamount Takes Promotional Stunt to New Level for 'Gladiator II,' by Brooks BarnesThe New Chip Shot in the N.F.L.: 50-Yard Field Goals, by Ben Blatt
--------
9:47
How Kennedy Could ‘Go Wild on Health,’ and The Onion’s Infowars Bid
On Today's Episode:Trump Picks R.F.K. Jr. to Be Head of Health and Human Services Dept., by Sheryl Gay StolbergTrump Takes a Victory Lap Before a Friendly Audience at Mar-a-Lago, by Michael GoldElon Musk Met With Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Iranian Officials Say, by Farnaz FassihiThree-Quarters of U.S. Adults Are Now Overweight or Obese, by Nina AgrawalThe Onion Wins Bid to Buy Infowars, Alex Jones's Site, Out of Bankruptcy, by Benjamin Mullin and Elizabeth WilliamsonThe Curious Fight Between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, by Emmanuel Morgan
--------
9:54
A Republican Trifecta, and Trump’s Latest Pick Creates Shock Waves
On Today's Episode:Republicans Win Control of House, Cementing a G.O.P. Trifecta Under Trump, by Catie EdmondsonGaetz, Gabbard and Hegseth: Trump's Picks Are a Show of Force, by Katie RogersTrump and Biden Make Nice at the White House, at Least for 29 Seconds, by Michael D. ShearInflation Ticks Up, as the Fed's Victory Remains Incomplete, by Jeanna SmialekAfter Deadly Car Rampage, Chinese Officials Try to Erase Any Hint of It, by Vivian Wang2,100 Fakes Rounded Up in Art Forgeries Bust, by Elisabetta Povoledo
