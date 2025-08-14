Trump and Putin Gear Up for High-Stakes Summit; Hunter Biden's Foulmouthed Reply to Melania Trump
Thursday, 8/14/25
TODAY'S TOPICS:
Ukraine-Russia
DC crime
redistricting
Gallego ’28
NYC mayoral
Hunter Biden's four-letter apology to Melania Trump
--------
--------
1:03:05
Trump vs Democrats and the Media on DC Crime, Federal Takeover; Countdown to Trump-Putin Summit
Wednesday, 8/13/25
TODAY'S TOPICS:
Ukraine-Russia
DC.
KY Senate.
OH Senate.
DNC resolutions on outside money and Israel.
Kennedy Center, honored.
--------
--------
1:03:43
Markets Watch China Tariffs, Ukraine War Grinds, DC Crime Issues, MAGA Battles & Taylor's Latest
Tuesday, 8/12/25
TODAY'S TOPICS:
The economy.
China.
Russia-Ukraine.
DC crime and politics.
Epstein/Maxwell: the victims.
Karoline Leavitt: case study.
MAGA FIGHTS: Asymmetrical edge?
Taylor’s version.
--------
--------
1:02:40
Trump Baking an Alaska Summit, Shipping Chips, and Democrat Missteps Toward 2028
Monday, 8/11/25
TODAY'S TOPICS:
The apex in Alaska.
Trump and DC.
Bibi and Gaza.
Lynch and Schiff.
Maxwell.
Gotham City mayoral.
2028.
--------
--------
1:02:41
2WAY Morning Meeting: Audio Edition
Every weekday morning, the executives who run America’s television news networks chair a key gathering of their anchors, correspondents and producers to look ahead at the day’s forthcoming events. The meeting offers – for those lucky enough to attend – a fascinating, forward-looking snapshot of the news cycle ahead.
Each weekday morning on 2WAY, the home of conversations like no other, “The Morning Meeting” offers the chance to attend – and participate in – one such meeting, hosted by 2WAY’s Mark Halperin, the former political director of ABC News and New York Times #1 bestselling author; former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer, host of “The Sean Spicer Show”; and Democratic strategist Dan Turrentine.