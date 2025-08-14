Powered by RND
2WAY Morning Meeting
2WAY Morning Meeting
2WAY Morning Meeting

Mark Halperin
News
2WAY Morning Meeting
  • Trump and Putin Gear Up for High-Stakes Summit; Hunter Biden's Foulmouthed Reply to Melania Trump
    Thursday, 8/14/25 TODAY'S TOPICS: Ukraine-Russia DC crime redistricting Gallego ’28 NYC mayoral Hunter Biden's four-letter apology to Melania Trump The Morning Meeting with Mark Halperin, Sean Spicer & Dan Turrentine. Every weekday morning our hosts discuss today’s political news and take live Q&A from our Zoom participants. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:03:05
  • Trump vs Democrats and the Media on DC Crime, Federal Takeover; Countdown to Trump-Putin Summit
    Wednesday, 8/13/25 TODAY'S TOPICS: Ukraine-Russia DC. KY Senate. OH Senate. DNC resolutions on outside money and Israel. Kennedy Center, honored. The Morning Meeting with Mark Halperin, Sean Spicer & Dan Turrentine. Every weekday morning our hosts discuss today’s political news and take live Q&A from our Zoom participants. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:03:43
  • Markets Watch China Tariffs, Ukraine War Grinds, DC Crime Issues, MAGA Battles & Taylor's Latest
    Tuesday, 8/12/25 TODAY'S TOPICS: The economy. China. Russia-Ukraine. DC crime and politics. Epstein/Maxwell: the victims. Karoline Leavitt: case study. MAGA FIGHTS: Asymmetrical edge? Taylor’s version. The Morning Meeting with Mark Halperin, Sean Spicer & Dan Turrentine. Every weekday morning our hosts discuss today’s political news and take live Q&A from our Zoom participants. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:02:40
  • Trump Baking an Alaska Summit, Shipping Chips, and Democrat Missteps Toward 2028
    Monday, 8/11/25 TODAY'S TOPICS: The apex in Alaska. Trump and DC. Bibi and Gaza. Lynch and Schiff. Maxwell. Gotham City mayoral. 2028. The Morning Meeting with Mark Halperin, Sean Spicer & Dan Turrentine. Every weekday morning our hosts discuss today’s political news and take live Q&A from our Zoom participants. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:02:41
  • 2WAY Morning Meeting: Audio Edition
    The Morning Meeting with Mark Halperin, Sean Spicer & Dan Turrentine. Every weekday morning our hosts discuss today’s political news and take live Q&A from our Zoom participants, now available as a podcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    0:51

About 2WAY Morning Meeting

Every weekday morning, the executives who run America’s television news networks chair a key gathering of their anchors, correspondents and producers to look ahead at the day’s forthcoming events. The meeting offers – for those lucky enough to attend – a fascinating, forward-looking snapshot of the news cycle ahead. Each weekday morning on 2WAY, the home of conversations like no other, “The Morning Meeting” offers the chance to attend – and participate in – one such meeting, hosted by 2WAY’s Mark Halperin, the former political director of ABC News and New York Times #1 bestselling author; former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer, host of “The Sean Spicer Show”; and Democratic strategist Dan Turrentine.
NewsDaily News

