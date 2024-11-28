The election of Donald Trump means that the Christian right expects to have even more political influence than they did before. That might be bad news for those of us who don’t believe worldly events are merely the byproducts of a transcendent spiritual battle of good vs. evil.
To better understand the philosophy and goals of American theocrats, Travis and Jake spoke to Talia Lavin, author of Wild Faith: How the Christian Right Is Taking Over America. We explore her research into how rightwing evangelical Christians have worked to become a powerful constituency over past five decades, the modern-day prophets and apostles who drive the movement, the Christian Patriarchy movement which justifies the subjugation of women and the abuse of children, and why extremist Christians so easily became online conspiracy theorists.
It’s challenging subject matter which is made more palatable by Talia’s deep knowledge and Jake making an overextended metaphor about eating moldy bagels.
Talia Lavin on Bluesky
https://bsky.app/profile/swordsjew.bsky.social
Wild Faith: How The Christian Right Is Taking Over America by Talia Lavin
https://bookshop.org/p/books/wild-faith-how-the-christian-right-is-taking-over-america-talia-lavin/21057649
Editing by Corey Klotz. Theme by Nick Sena. Additional music by Pontus Berghe, Nick Sena, Jake Rockatansky. Theme Vocals by THEY/LIVE (https://instagram.com/theyylivve / https://sptfy.com/QrDm). Cover Art by Pedro Correa: (https://pedrocorrea.com)
QAA was known as the QAnon Anonymous podcast.
1:09:40
Rise of the Ancap President in Argentina feat Caio Almendra (Premium E268) Sample
Being told to run for president by his dead dog. Cosplaying as a superhero called “General Ancap”. Beating up a piñata of Argentina’s central bank on television. Sleeping in a bed with his sister and their dogs. Javier Milei is Donald Trump’s “favorite president” of Argentina and has a lifestyle verging on parody. He’s also been screwing up the country in short order. Our guest writer is Caio Almendra, editor at The Intercept Brasil.
Caio Almendra: https://x.com/CaioAlmendra / https://www.intercept.com.br
Springtime for QAnon (E302)
Cursed McDonald’s humiliation rituals, secret messages sent through a filet-o-fish, Elon posting a QAnon News Network meme, UFO disclosure in congress, and Tucker Carlson being attacked by a demon in his sleep. Sit down and eat, children.
1:10:22
The LOST Experience (Premium E267) Sample
“I tried to think of the most harmless thing. Something I loved from my childhood. Something that could never ever possibly destroy us: LOST.” And I was wrong. This week, Jake strands the co-hosts and listeners on a small, dangerous island, and dissects the ‘LOST’ alternate reality game from 2006. In an effort to steer the show away from politics and conspiracy theories in these trying times, Jake has inadvertently uncovered the inconvenient truth that TV shows and their advertisers may have primed us for Qanon.
Liv’s newsletter: https://www.livagar.com/
Post Traumatic Election Disorder (E301)
The election has come and gone. Liv, Jake, Travis and Julian talk about conspiracism among online Republicans and Democrats in the wake of Trump’s victory. We also talk a bit about Kash Patel, who guested on QAnon podcasts before becoming the future Director of the FBI. Plus Jake brings us a sequel to his story: Letter from the Meme War.
Conspiracy theories, melted online communities and cursed media — we pry open the cracks in consensus reality and journey into the hidden worlds below. The QAA Podcast is a mix of reporting, comedy, and history hosted by Jake Rockatansky, Travis View, and Julian Feeld along with co-hosts Annie Kelly, Liv Agar and Brad Abrahams. Formerly known as the QAnon Anonymous podcast.