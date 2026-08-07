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No Agenda Show

Adam Curry & John C. Dvorak
ComedyNews
No Agenda Show
Latest episode

226 episodes

  • No Agenda Show

    1892 - "Kill Switch"

    08/06/2026 | 2h 34 mins.
    No Agenda Episode 1892 - "Kill Switch"

    Kill Switch

    Executive Producers:

    The North Idaho Sanity Brigade

    Associate Executive Producers:

    Zadoc Brown

    Linda Lupatkin

    End of Show Mixes:

    Sir Chris Wilson

    Art By: Parker Paulie, a Black Knight

    Mark van Dijk - Systems Master

    Ryan Bemrose - Program Director

    Back Office Jae Dvorak

    Chapters: Dreb Scott

    Clip Custodian: Neal Jones

    Clip Collectors: Steve Jones & Dave Ackerman

    No Agenda Peerage

    RSS Podcast Feed

    Last Modified 08/06/2026 17:01:24 by Freedom Controller
  • No Agenda Show

    1891 - "We Need Memes!"

    08/02/2026 | 3h 6 mins.
    No Agenda Episode 1891 - "We Need Memes!"

    "We Need Memes!"

    Executive Producers:

    Fred Hadley

    Dame Pompeu

    Associate Executive Producers:

    Manuka Gold

    Eli the Coffee Guy

    Red Knight Sir Brendan

    Sir Nobody of New Jersey

    Anonymous

    Linda Lupatkin

    Knights and Dames:

    Danny Haynes > Sir Danny, Knight of Cumberland County

    Title Changes:

    Sir Nobody of New Jersey > Baronet Nobody of New Jersey

    Art By: Mike Riley

    Mark van Dijk - Systems Master

    Ryan Bemrose - Program Director

    Back Office Jae Dvorak

    Chapters: Dreb Scott

    Clip Custodian: Neal Jones

    Clip Collectors: Steve Jones & Dave Ackerman

    No Agenda Peerage

    RSS Podcast Feed

    Last Modified 08/02/2026 16:49:42 by Freedom Controller
  • No Agenda Show

    1890 - "Flock Off!"

    07/30/2026 | 3h 46 mins.
    No Agenda Episode 1890 - "Flock Off!"

    Flock Off!

    Executive Producers:

    Matthew Hoszko

    Alex Mandel

    Sir Lucas of the lost bits

    Sir Harrison, of the Rednecks

    Sir Proteus

    Tammy & Spiro

    Robert Weber

    Tim Hedrick

    J Kelly Rapier

    Victor Gregg

    Quinterox Inc.

    Ray Javier

    Matt S

    EnJ Electric

    Charles Neill

    Chap Williams

    Vince Ferro

    Associate Executive Producers:

    Wuz- knight of the baying coonhound

    Andria Ludlum

    Sir Remko Knight of Tivissa

    Manuka Gold

    CJ Schmock

    Daryce Morris

    Patrick D Buote

    David Powers

    Michele Flynn

    Clint C. Galliano

    Jonathan Riezman

    John Whiddon

    Linda Lupatkin

    Knights and Dames:

    Matthew Hoszko > Sir Matt of the flight levels

    Alex Mandel > Sir Alex of the Floyd River Valley

    Charles Neill > Sir Gopher Gold

    Andrew Grasso > Sir Grasso, Reluctant Knight of Mineola.

    Anonymous > Sir Moor Baht 'At

    Bruce > sir Bruuuaki of Indy

    chris fulford > Sir Christopher the Dog-headed

    LaNae Hull > Dame Unilani

    Mira Keck > Dame of thai chicks

    Title Changes:

    Colin McCarthy > Sir Loudneighbor, Knight of Winter Quarters

    Art By: Dame Kenny-Ben

    Mark van Dijk - Systems Master

    Ryan Bemrose - Program Director

    Back Office Jae Dvorak

    Chapters: Dreb Scott

    Clip Custodian: Neal Jones

    Clip Collectors: Steve Jones & Dave Ackerman

    No Agenda Peerage

    RSS Podcast Feed

    Last Modified 07/30/2026 17:22:26 by Freedom Controller
  • No Agenda Show

    1889 - "Producer's Tribute to JCD"

    07/27/2026 | 7h 39 mins.
    No Agenda Episode 1889 - "Producer's Tribute to JCD"

    Producer's Tribute to JCD

    Executive Producers:

    Viscount Dude Named Jeff - Protectorate of the LAN

    Sir Steve Knight of the Red heart

    Sir Gate Keeper

    Warren Crafts

    Owen K

    Raymond Lee

    Reed Cornelius

    Christopher Fulford

    chris ridder

    La Nae Hull

    Kyren Sanders

    Marek Jelinek

    Matt Wirges

    Sir, Mista Dobalina

    Knight of The Horrible Hoard of Better Beef C

    Scott Lovelace

    Martin Gidzinski

    Jack Hochman

    Brandon Mango

    Sir Carl of Cary

    Sir Mike and Dame Becky Chinni

    Sir Scovee, Grand Duke of the Piedmont

    Carol Goodman

    Sir Jan the innkeeper of Amsterdam & Sir Chiel

    Lynn Wilson

    Sir Castic the Nomad

    Maarten van Ettinger

    andrea garnier

    David Macko

    Dame Rachel

    Lyall

    Dame Lacy

    Tom and Larisa

    Sir kniVes of the Providence Plantations and Lady Butters of the Narragansett Bay

    David Rhoades

    Baroness Kellie

    Avery Allen

    Katie & Tom Tierney

    Keith "Sir Big" Johnson

    Sats McGee

    Anonymous douchebag

    Sir R Daniels

    The CoHans

    James Nittel

    Robert Roberts

    Sir Chris and Dame Kristin

    herbidude

    Spittyfire

    Shannon McNeil

    Jeffrey Walsdorf

    Augusto Andreoli

    Russian Card Trick guy

    sir lavish the red

    Sir Lawrence of Dystopia

    Eric Renaud

    The Dalton Family

    Chris and Leslie of Fluffy Bottoms Farm

    Grant Shuler

    Seán C Ryan of Volente

    thomas schafer

    Viscount Dame G Money

    luka dušak

    Andrew O'Donohoe

    Sir Wild Bill

    David Asari

    Dame Pluma

    Cory Baker

    Jean-Pierre Cote Gil

    Sir John of South London

    Sir Fast Eddie

    Sir Cristobal

    michael ruhlin

    Eddy Sanders

    Patrick Coble

    Buildify

    anonymous

    Sir Johnny B Goode

    SirEricIsNaked

    Baron Sir Goodfellow

    Adam Harper

    Manuka Gold

    Sir Chris of the Harp Husbands

    Baronet Sir Adam of Tamriel

    Jeremy Mejia

    Sir&Dame Donkeypuncher

    Sir Euchre

    Sir Kevin of Devon

    Sean Smith

    Colin McCarthy

    Commodore Sir Matt

    Dillon Thies

    Michael Miller

    Ashley Slater

    Matt

    Victor

    Matthew Nicole

    Associate Executive Producers:

    TomOnymous

    Sir Gordon Walton

    Sir Tigger-Max

    nate thurman

    Sir Dalton Fisher

    Craig Clifford

    Sir Preston

    Yair Mohr

    Sir Nobody of NEW Jersey

    Sir DaddyCast

    the Highland Craigs

    Dame Tanya

    Commodore Sir Kaz

    Ed Warner

    Sir Bobbie, the redo-er

    Brian H

    david byrne

    Ken Weinstock

    Mike Formanek

    Jane Zhang

    Alison Stang

    Dame Kim Vacheron

    Damon Edwards

    Cees Honig

    Royce Kokami

    Colin Fannon

    Smithers

    Sir WhozEd

    Baronet Matt of North East Ohio

    Scott North

    Chaz Straney

    Sir Sidereal

    Michael Nunley

    Juliana Lee

    Frank Maloney

    Samantha Best

    Matthew Noes

    Sir Clintilious of the Pacific Northwest

    Sir Daniel J. Lewis

    Sir David van Sunder

    Camille Cattani

    anonymous

    David

    Ni Wayan Kartini

    ronald maxedon

    Steve Visscher

    Linda Lupatkin

    paul d kroculick

    Knights and Dames:

    Daniel Morse > Sir Commodore Daniel Sean Jerald Morse, Knight of No Agenda

    Warren Crafts > Sir Crafts of the Timbered Highland

    Owen K > Sir OK of the Middle Desert

    Reed Cornelius > Sir Cornelius of Decker Praire

    chris ridder > Sir PDFO (PlowDownFarmOn)

    Ed > Sir Big Ed the Gas Farmer

    Matt Wirges > Sir Comcor of Adams Township

    Scott Lovelace > Sir Ginger Bear of East by God Tennessee

    Colin McCarthy > Sir Loudneighbor Knight of the Loess Hills

    John Doyle > Sir Not-That-John, Knight of The Sweet Old Fashioned

    Robert Roberts > Sir Tin Man, Mourning Knight

    Augusto Andreoli > Sir Britalian

    Peter McLay > Sir Pete of Dublin Bay South and the Poolbeg Salient

    anonymous > Sir Olly of the Effervescent Quality

    Dillon Thies > Sir Dillon Thies

    Ed Warner > Sir Ten Lee Tripping

    Mike Formanek > Sir Michael Protector of the Ps

    Colin Fannon > Sir Colin Fannon

    Michael Nunley > Sir Whiskey November

    Thomas Hagan > Sir Thomas Hagan

    Brian > Sir Brian, Knight of Dros Delnoch

    Miss B the Bag Lady > Dame 6-7-8 of the Burning River

    Bekah > Dame Contrarian, Seeker of Truth

    Title Changes:

    Sir Steve Knight of the Red heart > Sir Steve Knight of the Red heart , baron of South West Lorain county Ohio specifically the township of Columbia Station.

    Sir Gate Keeper > Baron Thaddeus of the Tampa Peninsula

    Sir Mike and Dame Becky Chinni > Baron and Baroness

    Dame Lacy > Baroness

    Sir Preston > Sir Preston Barron of the Driftless

    Sir Bobbie, the redo-er > Baronet

    Sir John of The Good Lands > Viscount John of The Good Lands of Wisconsin

    JB of the Chesapeake Bay > Viscount JB of the Chesapeake Bay and Northeast Pennsylvania

    Art By: Francisco Scaramanga

    Mark van Dijk - Systems Master

    Ryan Bemrose - Program Director

    Back Office Jae Dvorak

    Chapters: Dreb Scott

    Clip Custodian: Neal Jones

    Clip Collectors: Steve Jones & Dave Ackerman

    No Agenda Peerage

    RSS Podcast Feed
  • No Agenda Show

    1888 - "In The Mourning"

    07/24/2026 | 6h 6 mins.
    No Agenda Episode 1888 - "In The Mourning"

    In The Mourning

    Executive Producers:

    Anonymous

    Dame Kathryn cryptogranny of Bangkok

    Sir Pursuit of Peace & Tranquility

    Sir Dave Goes

    Bryon McCool

    Julian Swan

    Allison Ostrander

    Sir Thomas of the Apocalypse

    Baron BL

    Allie Jade

    Sir C# of .NET

    Cameron Simpson

    Max

    Sir Ramsey Cain and Sir Pants.

    Baron Ryan of Central OR & Dame Baronetess of Bend

    Sir Harrison of the Rednecks

    Sir Jan the innkeeper and sir Chiel

    Dame astrid and Sir Mark

    Rick Bunch

    Sir Ted

    Sir Led

    Sir E61 Black Sheep

    Commodore Daniel

    Alexander Salahshour

    Sir Lewy Love

    Baron Patrick of the Pugner order

    John Takaezu

    Sir Reginald Van Gleason

    Sir Don, Baron of Chandler, and Dame Stephanie

    Silent Knight Ciro

    Jason Edmonds

    Robert Kaminoski

    The Viscount of Hamilton & the Two Pennies

    Eric Rankin

    Anonymous

    Jeffrey Phelps

    Sir Tees

    Sir Ron Gardner

    Brian Martinson

    Sir Doc Nelson

    casey hamre

    Sir nussbaum

    Sir Dr Jeff

    Kevin Armenta

    Alex Sanfilippo

    Sir Bing of the BMW's & Bulldogs

    Baron Wisconsin Millennial

    Bob Johnston

    Ethan Katz

    Sir James

    Joseph Dratz

    Jasmine McMahon

    onno priester

    Allison Carpenter

    Sir Smitiot

    Dame Kelly of the Longest island

    David Weed

    Kyle Tacke

    Richard Lyon

    Jim Watts Baron of Whistler

    Sir Aaron Knight of the Strawberry Fog

    Ash (and Cat)

    Juraj Kojdjak

    Steve Bryson

    SDG

    Spencer Nay

    charles obranovich

    Kevin LaCombe

    Eselsee (S.L.C)

    JENNIFER BLAESER

    Lai and Sophie

    la jolla salt

    Dame Susan

    Art Kunath

    Associate Executive Producers:

    Linda Lupatkin

    Michael Cottrell

    Greg Lambert

    John & Dena Fuller

    Sir Infinitus

    Kurt Keifer

    mike formanek

    John Whiddon

    Ed Coda

    Ross Iudica

    Commodore Crummy

    Kevin Webb

    Commodore Sir Baron Jon Helmer

    anonymous

    Sir CAH

    Sir Tooth Fairy

    Sir Schwartz

    beth johnson

    Baron of Old Bay

    Robert Carty

    Flynner of the Findings

    Linda Gaeta

    Sir Null Pointer

    Martell Hardware

    James Morrin

    Christopher Altman

    Chris OBlenness

    William Hodges

    Randy Schaible

    Jason Rickman

    Sir Matthew of the Lower Coastal Plain

    Rita Stecich

    James Glenn Storey

    Sir Bryan Tobiason

    Eli the coffee guy

    Ara Derderian

    NetNed

    Sir Molchebnix the Original

    Peter Beebee

    D. W.

    Greg Birch

    Andy Fisher

    Knights and Dames:

    Max > Sir Maximalist, Protector of Cape Town’s Last Remaining Parking Spot

    Kevin Armenta > Sir Kexicus

    Ethan Katz > Sir Jew Knight of Georgetown TX

    Juraj Kojdjak > Sir Juraj

    Charles Wheeler > Sir Iron Tribute Rider of FEMA Region VII and All Surrounding FEMA Regions of these United States,

    Todd Drenth > Sir Todd of the 'Dale

    Chad Larson > Sir Chad of Happy Valley

    Jon Spencer > Sir Spencer protector of linear accelerators

    Scott Tillema > Sir Flying Dutchman

    Allison Ostrander > Dame Allison of House Ostrich

    Erin > Dame Erin of the Recess Rally

    Allie Jade > Dame Allie of the Buzkills

    casey hamre > Dame Dingbat of the Colorado River Floodplain

    Jasmine McMahon > Dame McMomma

    Carly > Dame Carly of of the Chicago Skyline

    End of Show Mixes:

    The Geoff Smith

    Art By: Darren O'Neill

    Mark van Dijk - Systems Master

    Ryan Bemrose - Program Director

    Back Office Jae Dvorak

    Chapters: Dreb Scott

    Clip Custodian: Neal Jones

    Clip Collectors: Steve Jones & Dave Ackerman

    No Agenda Peerage

    RSS Podcast Feed

    Last Modified 07/23/2026 19:43:13 by Freedom Controller
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About No Agenda Show
Deconstructing Media with No Agenda, by Adam Curry and John C. Dvorak
Podcast website
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