1552 - "Old Trout"
No Agenda Episode 1552 - "Old Trout"
"Old Trout"
Executive Producers:
Builder Mike
Dennis O'Brien
Corporate legal Eagle
Sir BNA
Maynard Throne
Christopher Pagels
Michael Dorman
Lauren Paliwoda
Greg Birch
Baron of Whistler
Associate Executive Producers:
Sir John of the Dunkirk Mudflats
Sir Tooth Fairy
Art By: Comic Strip Blogger
End of Show Mixes: Able Kirby - Deez Laughs - Billy Bon3s - Dustin Jones
Engineering, Stream Management & Wizardry
Mark van Dijk - Systems Master
Ryan Bemrose - Program Director
Back Office Jae Dvorak
Chapters: Dreb Scott
Clip Custodian: Neal Jones
Clip Collectors: Steve Jones & Dave Ackerman
5/4/2023
3:09:04
1551 - "Big Mike & The Rock"
No Agenda Episode 1551 - "Big Mike & The Rock"
"Big Mike & The Rock"
Executive Producers:
Sir Hey Man Watch This Shit
Gerald Block
Arun Parupalli
Brandon Weber
Francis Joel Nelson
Brian Martinson
Chap Williams
Alex Thomas
Baron No
Sir Kevin McLaughlin
Associate Executive Producers:
Wirt Fuller
Daniëlle Luijpers
Kelley Schirmer
Dave
Kevin McAtee
Knights & Dames
Adrian Grabe > Sir Hey Man Watch This Shit
Francis Joel Nelson > Knight Francis "The Third"
Art By: Capitalist Agenda [email protected]
End of Show Mixes: Deez Laughs - Sir Scovee
Engineering, Stream Management & Wizardry
Mark van Dijk - Systems Master
Ryan Bemrose - Program Director
Back Office Jae Dvorak
Chapters: Dreb Scott
Clip Custodian: Neal Jones
Clip Collectors: Steve Jones & Dave Ackerman
4/30/2023
3:26:44
1550 - "Clips of the Day"
No Agenda Episode 1550 - "Clips of the Day"
"Clips of the Day"
Executive Producers:
Gustavo Raya
Adam Curry & John C Dvorak
Art By: Sir Paul Couture
Engineering, Stream Management & Wizardry
Mark van Dijk - Systems Master
Ryan Bemrose - Program Director
Back Office Jae Dvorak
Chapters: Dreb Scott
Clip Custodian: Neal Jones
4/27/2023
3:14:43
1549 - "Al Gore Rhythms"
No Agenda Episode 1549 - "Al Gore Rhythms"
"Al Gore Rhythms"
Executive Producers:
Baron of backwardation
Brad Fischer
Bowman McMahon
Dame Angela Castaneda
Sir Shoug Knight of the Fern Prairie Foothills
nate thurman
Baronetess Dame Elizabeth of the Hudson Valley
anonymous controller
Lee North
unjected.com
Associate Executive Producers:
robert ross
Sir Nacho Alcatraz
1549 Club Members:
Baron of backwardation
Title Changes
Dame Elizabeth of the Hudson Valley > Baronettess
Knights & Dames
Jeff Wiese > Sir j-Dub, Knight of the Long Way Round the FEMA Region Three
Faux Diddley > Sir Shoug, Knight of the Fern Prairie Foothills
Art By: Tante Neel [email protected]
End of Show Mixes: Various Classics
Engineering, Stream Management & Wizardry
Mark van Dijk - Systems Master
Ryan Bemrose - Program Director
Back Office Jae Dvorak
Chapters: Dreb Scott
Clip Custodian: Neal Jones
4/23/2023
3:14:11
1548 - "Dangle Op"
No Agenda Episode 1548 - "Dangle Op"
"Dangle Op"
Executive Producers:
Mike Scheuchzer (Shoyt-sir) -> Sir Shwoo of the six strings
David Alcott
Darryl Deville -> Sir Gnoy Weavuh of Dixie Alley
(knight) MFDx (of Anjou)
Sir Darrius Unity, Knight of the Sand Hill People
Ashley Zaifman
Sir Stoner Boner
Mike, The Polymath
Amy Thurmond
Andrew O'Donohoe
Associate Executive Producers:
Tom Recker thedailyratings.com
Brooke Mortensen
Dinny
Cheryl Doerfel
Joe Wall
Stijn Dulk
Knights & Dames
Mike Wendel > Black Knight Sir Mike of the NJ Low Lands
Mike Sceuchzer (Shoyt-sir) -> Sir Shwoo of the six strings
Darryl Deville -> Sir Gnoy Weavuh of Dixie Alley
Kevin O’Brien > Sir Kevin of the 80th parallels
Darrius Unity > Sir DarriusUnity, Knight of the Sand Hill People
Art By: Capitalist Agenda [email protected]
End of Show Mixes: Deez Lughs - Mr Information
Engineering, Stream Management & Wizardry
Mark van Dijk - Systems Master
Ryan Bemrose - Program Director
Back Office Jae Dvorak
Chapters: Dreb Scott
Clip Custodian: Neal Jones
