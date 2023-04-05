Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Adam Curry & John C. Dvorak
Deconstructing Media with No Agenda, by Adam Curry and John C. Dvorak
Deconstructing Media with No Agenda, by Adam Curry and John C. Dvorak

  • 1552 - "Old Trout"
    No Agenda Episode 1552 - "Old Trout" "Old Trout" Executive Producers: Builder Mike Dennis O'Brien Corporate legal Eagle Sir BNA Maynard Throne Christopher Pagels Michael Dorman Lauren Paliwoda Greg Birch Baron of Whistler Associate Executive Producers: Sir John of the Dunkirk Mudflats Sir Tooth Fairy Become a member of the 1553 Club, support the show here Boost us with with Podcasting 2.0 Certified apps: Podverse - Podfriend - Breez - Sphinx - Podstation - Curiocaster - Fountain Art By: Comic Strip Blogger End of Show Mixes: Able Kirby - Deez Laughs - Billy Bon3s - Dustin Jones Engineering, Stream Management & Wizardry Mark van Dijk - Systems Master Ryan Bemrose - Program Director Back Office Jae Dvorak Chapters: Dreb Scott Clip Custodian: Neal Jones Clip Collectors: Steve Jones & Dave Ackerman NEW: and soon on Netflix: Animated No Agenda No Agenda Social Registration Sign Up for the newsletter No Agenda Peerage ShowNotes Archive of links and Assets (clips etc) 1552.noagendanotes.com Directory Archive of Shownotes (includes all audio and video assets used) archive.noagendanotes.com RSS Podcast Feed Full Summaries in PDF No Agenda Lite in opus format NoAgendaTorrents.com has an RSS feed or show torrents Last Modified 05/04/2023 16:45:35This page created with the FreedomController Last Modified 05/04/2023 16:45:35 by Freedom Controller  
    5/4/2023
    3:09:04
  • 1551 - "Big Mike & The Rock"
    No Agenda Episode 1551 - "Big Mike & The Rock" "Big Mike & The Rock" Executive Producers: Sir Hey Man Watch This Shit Gerald Block Arun Parupalli Brandon Weber Francis Joel Nelson Brian Martinson Chap Williams Alex Thomas Baron No Sir Kevin McLaughlin Associate Executive Producers: Wirt Fuller Daniëlle Luijpers Kelley Schirmer Dave Kevin McAtee Become a member of the 1552 Club, support the show here Boost us with with Podcasting 2.0 Certified apps: Podverse - Podfriend - Breez - Sphinx - Podstation - Curiocaster - Fountain Knights & Dames Adrian Grabe > Sir Hey Man Watch This Shit Francis Joel Nelson > Knight Francis "The Third" Art By: Capitalist Agenda [email protected] End of Show Mixes: Deez Laughs - Sir Scovee Engineering, Stream Management & Wizardry Mark van Dijk - Systems Master Ryan Bemrose - Program Director Back Office Jae Dvorak Chapters: Dreb Scott Clip Custodian: Neal Jones Clip Collectors: Steve Jones & Dave Ackerman NEW: and soon on Netflix: Animated No Agenda No Agenda Social Registration Sign Up for the newsletter No Agenda Peerage ShowNotes Archive of links and Assets (clips etc) 1551.noagendanotes.com Directory Archive of Shownotes (includes all audio and video assets used) archive.noagendanotes.com RSS Podcast Feed Full Summaries in PDF No Agenda Lite in opus format NoAgendaTorrents.com has an RSS feed or show torrents Last Modified 04/30/2023 16:58:47This page created with the FreedomController Last Modified 04/30/2023 16:58:47 by Freedom Controller  
    4/30/2023
    3:26:44
  • 1550 - "Clips of the Day"
    No Agenda Episode 1550 - "Clips of the Day" "Clips of the Day" Executive Producers: Gustavo Raya Adam Curry & John C Dvorak Become a member of the 1551 Club, support the show here Boost us with with Podcasting 2.0 Certified apps: Podverse - Podfriend - Breez - Sphinx - Podstation - Curiocaster - Fountain Art By: Sir Paul Couture Engineering, Stream Management & Wizardry Mark van Dijk - Systems Master Ryan Bemrose - Program Director Back Office Jae Dvorak Chapters: Dreb Scott Clip Custodian: Neal Jones NEW: and soon on Netflix: Animated No Agenda No Agenda Social Registration Sign Up for the newsletter No Agenda Peerage ShowNotes Archive of links and Assets (clips etc) 1550.noagendanotes.com Directory Archive of Shownotes (includes all audio and video assets used) archive.noagendanotes.com RSS Podcast Feed Full Summaries in PDF No Agenda Lite in opus format NoAgendaTorrents.com has an RSS feed or show torrents Last Modified 04/25/2023 19:25:14This page created with the FreedomController Last Modified 04/25/2023 19:25:14 by Freedom Controller  
    4/27/2023
    3:14:43
  • 1549 - "Al Gore Rhythms"
    No Agenda Episode 1549 - "Al Gore Rhythms" "Al Gore Rhythms" Executive Producers: Baron of backwardation Brad Fischer Bowman McMahon Dame Angela Castaneda Sir Shoug Knight of the Fern Prairie Foothills nate thurman Baronetess Dame Elizabeth of the Hudson Valley anonymous controller Lee North unjected.com Associate Executive Producers: robert ross Sir Nacho Alcatraz 1549 Club Members: Baron of backwardation Become a member of the 1550 Club, support the show here Boost us with with Podcasting 2.0 Certified apps: Podverse - Podfriend - Breez - Sphinx - Podstation - Curiocaster - Fountain Title Changes Dame Elizabeth of the Hudson Valley > Baronettess Knights & Dames Jeff Wiese > Sir j-Dub, Knight of the Long Way Round the FEMA Region Three Faux Diddley > Sir Shoug, Knight of the Fern Prairie Foothills Art By: Tante Neel [email protected] End of Show Mixes: Various Classics Engineering, Stream Management & Wizardry Mark van Dijk - Systems Master Ryan Bemrose - Program Director Back Office Jae Dvorak Chapters: Dreb Scott Clip Custodian: Neal Jones NEW: and soon on Netflix: Animated No Agenda No Agenda Social Registration Sign Up for the newsletter No Agenda Peerage ShowNotes Archive of links and Assets (clips etc) 1549.noagendanotes.com Directory Archive of Shownotes (includes all audio and video assets used) archive.noagendanotes.com RSS Podcast Feed Full Summaries in PDF No Agenda Lite in opus format NoAgendaTorrents.com has an RSS feed or show torrents Last Modified 04/23/2023 16:48:18This page created with the FreedomController Last Modified 04/23/2023 16:48:18 by Freedom Controller  
    4/23/2023
    3:14:11
  • 1548 - "Dangle Op"
    No Agenda Episode 1548 - "Dangle Op" "Dangle Op" Executive Producers: Mike Scheuchzer (Shoyt-sir) -> Sir Shwoo of the six strings David Alcott Darryl Deville -> Sir Gnoy Weavuh of Dixie Alley (knight) MFDx (of Anjou) Sir Darrius Unity, Knight of the Sand Hill People Ashley Zaifman Sir Stoner Boner Mike, The Polymath Amy Thurmond Andrew O'Donohoe Associate Executive Producers: Tom Recker thedailyratings.com Brooke Mortensen Dinny Cheryl Doerfel Joe Wall Stijn Dulk Become a member of the 1549 Club, support the show here Boost us with with Podcasting 2.0 Certified apps: Podverse - Podfriend - Breez - Sphinx - Podstation - Curiocaster - Fountain Knights & Dames Mike Wendel > Black Knight Sir Mike of the NJ Low Lands Mike Sceuchzer (Shoyt-sir) -> Sir Shwoo of the six strings Darryl Deville -> Sir Gnoy Weavuh of Dixie Alley Kevin O’Brien > Sir Kevin of the 80th parallels Darrius Unity > Sir DarriusUnity, Knight of the Sand Hill People Art By: Capitalist Agenda [email protected] End of Show Mixes: Deez Lughs - Mr Information Engineering, Stream Management & Wizardry Mark van Dijk - Systems Master Ryan Bemrose - Program Director Back Office Jae Dvorak Chapters: Dreb Scott Clip Custodian: Neal Jones NEW: and soon on Netflix: Animated No Agenda No Agenda Social Registration Sign Up for the newsletter No Agenda Peerage ShowNotes Archive of links and Assets (clips etc) 1548.noagendanotes.com Directory Archive of Shownotes (includes all audio and video assets used) archive.noagendanotes.com RSS Podcast Feed Full Summaries in PDF No Agenda Lite in opus format NoAgendaTorrents.com has an RSS feed or show torrents Last Modified 04/20/2023 16:54:31This page created with the FreedomController Last Modified 04/20/2023 16:54:31 by Freedom Controller  
    4/20/2023
    3:17:51

About No Agenda

Deconstructing Media with No Agenda, by Adam Curry and John C. Dvorak
